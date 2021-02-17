OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Buys Activision Blizzard Inc, Fortis Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Sells GFL Environmental Inc, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Bank of Nova Scotia

Toronto, A6, based Investment company OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Activision Blizzard Inc, Fortis Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Alphabet Inc, Comcast Corp, sells GFL Environmental Inc, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Bank of Nova Scotia, Brookfield Asset Management Inc, Bank of Montreal during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp. As of 2020Q4, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owns 222 stocks with a total value of $5.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Brookfield Business Partners LP (BBU) - 12,039,362 shares, 8.19% of the total portfolio. Enbridge Inc (ENB) - 8,032,798 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - 4,673,548 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.05% TC Energy Corp (TRP) - 5,916,577 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 4,243,895 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.16%

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.12 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $81.2. The stock is now traded at around $102.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 1,537,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp initiated holding in Fortis Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.5 and $42.13, with an estimated average price of $41.06. The stock is now traded at around $40.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 1,405,117 shares as of 2020-12-31.

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $435.06 and $527.66, with an estimated average price of $469.36. The stock is now traded at around $499.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 117,774 shares as of 2020-12-31.

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.4 and $52.4, with an estimated average price of $47.94. The stock is now traded at around $52.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 961,108 shares as of 2020-12-31.

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3314.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 13,381 shares as of 2020-12-31.

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp initiated holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The purchase prices were between $203.23 and $279.86, with an estimated average price of $248.42. The stock is now traded at around $273.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 149,893 shares as of 2020-12-31.

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 63.84%. The purchase prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1685.58. The stock is now traded at around $2107.640400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 77,506 shares as of 2020-12-31.

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp added to a holding in Boston Scientific Corp by 78.77%. The purchase prices were between $33.15 and $41.97, with an estimated average price of $36. The stock is now traded at around $37.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 3,108,639 shares as of 2020-12-31.

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp added to a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp by 99.79%. The purchase prices were between $58.99 and $67.55, with an estimated average price of $64.91. The stock is now traded at around $62.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 1,058,882 shares as of 2020-12-31.

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp added to a holding in Aon PLC by 54.70%. The purchase prices were between $179.96 and $214.52, with an estimated average price of $204.13. The stock is now traded at around $228.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 311,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 38.22%. The purchase prices were between $288.64 and $356.94, with an estimated average price of $332.5. The stock is now traded at around $337.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 220,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 33.89%. The purchase prices were between $123.97 and $151.18, with an estimated average price of $142.64. The stock is now traded at around $133.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 599,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp sold out a holding in GFL Environmental Inc. The sale prices were between $19.14 and $29.18, with an estimated average price of $24.52.

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $35.69 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $41.13.

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $151.78 and $185.81, with an estimated average price of $168.51.

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp sold out a holding in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.27 and $12.65, with an estimated average price of $11.02.

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $243.02.

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp sold out a holding in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $11.08 and $14.39, with an estimated average price of $13.03.