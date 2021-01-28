Dearborn Partners Llc Buys Abbott Laboratories, Exxon Mobil Corp, ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF, Sells Xilinx Inc, Tractor Supply Co, Magellan Midstream Partners LP

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Dearborn Partners Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Abbott Laboratories, Exxon Mobil Corp, ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF, John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc, Brookfield Renewable Corp, sells Xilinx Inc, Tractor Supply Co, Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Deere, Unilever NV during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dearborn Partners Llc. As of 2020Q4, Dearborn Partners Llc owns 245 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 836,204 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12% NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 883,129 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.76% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 446,445 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.93% Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 351,762 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.30% Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) - 266,220 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.24%

Dearborn Partners Llc initiated holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.5 and $80.65, with an estimated average price of $77.21. The stock is now traded at around $79.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 43,284 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Dearborn Partners Llc initiated holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.76 and $58.83, with an estimated average price of $48.44. The stock is now traded at around $56.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 16,053 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Dearborn Partners Llc initiated holding in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $18.49 and $19.44, with an estimated average price of $19.05. The stock is now traded at around $19.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 49,837 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Dearborn Partners Llc initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.27. The stock is now traded at around $59.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,509 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Dearborn Partners Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $379.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,839 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Dearborn Partners Llc initiated holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.77 and $71.33, with an estimated average price of $62.83. The stock is now traded at around $81.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,834 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Dearborn Partners Llc added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 245.09%. The purchase prices were between $105 and $114.42, with an estimated average price of $108.66. The stock is now traded at around $120.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 374,524 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Dearborn Partners Llc added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 26.27%. The purchase prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.67. The stock is now traded at around $46.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 451,631 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Dearborn Partners Llc added to a holding in John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc by 55.83%. The purchase prices were between $72.39 and $79.66, with an estimated average price of $76.08. The stock is now traded at around $82.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 65,339 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Dearborn Partners Llc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 69.82%. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $144.4. The stock is now traded at around $171.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,829 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Dearborn Partners Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 301.80%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $75.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 13,613 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Dearborn Partners Llc added to a holding in Main Street Capital Corp by 53.80%. The purchase prices were between $27.39 and $32.59, with an estimated average price of $30.75. The stock is now traded at around $32.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 34,022 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Dearborn Partners Llc sold out a holding in WD-40 Co. The sale prices were between $187.8 and $270.01, with an estimated average price of $243.39.

Dearborn Partners Llc sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.43.

Dearborn Partners Llc sold out a holding in TC Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $38.83 and $46.06, with an estimated average price of $42.62.

Dearborn Partners Llc sold out a holding in Nordstrom Inc. The sale prices were between $12.1 and $31.87, with an estimated average price of $21.26.

Dearborn Partners Llc sold out a holding in Equitrans Midstream Corp. The sale prices were between $6.74 and $8.87, with an estimated average price of $7.99.

Dearborn Partners Llc sold out a holding in Veolia Environnement SA. The sale prices were between $18.58 and $24.68, with an estimated average price of $22.25.