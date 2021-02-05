D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme, Sells Tesla Inc, Healthpeak Properties Inc, Vanguard Energy ETF

Investment company D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, ARK Innovation ETF, sells Tesla Inc, Healthpeak Properties Inc, Vanguard Energy ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Leidos Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, D'Orazio & Associates, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. owns 359 stocks with a total value of $309 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: EMQQ, PLTR, TGT, NEM, LVS, GEO, ABR, WMB, EVT, UTG, BX, KKR, PCI, CHGG, CWEN, TDOC, SWAV, IUSV, TLT, VOE, SCHW, HSY, OHI, GT, ITT, THW, AA, HWM, HFRO, HIG, ARNC, DKNG, TMST, EQR, FAS, IJR, CPRT, MUB, ALL, OXLC, TKR, X, RYN, VTRS, IGD, MS, DFS, CALX, TXN, MRO, MPC, ORC, XYL, MAC, INTU, RYAM,

VTI, VB, QQQ, ARKK, PFF, AAPL, VEA, NSC, NYT, UCO, MAR, SPY, PTY, JNJ, UPS, MSFT, RNP, IRM, HON, PG, AGNC, FB, FDX, MMM, AIG, AMGN, NLY, BLK, VO, BXMT, CAT, C, VBR, XOM, HPI, VWO, STWD, SRC, IRT, PM, TPVG, KHC, ASIX, REZI, CARR, OTIS, CWB, DSI, SPYD, SUSA, KMB, MO, AMZN, BMY, BTI, CMCSA, ED, EMN, ENB, FRT, FE, GE, HD, JPM, MAIN, MRK, O, SPG, TRV, SBUX, TROW, RTX, VLO, WAB, DIS, WM, ZBH, QQQX, Reduced Positions: BAH, BRK.B, TSLA, PEAK, VDE, RSP, INTC, SO, VZ, ABBV, VCSH, BOND, VIS, T, VFH, BIPC, SLB, PFE, BAC,

iShares Asia 50 ETF (AIA) - 1,175,977 shares, 33.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33% Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH) - 614,884 shares, 17.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.26% SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond (SJNK) - 745,169 shares, 6.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 51,374 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 75,591 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 795.63%

D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme. The purchase prices were between $51.81 and $64.16, with an estimated average price of $58.4. The stock is now traded at around $74.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 78,336 shares as of 2020-12-31.

D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.03 and $29.05, with an estimated average price of $18.02. The stock is now traded at around $32.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,090 shares as of 2020-12-31.

D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The purchase prices were between $44.81 and $60.11, with an estimated average price of $53.43. The stock is now traded at around $52.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 825 shares as of 2020-12-31.

D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $152.22 and $179.82, with an estimated average price of $166.92. The stock is now traded at around $188.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 330 shares as of 2020-12-31.

D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.87 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $61.6. The stock is now traded at around $57.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,199 shares as of 2020-12-31.

D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Williams Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.26 and $22.49, with an estimated average price of $20.3. The stock is now traded at around $22.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,304 shares as of 2020-12-31.

D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 795.63%. The purchase prices were between $166.99 and $194.64, with an estimated average price of $183.18. The stock is now traded at around $202.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.24%. The holding were 75,591 shares as of 2020-12-31.

D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 4589.14%. The purchase prices were between $156.73 and $196.91, with an estimated average price of $177.14. The stock is now traded at around $209.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.13%. The holding were 66,914 shares as of 2020-12-31.

D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 44.25%. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $330.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 14,243 shares as of 2020-12-31.

D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 28.17%. The purchase prices were between $89.36 and $132.92, with an estimated average price of $107.01. The stock is now traded at around $148.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 20,954 shares as of 2020-12-31.

D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 190.53%. The purchase prices were between $36.13 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $37.4. The stock is now traded at around $38.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,064 shares as of 2020-12-31.

D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 42.10%. The purchase prices were between $39.45 and $47.53, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $48.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,510 shares as of 2020-12-31.

D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Livongo Health Inc. The sale prices were between $136.67 and $148.08, with an estimated average price of $141.69.

D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $79.34 and $105.67, with an estimated average price of $95.96.

D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $89.16 and $100.45, with an estimated average price of $94.35.

D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Bruker Corp. The sale prices were between $38.78 and $55.48, with an estimated average price of $48.09.

D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in The Kroger Co. The sale prices were between $30.58 and $34.8, with an estimated average price of $32.39.

D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Inari Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $60 and $87.29, with an estimated average price of $70.68.