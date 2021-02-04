Doyle Wealth Management Buys Amgen Inc, AbbVie Inc, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Sells Constellation Brands Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Charter Communications Inc

Investment company Doyle Wealth Management (Current Portfolio) buys Amgen Inc, AbbVie Inc, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, American Tower Corp, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, sells Constellation Brands Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Charter Communications Inc, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF, First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fun during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Doyle Wealth Management. As of 2020Q4, Doyle Wealth Management owns 208 stocks with a total value of $979 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: DLR, VDE, GPC, SCL, SQ, AMAT, VT, UBSI, EMR, ALL, PYPL, XLNX, BLK, EFA, MAR, ANTM, WPC, PAYC, MAA, MCK, EXC, VDC, GPN, TIP,

AMGN, AGG, ABBV, VB, AMT, SPYV, KMB, D, MINT, VIG, NEE, SPYG, JNJ, COST, PEP, RTX, VZ, AMZN, QUAL, BSV, VO, ROP, MRK, PG, TSLA, SO, CSCO, MCD, V, VEA, ABT, UPS, EA, UNH, CRM, ZTS, VWO, PKG, PAYX, DFS, SNA, SPSM, ADBE, MMM, ACN, SPLG, WEC, TFC, FMB, ORCL, NVDA, EPD, MA, TGT, IBM, SBUX, JPST, HUM, IVV, CVS, DEO, FB, VHT, MDT, FDS, CMCSA, TRV, BMY, VGT, ED, ARCC, WM, HD, LMT, USB, KO, AMD, Reduced Positions: C, BAX, CVX, STZ, DIS, TSM, XOM, CB, INTC, WMB, DHR, XLE, BRK.B, AZN, VYM, LOW, FDL, VLO, SPYD, MFC, VNQ, APD, VTRS, IWF, VTI, MO, BDX, QQQ, IWB, ETN, VONG, T, VPU, NEP, VUG, NOC, MCO, SPGI, MUB, BAC, VFH, VV, GOOG, GLD, GIS, IWM, IJH, VEU, DIA, VCSH, MDLZ, AEP, FXH, PM, TXN, NSC, PNC, EMN, VIGI, LLY,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 323,225 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.68% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 192,000 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,151 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.91% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 175,947 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.73% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 243,891 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.11%

Doyle Wealth Management initiated holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.09 and $159.06, with an estimated average price of $142.94. The stock is now traded at around $145.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 12,067 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Doyle Wealth Management initiated holding in Vanguard Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.58 and $56.62, with an estimated average price of $47.04. The stock is now traded at around $58.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 18,780 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Doyle Wealth Management initiated holding in Genuine Parts Co. The purchase prices were between $89.69 and $102.02, with an estimated average price of $97.86. The stock is now traded at around $100.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,760 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Doyle Wealth Management initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.32 and $89.75, with an estimated average price of $74.13. The stock is now traded at around $103.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,713 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Doyle Wealth Management initiated holding in Stepan Co. The purchase prices were between $108.16 and $129.16, with an estimated average price of $117.89. The stock is now traded at around $119.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Doyle Wealth Management initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $154.88 and $241.58, with an estimated average price of $195.49. The stock is now traded at around $237.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,890 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Doyle Wealth Management added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 29.51%. The purchase prices were between $216.38 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $230.16. The stock is now traded at around $237.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 40,283 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Doyle Wealth Management added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 327.08%. The purchase prices were between $80.49 and $108.67, with an estimated average price of $96.24. The stock is now traded at around $108.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 25,740 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Doyle Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 27.65%. The purchase prices were between $156.73 and $196.91, with an estimated average price of $177.14. The stock is now traded at around $209.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 46,134 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Doyle Wealth Management added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 86.61%. The purchase prices were between $216.72 and $246.38, with an estimated average price of $232.32. The stock is now traded at around $232.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 17,310 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Doyle Wealth Management added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.71%. The purchase prices were between $29.5 and $34.42, with an estimated average price of $32.57. The stock is now traded at around $35.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 188,070 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Doyle Wealth Management added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 210.03%. The purchase prices were between $132.59 and $154.32, with an estimated average price of $139.89. The stock is now traded at around $131.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 16,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Doyle Wealth Management sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $572.58 and $680.76, with an estimated average price of $636.57.

Doyle Wealth Management sold out a holding in General Dynamics Corp. The sale prices were between $131.32 and $156.04, with an estimated average price of $146.31.

Doyle Wealth Management sold out a holding in Sysco Corp. The sale prices were between $54.79 and $78.12, with an estimated average price of $68.86.

Doyle Wealth Management sold out a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund. The sale prices were between $101.83 and $119.82, with an estimated average price of $112.96.