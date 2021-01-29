Kingfisher Capital LLC Buys Franco-Nevada Corp, BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, AerCap Holdings NV, Sells ProShares UltraShort S&P500, ProShares UltraShort QQQ, Alabama Power Co

Charlotte, NC, based Investment company Kingfisher Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Franco-Nevada Corp, BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, AerCap Holdings NV, Builders FirstSource Inc, Vornado Realty Trust, sells ProShares UltraShort S&P500, ProShares UltraShort QQQ, Alabama Power Co, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, Cboe Global Markets Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kingfisher Capital LLC. As of 2020Q4, Kingfisher Capital LLC owns 153 stocks with a total value of $312 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



BTC iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 693,112 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.71% iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 158,103 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.76% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 61,197 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.97% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 89,570 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.01% CSIM Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 118,968 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%

Kingfisher Capital LLC initiated holding in Franco-Nevada Corp. The purchase prices were between $124.52 and $150.7, with an estimated average price of $134.69. The stock is now traded at around $121.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 39,585 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kingfisher Capital LLC initiated holding in AerCap Holdings NV. The purchase prices were between $24.83 and $46.1, with an estimated average price of $35.26. The stock is now traded at around $40.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 47,377 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kingfisher Capital LLC initiated holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.01 and $42.28, with an estimated average price of $35.59. The stock is now traded at around $38.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 43,535 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kingfisher Capital LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.93 and $25.17, with an estimated average price of $24.62. The stock is now traded at around $24.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 45,284 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kingfisher Capital LLC initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.44 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $24.89. The stock is now traded at around $25.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 30,187 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kingfisher Capital LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 6,519 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kingfisher Capital LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 411.52%. The purchase prices were between $52.03 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $57.18. The stock is now traded at around $65.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 78,201 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kingfisher Capital LLC added to a holding in Vornado Realty Trust by 54.52%. The purchase prices were between $24.2 and $26.36, with an estimated average price of $25.46. The stock is now traded at around $25.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 134,744 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kingfisher Capital LLC added to a holding in KKR & Co Inc by 60.48%. The purchase prices were between $25.9 and $27.17, with an estimated average price of $26.47. The stock is now traded at around $25.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 96,812 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kingfisher Capital LLC added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 69.00%. The purchase prices were between $108.87 and $115.91, with an estimated average price of $112.56. The stock is now traded at around $113.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,643 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kingfisher Capital LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.37%. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $86.35, with an estimated average price of $78.35. The stock is now traded at around $89.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,937 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kingfisher Capital LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 21.28%. The purchase prices were between $135.51 and $144.49, with an estimated average price of $139.72. The stock is now traded at around $130.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,938 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kingfisher Capital LLC sold out a holding in ProShares UltraShort QQQ. The sale prices were between $7.1 and $9.85, with an estimated average price of $8.27.

Kingfisher Capital LLC sold out a holding in Alabama Power Co. The sale prices were between $27.33 and $28.53, with an estimated average price of $28.1.

Kingfisher Capital LLC sold out a holding in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $14.15 and $17.19, with an estimated average price of $15.46.

Kingfisher Capital LLC sold out a holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc. The sale prices were between $78.47 and $93.73, with an estimated average price of $87.65.

Kingfisher Capital LLC sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $193.37.

Kingfisher Capital LLC sold out a holding in Rocket Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $18.23 and $23.58, with an estimated average price of $21.07.