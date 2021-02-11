Snow Capital Management, L.P. Buys WESCO International Inc, First Horizon Corp, General Dynamics Corp, Sells FedEx Corp, Bloomin Brands Inc, Cheesecake Factory Inc

Investment company Snow Capital Management, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys WESCO International Inc, First Horizon Corp, General Dynamics Corp, B2Gold Corp, Lions Gate Entertainment Corp, sells FedEx Corp, Bloomin Brands Inc, Cheesecake Factory Inc, American Equity Investment Life Holding Co, Darden Restaurants Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Snow Capital Management, L.P.. As of 2020Q4, Snow Capital Management, L.P. owns 141 stocks with a total value of $588 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



LGF.A, VSH, WFC, IUSV, GVA, MHK, SIMO, PACW, FMBI, HAS, CAH, KMI, Added Positions: WCC, FHN, GD, BTG, DK, XEC, ACCO, INTC, UFS, LUMN, COG, LNC, MPC, BIIB, NVT, CMC, CSCO, PXD, HBI, KSS, GS, AGI, NCLH, IWP, AMGN, LVS, ARGO, FNB, PNC, GDXJ,

FDX, BLMN, AEL, DRI, PLAY, ACM, WHR, AEO, VZ, STZ, NLY, LH, ZBH, TRV, DIS, TGT, PBF, MPLX, ALLY, NCR, EXC, URBN, IP, MOD, PHM, PVH, MET, CAT, CNO, JCOM, UNM, DIOD, BP, GORO, RIO, AMN, TPR, EMN, CNK, BKU, AM, EAT, CNC, CENX, HIG, JNJ, TFC, BAC, UMPQ, NTAP, IIVI, JBLU, IART, OXY, OTEX, ORCL, AMG, AXP, SNY, DAL, VLO, PCAR, Sold Out: CAKE, DKS, TCF, TJX, AVGO, GWB, CVX, EMR, MCDIF, NAK,