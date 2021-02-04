>
Doyle Wealth Management Buys Amgen Inc, AbbVie Inc, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Sells Constellation Brands Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Charter Communications Inc

February 04, 2021 | About: AMGN +0.06% ABBV +1.48% VB +1.61% AMT -0.05% SPYV +1.44% KMB -0.67% DLR -1.54% VDE +1% GPC +2.02% AMAT +3.37% SCL +0.7% SQ +4.29%

Investment company Doyle Wealth Management (Current Portfolio) buys Amgen Inc, AbbVie Inc, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, American Tower Corp, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, sells Constellation Brands Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Charter Communications Inc, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF, First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fun during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Doyle Wealth Management. As of 2020Q4, Doyle Wealth Management owns 208 stocks with a total value of $979 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Doyle Wealth Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/doyle+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Doyle Wealth Management
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 323,225 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.68%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 192,000 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,151 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.91%
  4. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 175,947 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.73%
  5. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 243,891 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.11%
New Purchase: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)

Doyle Wealth Management initiated holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.09 and $159.06, with an estimated average price of $142.94. The stock is now traded at around $145.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 12,067 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)

Doyle Wealth Management initiated holding in Vanguard Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.58 and $56.62, with an estimated average price of $47.04. The stock is now traded at around $58.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 18,780 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Genuine Parts Co (GPC)

Doyle Wealth Management initiated holding in Genuine Parts Co. The purchase prices were between $89.69 and $102.02, with an estimated average price of $97.86. The stock is now traded at around $100.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,760 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Doyle Wealth Management initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.32 and $89.75, with an estimated average price of $74.13. The stock is now traded at around $103.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,713 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Stepan Co (SCL)

Doyle Wealth Management initiated holding in Stepan Co. The purchase prices were between $108.16 and $129.16, with an estimated average price of $117.89. The stock is now traded at around $119.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Square Inc (SQ)

Doyle Wealth Management initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $154.88 and $241.58, with an estimated average price of $195.49. The stock is now traded at around $237.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,890 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Doyle Wealth Management added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 29.51%. The purchase prices were between $216.38 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $230.16. The stock is now traded at around $237.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 40,283 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Doyle Wealth Management added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 327.08%. The purchase prices were between $80.49 and $108.67, with an estimated average price of $96.24. The stock is now traded at around $108.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 25,740 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Doyle Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 27.65%. The purchase prices were between $156.73 and $196.91, with an estimated average price of $177.14. The stock is now traded at around $209.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 46,134 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Doyle Wealth Management added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 86.61%. The purchase prices were between $216.72 and $246.38, with an estimated average price of $232.32. The stock is now traded at around $232.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 17,310 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)

Doyle Wealth Management added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.71%. The purchase prices were between $29.5 and $34.42, with an estimated average price of $32.57. The stock is now traded at around $35.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 188,070 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

Doyle Wealth Management added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 210.03%. The purchase prices were between $132.59 and $154.32, with an estimated average price of $139.89. The stock is now traded at around $131.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 16,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Doyle Wealth Management sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $572.58 and $680.76, with an estimated average price of $636.57.

Sold Out: General Dynamics Corp (GD)

Doyle Wealth Management sold out a holding in General Dynamics Corp. The sale prices were between $131.32 and $156.04, with an estimated average price of $146.31.

Sold Out: Sysco Corp (SYY)

Doyle Wealth Management sold out a holding in Sysco Corp. The sale prices were between $54.79 and $78.12, with an estimated average price of $68.86.

Sold Out: Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)

Doyle Wealth Management sold out a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund. The sale prices were between $101.83 and $119.82, with an estimated average price of $112.96.



Here is the complete portfolio of Doyle Wealth Management. Also check out:

1. Doyle Wealth Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Doyle Wealth Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Doyle Wealth Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Doyle Wealth Management keeps buying

