Woodstock Corp Buys APA Corp, Southwestern Energy Co, General Electric Co, Sells APA Corp, General Mills Inc, Viatris Inc

Boston, MA, based Investment company Woodstock Corp (Current Portfolio) buys APA Corp, Southwestern Energy Co, General Electric Co, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Aspen Technology Inc, sells APA Corp, General Mills Inc, Viatris Inc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, American Electric Power Co Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Woodstock Corp. As of 2021Q1, Woodstock Corp owns 190 stocks with a total value of $786 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: APA, REGN, AZPN, COF, KMX, NOC, OXY, VTRS,

APA, REGN, AZPN, COF, KMX, NOC, OXY, VTRS, Added Positions: SWN, IWR, GE, SPY, ENB, XOM, QCOM, CARA, FLS, IWM, RTX, ROP, MRK, LNC, LLY, SYY, ABBV, MMM, CVS, ADI, BK, CVX, BLUE, FDX, VWO, EEM, UPS, SHW, BRK.B, PYPL, FISV, COST, IRM, TGT, DG, AFL, GS, WM, UNH, INTU, UNP, TXN, MKC, AMAT, AZO, GLW, LOW, BLK, MA, NSC, NKE,

SWN, IWR, GE, SPY, ENB, XOM, QCOM, CARA, FLS, IWM, RTX, ROP, MRK, LNC, LLY, SYY, ABBV, MMM, CVS, ADI, BK, CVX, BLUE, FDX, VWO, EEM, UPS, SHW, BRK.B, PYPL, FISV, COST, IRM, TGT, DG, AFL, GS, WM, UNH, INTU, UNP, TXN, MKC, AMAT, AZO, GLW, LOW, BLK, MA, NSC, NKE, Reduced Positions: IDXX, AAPL, ISRG, ORCL, INTC, WBA, NVDA, DIS, ECL, MDY, GOOGL, VRTX, STT, IBM, MDLZ, KMB, OTIS, SO, TSCO, IJR, AMGN, APD, LGND, CARR, TROW, BABA, ALL, ANTM, TRV, T, D, GD, HSY, NFLX, LEG, MPC, LMT,

IDXX, AAPL, ISRG, ORCL, INTC, WBA, NVDA, DIS, ECL, MDY, GOOGL, VRTX, STT, IBM, MDLZ, KMB, OTIS, SO, TSCO, IJR, AMGN, APD, LGND, CARR, TROW, BABA, ALL, ANTM, TRV, T, D, GD, HSY, NFLX, LEG, MPC, LMT, Sold Out: APA, GIS, VIA, AEP, BAX, BDX, FIS, GILD, NTRS, PEG, RHHBY, XEL, ZBH,

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 202,989 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 229,207 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.54% Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) - 37,260 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.49% O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) - 51,523 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 66,911 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84%

Woodstock Corp initiated holding in APA Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.55 and $18, with an estimated average price of $14.99. The stock is now traded at around $15.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 191,074 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Woodstock Corp initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $486.85. The stock is now traded at around $481.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 633 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Woodstock Corp initiated holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The purchase prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43. The stock is now traded at around $330.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 622 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Woodstock Corp initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $14.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 14,524 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Woodstock Corp initiated holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.45 and $31.23, with an estimated average price of $25.02. The stock is now traded at around $25.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,207 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Woodstock Corp initiated holding in Aspen Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.7 and $158.65, with an estimated average price of $146.94. The stock is now traded at around $153.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,470 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Woodstock Corp added to a holding in Southwestern Energy Co by 250.40%. The purchase prices were between $3.06 and $4.81, with an estimated average price of $4.05. The stock is now traded at around $4.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 396,370 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Woodstock Corp added to a holding in General Electric Co by 39.50%. The purchase prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14. The stock is now traded at around $13.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 162,463 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Woodstock Corp added to a holding in Cara Therapeutics Inc by 62.69%. The purchase prices were between $15.07 and $21.71, with an estimated average price of $19.03. The stock is now traded at around $23.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 30,149 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Woodstock Corp added to a holding in Flowserve Corp by 26.87%. The purchase prices were between $34.77 and $41.4, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $40.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 26,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Woodstock Corp added to a holding in bluebird bio Inc by 61.06%. The purchase prices were between $25.62 and $52.33, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $30.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,321 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Woodstock Corp sold out a holding in APA Corp. The sale prices were between $14.28 and $23.25, with an estimated average price of $18.24.

Woodstock Corp sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Woodstock Corp sold out a holding in General Mills Inc. The sale prices were between $54.37 and $62.49, with an estimated average price of $57.69.

Woodstock Corp sold out a holding in Roche Holding AG. The sale prices were between $40.12 and $45.7, with an estimated average price of $42.6.

Woodstock Corp sold out a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $152.6 and $164.5, with an estimated average price of $159.58.

Woodstock Corp sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $74.85 and $85.84, with an estimated average price of $80.58.

Woodstock Corp reduced to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 31.01%. The sale prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $56.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Woodstock Corp still held 11,731 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Woodstock Corp reduced to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 21.05%. The sale prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $135.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Woodstock Corp still held 5,127 shares as of 2021-03-31.