Snow Capital Management, L.P. Buys WESCO International Inc, First Horizon Corp, General Dynamics Corp, Sells FedEx Corp, Bloomin Brands Inc, Cheesecake Factory Inc

Investment company Snow Capital Management, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys WESCO International Inc, First Horizon Corp, General Dynamics Corp, B2Gold Corp, Lions Gate Entertainment Corp, sells FedEx Corp, Bloomin Brands Inc, Cheesecake Factory Inc, American Equity Investment Life Holding Co, Darden Restaurants Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Snow Capital Management, L.P.. As of 2020Q4, Snow Capital Management, L.P. owns 141 stocks with a total value of $588 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: LGF.A, VSH, WFC, IUSV, GVA, MHK, SIMO, PACW, FMBI, HAS, CAH, KMI,
- Added Positions: WCC, FHN, GD, BTG, DK, XEC, ACCO, INTC, UFS, LUMN, COG, LNC, MPC, BIIB, NVT, CMC, CSCO, PXD, HBI, KSS, GS, AGI, NCLH, IWP, AMGN, LVS, ARGO, FNB, PNC, GDXJ,
- Reduced Positions: FDX, BLMN, AEL, DRI, PLAY, ACM, WHR, AEO, VZ, STZ, NLY, LH, ZBH, TRV, DIS, TGT, PBF, MPLX, ALLY, NCR, EXC, URBN, IP, MOD, PHM, PVH, MET, CAT, CNO, JCOM, UNM, DIOD, BP, GORO, RIO, AMN, TPR, EMN, CNK, BKU, AM, EAT, CNC, CENX, HIG, JNJ, TFC, BAC, UMPQ, NTAP, IIVI, JBLU, IART, OXY, OTEX, ORCL, AMG, AXP, SNY, DAL, VLO, PCAR,
- Sold Out: CAKE, DKS, TCF, TJX, AVGO, GWB, CVX, EMR, MCDIF, NAK,
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 190,459 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28%
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 580,140 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24%
- Commercial Metals Co (CMC) - 851,257 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.33%
- CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO) - 773,107 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.46%
- NCR Corp (NCR) - 433,099 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.32%
Snow Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.7 and $11.37, with an estimated average price of $8.98. The stock is now traded at around $14.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 279,689 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Vishay Intertechnology Inc (VSH)
Snow Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Vishay Intertechnology Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.63 and $20.71, with an estimated average price of $18.48. The stock is now traded at around $22.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 95,527 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Snow Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $21.14 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $25.93. The stock is now traded at around $32.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 48,217 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IUSV)
Snow Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $52.83 and $62.19, with an estimated average price of $58.36. The stock is now traded at around $64.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 20,469 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Granite Construction Inc (GVA)
Snow Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Granite Construction Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.11 and $27.33, with an estimated average price of $23.07. The stock is now traded at around $31.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 37,665 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Silicon Motion Technology Corp (SIMO)
Snow Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.5 and $48.15, with an estimated average price of $40.9. The stock is now traded at around $62.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 19,715 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: WESCO International Inc (WCC)
Snow Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in WESCO International Inc by 155.22%. The purchase prices were between $40.1 and $78.5, with an estimated average price of $59.47. The stock is now traded at around $76.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 163,616 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: First Horizon Corp (FHN)
Snow Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in First Horizon Corp by 142.95%. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $13.18, with an estimated average price of $11.75. The stock is now traded at around $15.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 879,384 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: General Dynamics Corp (GD)
Snow Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 97.27%. The purchase prices were between $131.32 and $156.04, with an estimated average price of $146.31. The stock is now traded at around $165.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 60,152 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: B2Gold Corp (BTG)
Snow Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in B2Gold Corp by 40.36%. The purchase prices were between $5.29 and $7.05, with an estimated average price of $6.1. The stock is now traded at around $5.032000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 2,036,513 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Delek US Holdings Inc (DK)
Snow Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Delek US Holdings Inc by 771.22%. The purchase prices were between $9.28 and $17.12, with an estimated average price of $13.24. The stock is now traded at around $21.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 208,083 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Cimarex Energy Co (XEC)
Snow Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Cimarex Energy Co by 27.71%. The purchase prices were between $23.58 and $40.22, with an estimated average price of $32.15. The stock is now traded at around $49.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 270,115 shares as of 2020-12-31. Sold Out: Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE)
Snow Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Cheesecake Factory Inc. The sale prices were between $29.05 and $39.43, with an estimated average price of $34.4. Sold Out: Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)
Snow Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. The sale prices were between $50.9 and $63.05, with an estimated average price of $56.94. Sold Out: TCF Financial Corp (TCF)
Snow Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $24.53 and $37.45, with an estimated average price of $31.91. Sold Out: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
Snow Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $50.8 and $68.4, with an estimated average price of $60.88. Sold Out: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
Snow Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Broadcom Inc. The sale prices were between $347.21 and $437.85, with an estimated average price of $390.18. Sold Out: Great Western Bancorp Inc (GWB)
Snow Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Great Western Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $12.72 and $20.9, with an estimated average price of $16.53. Reduced: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Snow Capital Management, L.P. reduced to a holding in FedEx Corp by 63.08%. The sale prices were between $255.2 and $301.45, with an estimated average price of $277.34. The stock is now traded at around $254.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.58%. Snow Capital Management, L.P. still held 18,403 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN)
Snow Capital Management, L.P. reduced to a holding in Bloomin Brands Inc by 69.89%. The sale prices were between $13.98 and $19.42, with an estimated average price of $17.06. The stock is now traded at around $23.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.42%. Snow Capital Management, L.P. still held 201,520 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: American Equity Investment Life Holding Co (AEL)
Snow Capital Management, L.P. reduced to a holding in American Equity Investment Life Holding Co by 63.5%. The sale prices were between $23.23 and $32.3, with an estimated average price of $27.51. The stock is now traded at around $29.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.37%. Snow Capital Management, L.P. still held 180,086 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI)
Snow Capital Management, L.P. reduced to a holding in Darden Restaurants Inc by 59.68%. The sale prices were between $90.19 and $120.55, with an estimated average price of $107.13. The stock is now traded at around $128.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.26%. Snow Capital Management, L.P. still held 42,398 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc (PLAY)
Snow Capital Management, L.P. reduced to a holding in Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc by 82.64%. The sale prices were between $14.64 and $30.02, with an estimated average price of $22.33. The stock is now traded at around $37.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.5%. Snow Capital Management, L.P. still held 35,149 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: AECOM (ACM)
Snow Capital Management, L.P. reduced to a holding in AECOM by 25.46%. The sale prices were between $42.8 and $52.54, with an estimated average price of $47.88. The stock is now traded at around $54.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.42%. Snow Capital Management, L.P. still held 148,804 shares as of 2020-12-31.
