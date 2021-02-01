First Dallas Securities Inc. Buys Rocket Inc, Ethan Allen Interiors Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Sells Texas Pacific Land Corp, Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc

Dallas, TX, based Investment company First Dallas Securities Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Rocket Inc, Ethan Allen Interiors Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Qualcomm Inc, GoodRx Holdings Inc, sells Texas Pacific Land Corp, Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, NMI Holdings Inc, Triumph Bancorp Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Dallas Securities Inc.. As of 2020Q4, First Dallas Securities Inc. owns 97 stocks with a total value of $99 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: RKT, ETH, TSM, GDRX, GOOG, MDT, ADT, TSCO, DKNG, MU, CFR, LOW, CVX, GM, CBRL, BMY, DIN, NXPI, RLJPA.PFD, PEP, STNG,

RKT, ETH, TSM, GDRX, GOOG, MDT, ADT, TSCO, DKNG, MU, CFR, LOW, CVX, GM, CBRL, BMY, DIN, NXPI, RLJPA.PFD, PEP, STNG, Added Positions: QCOM, HD, TMHC, BRK.B, MSFT, FB, AAPL, UPS, KHC, DIS, XOM, WFC, CVS, JPM, VZ, NVDA, CAT, KO, WMT, AMZN, ET, PEAK, LMT, UPLD, ABBV, TXN, MNRL,

QCOM, HD, TMHC, BRK.B, MSFT, FB, AAPL, UPS, KHC, DIS, XOM, WFC, CVS, JPM, VZ, NVDA, CAT, KO, WMT, AMZN, ET, PEAK, LMT, UPLD, ABBV, TXN, MNRL, Reduced Positions: RHP, CLF, TBK, CMC, BA, GEO, FDX, OKE, USCR, NCR, XEL, IP, LUV, GLD, NCLH, ENLC, CNK, DUK, CCS, WHR, AEO, BAC, MRK, RTX, T, JNJ, MTDR, AEE, URI, EXP, ABT, VTR, ON, CSCO, PG, HTH, ATO, XRX, COST,

RHP, CLF, TBK, CMC, BA, GEO, FDX, OKE, USCR, NCR, XEL, IP, LUV, GLD, NCLH, ENLC, CNK, DUK, CCS, WHR, AEO, BAC, MRK, RTX, T, JNJ, MTDR, AEE, URI, EXP, ABT, VTR, ON, CSCO, PG, HTH, ATO, XRX, COST, Sold Out: TPL, NMIH, TSN, FCX, SLB, SPR, X,

For the details of First Dallas Securities Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+dallas+securities+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Commercial Metals Co (CMC) - 226,726 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8% ONEOK Inc (OKE) - 88,796 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.54% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 31,164 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.06% International Paper Co (IP) - 65,216 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.03% Boeing Co (BA) - 14,702 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.42%

First Dallas Securities Inc. initiated holding in Rocket Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.23 and $23.58, with an estimated average price of $21.07. The stock is now traded at around $21.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 41,360 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Dallas Securities Inc. initiated holding in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.01 and $20.29, with an estimated average price of $17.75. The stock is now traded at around $23.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 33,525 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Dallas Securities Inc. initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $80.8 and $109.04, with an estimated average price of $95.25. The stock is now traded at around $126.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 6,075 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Dallas Securities Inc. initiated holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.76 and $57.16, with an estimated average price of $45.77. The stock is now traded at around $49.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 13,550 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Dallas Securities Inc. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1692.42. The stock is now traded at around $1901.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 230 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Dallas Securities Inc. initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $100.57 and $117.14, with an estimated average price of $110.32. The stock is now traded at around $111.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 3,325 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Dallas Securities Inc. added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 204.34%. The purchase prices were between $115.47 and $158.8, with an estimated average price of $139.81. The stock is now traded at around $161.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 5,615 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Dallas Securities Inc. added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 33.94%. The purchase prices were between $261.72 and $290.36, with an estimated average price of $274.77. The stock is now traded at around $270.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 7,174 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Dallas Securities Inc. added to a holding in Taylor Morrison Home Corp by 143.41%. The purchase prices were between $21.6 and $27.59, with an estimated average price of $25.53. The stock is now traded at around $26.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 31,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Dallas Securities Inc. added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 152.08%. The purchase prices were between $200.7 and $233.92, with an estimated average price of $220.63. The stock is now traded at around $229.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 3,025 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Dallas Securities Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 31.79%. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.16. The stock is now traded at around $239.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 7,691 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Dallas Securities Inc. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 62.04%. The purchase prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.17. The stock is now traded at around $262.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 3,330 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Dallas Securities Inc. sold out a holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The sale prices were between $448.1 and $740.62, with an estimated average price of $575.54.

First Dallas Securities Inc. sold out a holding in NMI Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $19.64 and $24.56, with an estimated average price of $22.85.

First Dallas Securities Inc. sold out a holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $56.49 and $70.1, with an estimated average price of $62.34.

First Dallas Securities Inc. sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $15.72 and $26.53, with an estimated average price of $20.97.

First Dallas Securities Inc. sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.18 and $23.45, with an estimated average price of $19.02.

First Dallas Securities Inc. sold out a holding in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $18.14 and $40.34, with an estimated average price of $29.06.