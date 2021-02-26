Avitas Wealth Management LLC Buys ISHARES TRUST, Lemonade Inc, Generac Holdings Inc, Sells AT&T Inc, CME Group Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc

Investment company Avitas Wealth Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, Lemonade Inc, Generac Holdings Inc, CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Ally Financial Inc, sells AT&T Inc, CME Group Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, Citigroup Inc, Waste Management Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Avitas Wealth Management LLC. As of 2020Q4, Avitas Wealth Management LLC owns 207 stocks with a total value of $494 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Avitas Wealth Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/avitas+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 156,658 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.12% Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 26,366 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.13% VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) - 299,388 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.20% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,894 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35% ISHARES TRUST (EMB) - 81,549 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio. New Position

Avitas Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $108.52 and $115.54, with an estimated average price of $112.2. The stock is now traded at around $110.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 81,549 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Avitas Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Lemonade Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.9 and $134.45, with an estimated average price of $74.1. The stock is now traded at around $125.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 34,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Avitas Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $197.75 and $233.2, with an estimated average price of $215.52. The stock is now traded at around $329.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 15,388 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Avitas Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The purchase prices were between $79.67 and $173.23, with an estimated average price of $118.75. The stock is now traded at around $125.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 20,894 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Avitas Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Ally Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.49 and $35.66, with an estimated average price of $30.33. The stock is now traded at around $41.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 84,086 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Avitas Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in TransUnion. The purchase prices were between $79.15 and $100.97, with an estimated average price of $91.63. The stock is now traded at around $84.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 29,662 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Avitas Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Square Inc by 43.73%. The purchase prices were between $154.88 and $241.58, with an estimated average price of $195.49. The stock is now traded at around $230.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 25,005 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Avitas Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 53.35%. The purchase prices were between $172.44 and $231.8, with an estimated average price of $203.06. The stock is now traded at around $221.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 22,591 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Avitas Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Zscaler Inc by 64.91%. The purchase prices were between $127.76 and $207.47, with an estimated average price of $159.25. The stock is now traded at around $205.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 18,209 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Avitas Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 42.71%. The purchase prices were between $47.57 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $57.54. The stock is now traded at around $76.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 61,636 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Avitas Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 24.70%. The purchase prices were between $885.76 and $1277.08, with an estimated average price of $1049.63. The stock is now traded at around $1280.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 5,594 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Avitas Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in DraftKings Inc by 88.85%. The purchase prices were between $35.4 and $63.78, with an estimated average price of $47.39. The stock is now traded at around $61.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 56,920 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Avitas Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $26.5 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $28.55.

Avitas Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in CME Group Inc. The sale prices were between $149.56 and $184.94, with an estimated average price of $170.06.

Avitas Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $56.65 and $64.55, with an estimated average price of $60.29.

Avitas Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $41.13 and $61.66, with an estimated average price of $50.95.

Avitas Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $44.81 and $60.11, with an estimated average price of $53.43.

Avitas Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Waste Management Inc. The sale prices were between $106.96 and $123.38, with an estimated average price of $116.67.