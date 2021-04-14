Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Buys iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF, BTC

Investment company Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, ARK Innovation ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc. As of 2021Q1, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owns 103 stocks with a total value of $210 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/richard+p+slaughter+associates+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) - 468,221 shares, 8.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.98% BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 70,710 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.51% Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) - 252,637 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.56% iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 102,941 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. New Position ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 39,881 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.87%

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc initiated holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.87 and $48.56, with an estimated average price of $46. The stock is now traded at around $49.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 102,941 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $29.41 and $32.7, with an estimated average price of $31.26. The stock is now traded at around $32.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 112,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19. The stock is now traded at around $89.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 39,409 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $62.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 32,971 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc initiated holding in Progressive Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.13 and $98.79, with an estimated average price of $90.79. The stock is now traded at around $97.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 20,328 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index . The purchase prices were between $121.06 and $131.2, with an estimated average price of $126.71. The stock is now traded at around $132.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 13,086 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 251.87%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $388.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 9,490 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 935.18%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 46,045 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 141.47%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $132.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 23,855 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 143.46%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $411.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 7,255 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 39.48%. The purchase prices were between $39.68 and $46.97, with an estimated average price of $43.78. The stock is now traded at around $47.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 82,290 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc added to a holding in Biogen Inc by 45.36%. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $284.63, with an estimated average price of $269.82. The stock is now traded at around $265.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 5,236 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28.

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc sold out a holding in Parsley Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $14.15 and $16.93, with an estimated average price of $15.88.

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc sold out a holding in People's United Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $12.87 and $19.14, with an estimated average price of $16.08.

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93.