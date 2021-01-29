Bourgeon Capital Management Llc Buys BTC iShares Gold Trust, Valero Energy Corp, Splunk Inc, Sells Gilead Sciences Inc, First Solar Inc, FireEye Inc

Darien, CT, based Investment company Bourgeon Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Gold Trust, Valero Energy Corp, Splunk Inc, Merck Inc, Baker Hughes Co, sells Gilead Sciences Inc, First Solar Inc, FireEye Inc, Rockwell Automation Inc, Chevron Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bourgeon Capital Management Llc. As of 2020Q4, Bourgeon Capital Management Llc owns 268 stocks with a total value of $405 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VLO, SPLK, BKR, GER, APD, CXO, MAR, TRIL, SPRO, OLN, OSB, SLQD, CLVS, ECH, PPA, ESGE, ESGD, VUG, VBR, VIG, BSV, BIV, ARKW, ARKG, CRSR, RPAY, ROKU, CRSP, SQ, 0GV, HHC, BX, VTRS, CMC,

VLO, SPLK, BKR, GER, APD, CXO, MAR, TRIL, SPRO, OLN, OSB, SLQD, CLVS, ECH, PPA, ESGE, ESGD, VUG, VBR, VIG, BSV, BIV, ARKW, ARKG, CRSR, RPAY, ROKU, CRSP, SQ, 0GV, HHC, BX, VTRS, CMC, Added Positions: IAU, MRK, KMI, TOT, COG, DHI, ARE, ICLN, PFE, AMGN, TOL, ALLO, LYB, ZNGA, C, IWP, SCHE, IDYA, WLK, SLB, HD, ETNB, NTR, CFMS, UL, ICF, IYW, TZA, T, PDSB, WFC, TRQ,

IAU, MRK, KMI, TOT, COG, DHI, ARE, ICLN, PFE, AMGN, TOL, ALLO, LYB, ZNGA, C, IWP, SCHE, IDYA, WLK, SLB, HD, ETNB, NTR, CFMS, UL, ICF, IYW, TZA, T, PDSB, WFC, TRQ, Reduced Positions: GILD, FSLR, FEYE, ROK, CVX, EPD, BLK, COP, FCX, ET, DIS, STZ, SLV, WMB, CC, J, PSX, GTLS, HON, GOOGL, NVS, WAB, MYOV, KNX, LMT, BWFG, PYPL, WVE, V, DVN, DOW, MMP, RTX, RDS.A, BPMC, PH, MLM, FMC, BG, APH, NXPI, XLY, BEP, AMZN, RDS.B, WY, UNH, TER, LUV, PG, LIN, PNC, NTRS, GE, XOM, COST, KO, BDX,

GILD, FSLR, FEYE, ROK, CVX, EPD, BLK, COP, FCX, ET, DIS, STZ, SLV, WMB, CC, J, PSX, GTLS, HON, GOOGL, NVS, WAB, MYOV, KNX, LMT, BWFG, PYPL, WVE, V, DVN, DOW, MMP, RTX, RDS.A, BPMC, PH, MLM, FMC, BG, APH, NXPI, XLY, BEP, AMZN, RDS.B, WY, UNH, TER, LUV, PG, LIN, PNC, NTRS, GE, XOM, COST, KO, BDX, Sold Out: BTZ, BXP, OMER, TROX, RLGY, RCMT, GRA, MN, AZN, UN, ERIC, NL, NNY, MT, FLR, SVVC, CYD, TPC, PACK, GMAB, MTN, OLED, WDC, DSU, TRMB, TJX, VMW, MRTX, TAK, PTC, APTV, TWTR, CHGG, AA, IR, ALC, SPAB, XLE, HRC, RAMP, ADBE, HES, AMP, APWC, SAN, BIO, CX, CSCO, CLF, ECL, EA, LLY, GSK, TROW, INCY, LH, LOW, MMC, SPGI, MU, MSA, MHK, ON, IX, AGCO, SHI, EQNR,

BTC iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 1,230,420 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 72.58% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 114,945 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 93,901 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38% CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 187,378 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05% Honeywell International Inc (HON) - 56,672 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.2%

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Valero Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.19 and $61.27, with an estimated average price of $49.41. The stock is now traded at around $56.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 151,693 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Splunk Inc. The purchase prices were between $153.49 and $219.46, with an estimated average price of $191.18. The stock is now traded at around $165.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 30,145 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Baker Hughes Co. The purchase prices were between $12.65 and $23.12, with an estimated average price of $17.73. The stock is now traded at around $20.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 123,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund. The purchase prices were between $5.95 and $8.59, with an estimated average price of $7.18. The stock is now traded at around $8.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 239,499 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $263.87 and $312.67, with an estimated average price of $281.16. The stock is now traded at around $266.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Concho Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.41 and $64.53, with an estimated average price of $53.05. The stock is now traded at around $65.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 16,225 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Gold Trust by 72.58%. The purchase prices were between $16.95 and $18.61, with an estimated average price of $17.89. The stock is now traded at around $17.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 1,230,420 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 30.53%. The purchase prices were between $75.21 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $80.13. The stock is now traded at around $77.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 144,217 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 228.33%. The purchase prices were between $11.48 and $14.97, with an estimated average price of $13.43. The stock is now traded at around $14.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 249,205 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Total SE by 330.63%. The purchase prices were between $29.16 and $45.85, with an estimated average price of $38.83. The stock is now traded at around $42.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 61,795 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp by 66.32%. The purchase prices were between $15.92 and $20.17, with an estimated average price of $17.57. The stock is now traded at around $18.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 210,650 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 69.63%. The purchase prices were between $64.95 and $78.82, with an estimated average price of $72.88. The stock is now traded at around $76.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 41,170 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust. The sale prices were between $13.77 and $14.98, with an estimated average price of $14.4.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Boston Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $71.15 and $105.32, with an estimated average price of $89.7.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Omeros Corp. The sale prices were between $10.14 and $15.19, with an estimated average price of $12.28.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Tronox Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $8.25 and $14.69, with an estimated average price of $11.76.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Realogy Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $9.62 and $15.04, with an estimated average price of $11.99.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in W R Grace & Co. The sale prices were between $39.8 and $57.14, with an estimated average price of $50.65.