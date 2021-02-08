Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. Buys Coca-Cola Co, Amgen Inc, PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded, Sells Gilead Sciences Inc, US Silica Holdings Inc, Nabors Industries

Columbus, GA, based Investment company Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Coca-Cola Co, Amgen Inc, PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, sells Gilead Sciences Inc, US Silica Holdings Inc, Nabors Industries, Templeton Global Income Fund, Occidental Petroleum Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. owns 126 stocks with a total value of $462 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IWO, RF, UNH, GLD, VGM,

IWO, RF, UNH, GLD, VGM, Added Positions: KO, KSS, AMGN, LDUR, MINT, AXP, DVN, COHR, GBIL, GD, INTC, AMLP, AFL, DIS, SCHW, JPT, MA, NKE, SO, MMM, PFE, PG, FB, LDP, BAC, PAYX, TRV, JPM, PM, XOM, TOTL, DRI, COP, MO,

KO, KSS, AMGN, LDUR, MINT, AXP, DVN, COHR, GBIL, GD, INTC, AMLP, AFL, DIS, SCHW, JPT, MA, NKE, SO, MMM, PFE, PG, FB, LDP, BAC, PAYX, TRV, JPM, PM, XOM, TOTL, DRI, COP, MO, Reduced Positions: GILD, WFC, AAPL, GPN, MPC, QCOM, TGT, GIM, MSFT, CHY, HD, OXY, TEVA, CSCO, GWW, LOW, WHR, VTI, AMP, ITW, RDS.A, BIL, KHC, ABBV, BIIB, CVX, MCD, LQD, WMT, WBA, IBM, GE, NCV, TMO, V, NSC, NVS, EFL, IWF, T, DUK, VZ, SNV,

GILD, WFC, AAPL, GPN, MPC, QCOM, TGT, GIM, MSFT, CHY, HD, OXY, TEVA, CSCO, GWW, LOW, WHR, VTI, AMP, ITW, RDS.A, BIL, KHC, ABBV, BIIB, CVX, MCD, LQD, WMT, WBA, IBM, GE, NCV, TMO, V, NSC, NVS, EFL, IWF, T, DUK, VZ, SNV, Sold Out: SLCA, NBR, BABA,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 244,212 shares, 7.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.54% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 155,436 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.27% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 102,154 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.62% Aflac Inc (AFL) - 440,873 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.01% Target Corp (TGT) - 109,906 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.28%

Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $222.92 and $294.86, with an estimated average price of $255.12. The stock is now traded at around $332.254300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 890 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Regions Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.95 and $16.17, with an estimated average price of $14.51. The stock is now traded at around $19.292500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 13,387 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $303.68 and $356.82, with an estimated average price of $335.55. The stock is now traded at around $324.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 596 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. initiated holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares. The purchase prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05. The stock is now traded at around $171.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,131 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals. The purchase prices were between $12.32 and $13.27, with an estimated average price of $12.77. The stock is now traded at around $13.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,250 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 54.57%. The purchase prices were between $47.96 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $51.75. The stock is now traded at around $49.528400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 181,751 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 84.28%. The purchase prices were between $216.38 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $230.16. The stock is now traded at around $236.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 13,559 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded by 20.02%. The purchase prices were between $101.83 and $102.35, with an estimated average price of $102.04. The stock is now traded at around $102.194400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 67,341 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 44.01%. The purchase prices were between $101.9 and $102.06, with an estimated average price of $101.98. The stock is now traded at around $102.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 32,035 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 47.19%. The purchase prices were between $100.12 and $100.14, with an estimated average price of $100.12. The stock is now traded at around $100.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 16,375 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. added to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 27.82%. The purchase prices were between $131.32 and $156.04, with an estimated average price of $146.31. The stock is now traded at around $158.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 14,012 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in US Silica Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2.56 and $7.95, with an estimated average price of $4.37.

Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Nabors Industries Ltd. The sale prices were between $24.08 and $75.44, with an estimated average price of $44.42.

Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43.