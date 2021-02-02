Marathon Asset Management Llp Buys AutoZone Inc, KAR Auction Services Inc, FTI Consulting Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Accenture PLC

London, X0, based Investment company Marathon Asset Management Llp (Current Portfolio) buys AutoZone Inc, KAR Auction Services Inc, FTI Consulting Inc, Merck Inc, Healthcare Services Group Inc, sells Amazon.com Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Accenture PLC, Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc, Procter & Gamble Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Marathon Asset Management Llp. As of 2020Q4, Marathon Asset Management Llp owns 106 stocks with a total value of $7.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FCN, CME, INMD,

FCN, CME, INMD, Added Positions: AZO, KAR, MRK, HCSG, AON, HSY, CCEP, FMX, KMB, EA, MKL, WFC, TRV, KMX, MTB,

AZO, KAR, MRK, HCSG, AON, HSY, CCEP, FMX, KMB, EA, MKL, WFC, TRV, KMX, MTB, Reduced Positions: BRK.B, BIDU, GOLD, PG, FCX, RBA, BAM, INTC, YUMC, ALB, UPS, BKNG, USB, KO, COST, G, CP, MXIM, CL, FB, BG, JNJ, ORCL, MMM, PSMT, FNV, CNQ, ADM, GOOGL, MKTX, PYPL, TXN, CIB, BB, GOOG, BCE, MGA, KT, RCI, CB, GIL, ATVI, CHRW, TV, AXP, TCOM, WAT, TJX, BVN, PPG, PAYX, LIN, DLB, WY, FRC, EXPD, BAX, AMAT, FAST, ADI, UNP, ADP, L, TEL, ABMD, Y, AFL, GMED, WAB, HIG, BK, C, RYN, PEP, PCAR, RTX, SKT, VC, ANET, AXTA, NOV, EB, OTIS, OMC,

BRK.B, BIDU, GOLD, PG, FCX, RBA, BAM, INTC, YUMC, ALB, UPS, BKNG, USB, KO, COST, G, CP, MXIM, CL, FB, BG, JNJ, ORCL, MMM, PSMT, FNV, CNQ, ADM, GOOGL, MKTX, PYPL, TXN, CIB, BB, GOOG, BCE, MGA, KT, RCI, CB, GIL, ATVI, CHRW, TV, AXP, TCOM, WAT, TJX, BVN, PPG, PAYX, LIN, DLB, WY, FRC, EXPD, BAX, AMAT, FAST, ADI, UNP, ADP, L, TEL, ABMD, Y, AFL, GMED, WAB, HIG, BK, C, RYN, PEP, PCAR, RTX, SKT, VC, ANET, AXTA, NOV, EB, OTIS, OMC, Sold Out: AMZN, ACN, LECO, ULTA, HOG,

Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 1,484,335 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.03% Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 4,076,019 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.59% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 1,579,170 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.58% Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 95,931 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.73% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 104,753 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.55%

Marathon Asset Management Llp initiated holding in FTI Consulting Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.01 and $114.75, with an estimated average price of $107.68. The stock is now traded at around $110.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 431,013 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Marathon Asset Management Llp initiated holding in CME Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $149.56 and $184.94, with an estimated average price of $170.26. The stock is now traded at around $193.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 209,627 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Marathon Asset Management Llp initiated holding in InMode Ltd. The purchase prices were between $36.56 and $47.7, with an estimated average price of $42.44. The stock is now traded at around $63.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 3,871 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Marathon Asset Management Llp added to a holding in AutoZone Inc by 142.48%. The purchase prices were between $1095.99 and $1204.22, with an estimated average price of $1157.99. The stock is now traded at around $1202.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 91,871 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Marathon Asset Management Llp added to a holding in KAR Auction Services Inc by 415.41%. The purchase prices were between $13.71 and $19.62, with an estimated average price of $17.33. The stock is now traded at around $19.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 3,768,050 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Marathon Asset Management Llp added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 36.09%. The purchase prices were between $75.21 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $80.13. The stock is now traded at around $78.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 2,137,533 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Marathon Asset Management Llp added to a holding in Healthcare Services Group Inc by 983.62%. The purchase prices were between $22.31 and $28.1, with an estimated average price of $24.27. The stock is now traded at around $31.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 1,734,881 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Marathon Asset Management Llp added to a holding in Aon PLC by 227.58%. The purchase prices were between $179.96 and $214.52, with an estimated average price of $204.29. The stock is now traded at around $210.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 247,688 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Marathon Asset Management Llp added to a holding in The Hershey Co by 40.26%. The purchase prices were between $137.46 and $155.12, with an estimated average price of $148.07. The stock is now traded at around $147.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 692,799 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Marathon Asset Management Llp sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71.

Marathon Asset Management Llp sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $213.94 and $266.25, with an estimated average price of $240.36.

Marathon Asset Management Llp sold out a holding in Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $91.88 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $110.03.

Marathon Asset Management Llp sold out a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The sale prices were between $201.43 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $253.95.

Marathon Asset Management Llp sold out a holding in Harley-Davidson Inc. The sale prices were between $25.81 and $41.43, with an estimated average price of $34.59.