Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Buys Diageo PLC, Unilever PLC, Viatris Inc, Sells Unilever NV, EPAM Systems Inc, Dollar Tree Inc

Pasadena, CA, based Investment company Gamble Jones Investment Counsel (Current Portfolio) buys Diageo PLC, Unilever PLC, Viatris Inc, Citigroup Inc, Mettler-Toledo International Inc, sells Unilever NV, EPAM Systems Inc, Dollar Tree Inc, Realty Income Corp, Royal Dutch Shell PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel. As of 2020Q4, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel owns 206 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VTRS, C, MTD, PH, RYN, IWR, CREE, EA,

VTRS, C, MTD, PH, RYN, IWR, CREE, EA, Added Positions: VYM, IAU, CSCO, DEO, UL, RTX, IEF, TOTL, BND, VXUS, MMM, ROKU, SHY, IVW, SPOT, PYPL, CYBR, VO, AMT, AMGN, JPM, IVV, KMX, VNQ, VB, SPY, QQQ, UNP, BABA, AVLR, ROST, NKE, CRM, TJX, VOE, SCHW, STT, VBK, SQ, COP, HSY, MDYG, PGR, IUSV, IHI, NVR,

VYM, IAU, CSCO, DEO, UL, RTX, IEF, TOTL, BND, VXUS, MMM, ROKU, SHY, IVW, SPOT, PYPL, CYBR, VO, AMT, AMGN, JPM, IVV, KMX, VNQ, VB, SPY, QQQ, UNP, BABA, AVLR, ROST, NKE, CRM, TJX, VOE, SCHW, STT, VBK, SQ, COP, HSY, MDYG, PGR, IUSV, IHI, NVR, Reduced Positions: ABT, BRK.B, VCSH, JNJ, ETSY, EPAM, EMR, PFE, ABBV, TXN, MSGS, BMY, XOM, HD, O, DIS, WMT, INTC, MDT, NEE, VZ, BAC, NSC, WFC, VPU, PEP, VTI, MKL, LMT, COST, CAT, CVX, CI, AEP, SAN, VEA, BA, VCIT, VBR, TIP, IJH, BSV, CSX, PSX, JWN, TSLA, WY, KO, CL, LLY, GILD, SBUX, MRK, PAYX,

ABT, BRK.B, VCSH, JNJ, ETSY, EPAM, EMR, PFE, ABBV, TXN, MSGS, BMY, XOM, HD, O, DIS, WMT, INTC, MDT, NEE, VZ, BAC, NSC, WFC, VPU, PEP, VTI, MKL, LMT, COST, CAT, CVX, CI, AEP, SAN, VEA, BA, VCIT, VBR, TIP, IJH, BSV, CSX, PSX, JWN, TSLA, WY, KO, CL, LLY, GILD, SBUX, MRK, PAYX, Sold Out: UN, DLTR, RDS.A, WBA,

Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 2,743,683 shares, 26.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 584,153 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 306,016 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 14,356 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.99% Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 205,701 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.07%

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 31,547 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.55 and $68.61, with an estimated average price of $63.62. The stock is now traded at around $73.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,409 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel initiated holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The purchase prices were between $203.23 and $279.86, with an estimated average price of $248.42. The stock is now traded at around $275.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 916 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.13 and $61.66, with an estimated average price of $50.95. The stock is now traded at around $63.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel initiated holding in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. The purchase prices were between $966.92 and $1193.36, with an estimated average price of $1098.55. The stock is now traded at around $1206.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel initiated holding in Rayonier Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.38 and $30.66, with an estimated average price of $28.13. The stock is now traded at around $33.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel added to a holding in Diageo PLC by 54.80%. The purchase prices were between $130.18 and $163.22, with an estimated average price of $149.29. The stock is now traded at around $166.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 32,256 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 195.01%. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.28. The stock is now traded at around $54.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 31,185 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,972 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel added to a holding in CarMax Inc by 55.26%. The purchase prices were between $86.44 and $100.46, with an estimated average price of $93.78. The stock is now traded at around $125.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel sold out a holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The sale prices were between $88.68 and $113.05, with an estimated average price of $100.56.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $23.1 and $38.42, with an estimated average price of $31.33.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $33.52 and $44.1, with an estimated average price of $38.78.