OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Buys Activision Blizzard Inc, Fortis Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Sells GFL Environmental Inc, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Bank of Nova Scotia

Toronto, A6, based Investment company OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Activision Blizzard Inc, Fortis Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Alphabet Inc, Comcast Corp, sells GFL Environmental Inc, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Bank of Nova Scotia, Brookfield Asset Management Inc, Bank of Montreal during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp. As of 2020Q4, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owns 222 stocks with a total value of $5.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: ATVI, FTS, TMO, CMCSA, AMZN, PH, SYK, LIN, ADI, AAPL, PSTH, BFT, CCIV.U, IFF, ADBE, CFII, GIK, ADSK, RESI, GWRE, NVDA, TJX, TPGY, EW, FTOC, LCY, MAAC, NOW, STPK, TECH, BTWNU, PRPB.U, EXAS, GOAC, LRCX, PACE, AACQU, UWMC, GRSV, HZAC.U, HZON.U, RTP.U, IPOE.U, TSLA, THBR, ACAM, AMAT, DCRB, FAII, FIII, HEC, MOTV.U, SCOAU, SMMC, SOAC, ACEV, ACIW, AJAX.U, ALUS, CBAH.U, ETWO, CFIVU, DMYD, INTC, JWS, NPA, OMCL, PDCO, RMGBU, SHOP, IPOD.U, IPOF.U, ASAQ.U, CONXU, COOLU, FMAC.U, GFX.U, GHVIU, HMSY, HPX.U, IGACU, LFTRU, MRACU, OAC, PGRE, SNRHU, YAC.U, VIIAU, ACACU, STWOU, ALSK, ATAC.U, ACTCU, ACND.U, AVAN.U, CPSR.U, CTAC.U, CRHC.U, XPOA.U, FSDC, HLXA, HIGA.U, MOTNU, NSH.U, OACB.U, AONE.U, PDAC.U, PMVC.U, RBAC.U, RTPZ.U, SEAH.U, SVACU, TEKKU, VGAC.U,
- Added Positions: GOOGL, BSX, OTIS, AON, MA, FIS, ACN, CMS, APD, PLD, MSFT, GBDC, ARCC, V, ETR, FFG, WTRE, LINX,
- Reduced Positions: CM, BNS, BAM, BMO, JPM, BRK.B, TD, ANTM, XYL, CBRE, RY, TXN, SU, AVB, PPG, CNI, MDT, CNQ, ELAN, TEL, BCE, TU, EFA, CRSA, FNV, MDCA, TREB.U,
- Sold Out: GFL, CSCO, EDU, SOAC.U, FVAC, CRM, GIK.U, SBE.U, JCAP, NKE, ACAMU, THBRU, EXPCU, MR, FEAC, SMMCU, HECCU, CBPO, APXTU, IPOC.U, ALUS.U, RPLA.U, NPAUU, GHIVU, CIICU, PPD, ONDK, CUB, JWS.U, EVTC, AZEK, PRCP, CALM, OAC.U, CPAAU, MNRL, GMHI, ADT, FRTA, PRPL, MOBL, VIPS, WMGI, TCO, CMTL, EIGI, ASC,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 6 Warning Signs with GOOGL. Click here to check it out.
- GOOGL 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of GOOGL
- Peter Lynch Chart of GOOGL
For the details of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/omers+administration+corp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp
- Brookfield Business Partners LP (BBU) - 12,039,362 shares, 8.19% of the total portfolio.
- Enbridge Inc (ENB) - 8,032,798 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio.
- Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - 4,673,548 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.05%
- TC Energy Corp (TRP) - 5,916,577 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio.
- The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 4,243,895 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.16%
OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.12 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $81.2. The stock is now traded at around $102.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 1,537,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Fortis Inc (FTS)
OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp initiated holding in Fortis Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.5 and $42.13, with an estimated average price of $41.06. The stock is now traded at around $40.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 1,405,117 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $435.06 and $527.66, with an estimated average price of $469.36. The stock is now traded at around $499.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 117,774 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.4 and $52.4, with an estimated average price of $47.94. The stock is now traded at around $52.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 961,108 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3314.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 13,381 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)
OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp initiated holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The purchase prices were between $203.23 and $279.86, with an estimated average price of $248.42. The stock is now traded at around $273.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 149,893 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 63.84%. The purchase prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1685.58. The stock is now traded at around $2107.640400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 77,506 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)
OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp added to a holding in Boston Scientific Corp by 78.77%. The purchase prices were between $33.15 and $41.97, with an estimated average price of $36. The stock is now traded at around $37.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 3,108,639 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)
OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp added to a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp by 99.79%. The purchase prices were between $58.99 and $67.55, with an estimated average price of $64.91. The stock is now traded at around $62.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 1,058,882 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Aon PLC (AON)
OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp added to a holding in Aon PLC by 54.70%. The purchase prices were between $179.96 and $214.52, with an estimated average price of $204.13. The stock is now traded at around $228.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 311,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)
OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 38.22%. The purchase prices were between $288.64 and $356.94, with an estimated average price of $332.5. The stock is now traded at around $337.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 220,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 33.89%. The purchase prices were between $123.97 and $151.18, with an estimated average price of $142.64. The stock is now traded at around $133.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 599,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: GFL Environmental Inc (GFL)
OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp sold out a holding in GFL Environmental Inc. The sale prices were between $19.14 and $29.18, with an estimated average price of $24.52.Sold Out: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $35.69 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $41.13.Sold Out: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)
OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $151.78 and $185.81, with an estimated average price of $168.51.Sold Out: Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp (SOAC.U)
OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp sold out a holding in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.27 and $12.65, with an estimated average price of $11.02.Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $243.02.Sold Out: Fortress Value Acquisition Corp (FVAC)
OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp sold out a holding in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $11.08 and $14.39, with an estimated average price of $13.03.
Here is the complete portfolio of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp. Also check out:
1. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's Undervalued Stocks
2. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's Top Growth Companies, and
3. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp keeps buying