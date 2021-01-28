>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Dearborn Partners Llc Buys Abbott Laboratories, Exxon Mobil Corp, ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF, Sells Xilinx Inc, Tractor Supply Co, Magellan Midstream Partners LP

January 28, 2021 | About: ABT +5.34% XOM +1.57% JBSS +5.46% DIS +5.43% IJK +1.26% MAIN -2.21% NOBL +0.73% BEPC +2.84% PHB +0% UL -0.44% IVV +0.85% DD +4.13%

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Dearborn Partners Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Abbott Laboratories, Exxon Mobil Corp, ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF, John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc, Brookfield Renewable Corp, sells Xilinx Inc, Tractor Supply Co, Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Deere, Unilever NV during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dearborn Partners Llc. As of 2020Q4, Dearborn Partners Llc owns 245 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DEARBORN PARTNERS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dearborn+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DEARBORN PARTNERS LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 836,204 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12%
  2. NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 883,129 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.76%
  3. Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 446,445 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.93%
  4. Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 351,762 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.30%
  5. Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) - 266,220 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.24%
New Purchase: ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL)

Dearborn Partners Llc initiated holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.5 and $80.65, with an estimated average price of $77.21. The stock is now traded at around $79.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 43,284 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Brookfield Renewable Corp (BEPC)

Dearborn Partners Llc initiated holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.76 and $58.83, with an estimated average price of $48.44. The stock is now traded at around $56.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 16,053 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB)

Dearborn Partners Llc initiated holding in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $18.49 and $19.44, with an estimated average price of $19.05. The stock is now traded at around $19.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 49,837 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Unilever PLC (UL)

Dearborn Partners Llc initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.27. The stock is now traded at around $59.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,509 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Dearborn Partners Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $379.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,839 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)

Dearborn Partners Llc initiated holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.77 and $71.33, with an estimated average price of $62.83. The stock is now traded at around $81.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,834 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Dearborn Partners Llc added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 245.09%. The purchase prices were between $105 and $114.42, with an estimated average price of $108.66. The stock is now traded at around $120.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 374,524 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Dearborn Partners Llc added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 26.27%. The purchase prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.67. The stock is now traded at around $46.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 451,631 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc (JBSS)

Dearborn Partners Llc added to a holding in John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc by 55.83%. The purchase prices were between $72.39 and $79.66, with an estimated average price of $76.08. The stock is now traded at around $82.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 65,339 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Dearborn Partners Llc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 69.82%. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $144.4. The stock is now traded at around $171.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,829 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)

Dearborn Partners Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 301.80%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $75.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 13,613 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Main Street Capital Corp (MAIN)

Dearborn Partners Llc added to a holding in Main Street Capital Corp by 53.80%. The purchase prices were between $27.39 and $32.59, with an estimated average price of $30.75. The stock is now traded at around $32.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 34,022 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: WD-40 Co (WDFC)

Dearborn Partners Llc sold out a holding in WD-40 Co. The sale prices were between $187.8 and $270.01, with an estimated average price of $243.39.

Sold Out: Unilever NV (UN)

Dearborn Partners Llc sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.43.

Sold Out: TC Energy Corp (TRP)

Dearborn Partners Llc sold out a holding in TC Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $38.83 and $46.06, with an estimated average price of $42.62.

Sold Out: Nordstrom Inc (JWN)

Dearborn Partners Llc sold out a holding in Nordstrom Inc. The sale prices were between $12.1 and $31.87, with an estimated average price of $21.26.

Sold Out: Equitrans Midstream Corp (ETRN)

Dearborn Partners Llc sold out a holding in Equitrans Midstream Corp. The sale prices were between $6.74 and $8.87, with an estimated average price of $7.99.

Sold Out: Veolia Environnement SA (VEOEY)

Dearborn Partners Llc sold out a holding in Veolia Environnement SA. The sale prices were between $18.58 and $24.68, with an estimated average price of $22.25.



Here is the complete portfolio of DEARBORN PARTNERS LLC. Also check out:

1. DEARBORN PARTNERS LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. DEARBORN PARTNERS LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. DEARBORN PARTNERS LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DEARBORN PARTNERS LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)