Brave Asset Management Inc Buys Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Sells SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, ProShares UltraShort S&P500, Amgen Inc

Summit, NJ, based Investment company Brave Asset Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, American Express Co, PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr, sells SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, ProShares UltraShort S&P500, Amgen Inc, 3M Co, Adobe Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brave Asset Management Inc. As of 2020Q4, Brave Asset Management Inc owns 137 stocks with a total value of $263 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: VEU, AXP, TBT, IWM, XLF, YUM, AMP, VTV, MKL, ESGR, VLO, ROP, WAT, QDEL, RDNT, XRX, TSLA, LUMN, FB, BMY, PH, LH, ORI, MU, VT, CI, IRDM, WFC, NFLX, NYT, TWTR, DBX, DISCK, SCHW, KMI, 1MJ1,
- Added Positions: IVE, VOO, PFF, BX, APO, XLV, CACC, AMZN, KO, XLK, MRK, PFE, T, DVY, XLP, GOOG, GS, BRK.B, GE,
- Reduced Positions: GLD, AGG, SDS, AMGN, SPY, XLU, INTC, SPWR, AAPL, NGD, CVX, CHS, BSV, CDLX, NMCI, SHY, CSCO, COP, HON, SD, MA, HD, PG, SJM, DOW, ROM, ORCL,
- Sold Out: MMM, ADBE, XOM, TIF, ABT, TPL, WORK, ACN, SLV, ABBV, A, GDXJ, M, JILL, QQQ, COTY, GCI, AMPY,
- BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 229,474 shares, 10.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.79%
- BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 144,577 shares, 7.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 197.62%
- J2 Global Inc (JCOM) - 170,077 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio.
- Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 218,508 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. New Position
- SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK) - 91,580 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.24%
Brave Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.41 and $58.7, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $59.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.86%. The holding were 218,508 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: American Express Co (AXP)
Brave Asset Management Inc initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $91.07 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $111.15. The stock is now traded at around $118.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 42,439 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr (TBT)
Brave Asset Management Inc initiated holding in PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr. The purchase prices were between $15.77 and $17.15, with an estimated average price of $16.41. The stock is now traded at around $17.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 264,578 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Brave Asset Management Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $208.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 17,119 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Brave Asset Management Inc initiated holding in SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $23.61 and $29.48, with an estimated average price of $26.86. The stock is now traded at around $29.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 101,469 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Yum Brands Inc (YUM)
Brave Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Yum Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.92 and $109.78, with an estimated average price of $102.39. The stock is now traded at around $102.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 21,544 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)
Brave Asset Management Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 197.62%. The purchase prices were between $109.25 and $128.02, with an estimated average price of $120.49. The stock is now traded at around $128.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.68%. The holding were 144,577 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Brave Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 270.11%. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $347.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 28,421 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)
Brave Asset Management Inc added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 74.93%. The purchase prices were between $36.13 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $37.4. The stock is now traded at around $38.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 207,093 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Blackstone Group Inc (BX)
Brave Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Blackstone Group Inc by 41.60%. The purchase prices were between $50.29 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $58.44. The stock is now traded at around $67.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 49,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Apollo Global Management Inc (APO)
Brave Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc by 28.16%. The purchase prices were between $36.86 and $49.33, with an estimated average price of $44.66. The stock is now traded at around $48.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 53,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Credit Acceptance Corp (CACC)
Brave Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Credit Acceptance Corp by 43.10%. The purchase prices were between $288.29 and $356.44, with an estimated average price of $325.91. The stock is now traded at around $371.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,150 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: 3M Co (MMM)
Brave Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $158.48 and $177.12, with an estimated average price of $170.12.Sold Out: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Brave Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $444.94 and $514.31, with an estimated average price of $482.91.Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Brave Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.67.Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)
Brave Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $116.11 and $131.72, with an estimated average price of $128.29.Sold Out: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)
Brave Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The sale prices were between $448.1 and $740.62, with an estimated average price of $575.54.Sold Out: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Brave Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $105 and $114.42, with an estimated average price of $108.66.
