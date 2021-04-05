Security National Bank Buys Dow Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Coca-Cola Co, Sells Texas Instruments Inc, Colgate-Palmolive Co, IAA Inc

Investment company Security National Bank (Current Portfolio) buys Dow Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Coca-Cola Co, JPMorgan Chase, Blackstone Group Inc, sells Texas Instruments Inc, Colgate-Palmolive Co, IAA Inc, Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF, Principal Financial Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Security National Bank. As of 2021Q1, Security National Bank owns 96 stocks with a total value of $340 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: DOW, TSM, JPM, BX, MMM, MCD, CVX, T, XOM, SO, QCOM, VZ, MDY, TSLX, DISCA, NUE, VLO, BA, CSCO, MDT, LLY, IWD, BHP, IBM, VTI, FDN,

DOW, TSM, JPM, BX, MMM, MCD, CVX, T, XOM, SO, QCOM, VZ, MDY, TSLX, DISCA, NUE, VLO, BA, CSCO, MDT, LLY, IWD, BHP, IBM, VTI, FDN, Added Positions: AAPL, AMGN, KO, UNP, MRK, LMT, HON, CRM, GOOG, CPT, INTC, AMZN, ADBE, UNH, TRMB, PANW, SPY, JNJ, ZTS, ROST, SIVB, TMO, V, HOLX, HD, ATVI, BRK.B, DIS, NEE, RMD, NKE, PFE, MSFT, SBUX, ARE, COST, BLK, HTGC, ABBV, GOOGL,

AAPL, AMGN, KO, UNP, MRK, LMT, HON, CRM, GOOG, CPT, INTC, AMZN, ADBE, UNH, TRMB, PANW, SPY, JNJ, ZTS, ROST, SIVB, TMO, V, HOLX, HD, ATVI, BRK.B, DIS, NEE, RMD, NKE, PFE, MSFT, SBUX, ARE, COST, BLK, HTGC, ABBV, GOOGL, Reduced Positions: TXN, CL, NVDA, BRK.A, LOGI, VOO, VMI, CB, BR, MCHP, IVV,

TXN, CL, NVDA, BRK.A, LOGI, VOO, VMI, CB, BR, MCHP, IVV, Sold Out: IAA, SIVR, PFG,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 149,831 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.59% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 71,306 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.12% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 31,221 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.35% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 52,021 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.07% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,519 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.11%

Security National Bank initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.9 and $66.01, with an estimated average price of $59.82. The stock is now traded at around $64.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 80,076 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Security National Bank initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $124.000100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 30,694 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Security National Bank initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $153.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 5,472 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Security National Bank initiated holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.66 and $76.09, with an estimated average price of $69.06. The stock is now traded at around $75.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 8,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Security National Bank initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $194.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,674 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Security National Bank initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $204.84 and $227.35, with an estimated average price of $213.87. The stock is now traded at around $228.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Security National Bank added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 342.60%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $52.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 23,254 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Security National Bank added to a holding in Intel Corp by 131.29%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $66.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,830 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Security National Bank added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 73.77%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2225.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 424 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Security National Bank added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 57.52%. The purchase prices were between $368.79 and $397.26, with an estimated average price of $385.64. The stock is now traded at around $406.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,769 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Security National Bank added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 45.70%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $315.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,455 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Security National Bank added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 51.39%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $36.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,252 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Security National Bank sold out a holding in IAA Inc. The sale prices were between $53.97 and $66.09, with an estimated average price of $59.4.

Security National Bank sold out a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $23.15 and $27.84, with an estimated average price of $25.32.

Security National Bank sold out a holding in Principal Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $48.31 and $61.55, with an estimated average price of $55.71.