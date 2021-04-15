Townsend & Associates, Inc Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, AutoZone Inc, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Sells iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Southwest Airlines Co

Investment company Townsend & Associates, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, AutoZone Inc, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Ball Corp, Fidelity National Financial Inc, sells iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Southwest Airlines Co, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Microchip Technology Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Townsend & Associates, Inc. As of 2021Q1, Townsend & Associates, Inc owns 70 stocks with a total value of $154 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AZO, SHV, FNF, MS, JPM, NXST, CMCSA, CAG, BX, QSR, MRK, DFS, NRG, ISTB, MSFT, NUE, RSP, BRK.B,

AZO, SHV, FNF, MS, JPM, NXST, CMCSA, CAG, BX, QSR, MRK, DFS, NRG, ISTB, MSFT, NUE, RSP, BRK.B, Added Positions: QQQ, BLL, DGRO, UNP, SLQD, HDV, IVW, GD, AAPL, MO, ADBE, EFAV, UNH, SBUX, RSG, INTC, HRL, PVH, BK, ALL, ISRG, CRM, FDX, V, FB, EA, CSGP, DIS, AN, PG, XEL, T,

QQQ, BLL, DGRO, UNP, SLQD, HDV, IVW, GD, AAPL, MO, ADBE, EFAV, UNH, SBUX, RSG, INTC, HRL, PVH, BK, ALL, ISRG, CRM, FDX, V, FB, EA, CSGP, DIS, AN, PG, XEL, T, Reduced Positions: IYY, IVV, IJR, F, TXN, UPS, AEP, CVS, CSCO, JNJ, CVX, VZ,

IYY, IVV, IJR, F, TXN, UPS, AEP, CVS, CSCO, JNJ, CVX, VZ, Sold Out: AGG, LUV, MCHP, FAST, GVI, PNW, CM, MDLZ, CL, PEG, RCI, WM, PFE, DEO, IBM, IFF, NCZ,

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 85,863 shares, 17.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11333.16% PVH Corp (PVH) - 47,736 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.03% Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) - 11,708 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21% iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 62,176 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.57% AutoNation Inc (AN) - 42,535 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.12%

Townsend & Associates, Inc initiated holding in AutoZone Inc. The purchase prices were between $1118.37 and $1432.28, with an estimated average price of $1236.54. The stock is now traded at around $1467.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 2,107 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Townsend & Associates, Inc initiated holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.51 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.52. The stock is now traded at around $110.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 22,277 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Townsend & Associates, Inc initiated holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.3 and $42.31, with an estimated average price of $39.49. The stock is now traded at around $44.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 44,711 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Townsend & Associates, Inc initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $80.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 23,142 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Townsend & Associates, Inc initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $152.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 10,019 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Townsend & Associates, Inc initiated holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.83 and $160.37, with an estimated average price of $130.85. The stock is now traded at around $151.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 10,718 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Townsend & Associates, Inc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 11333.16%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $341.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.64%. The holding were 85,863 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Townsend & Associates, Inc added to a holding in Ball Corp by 163.10%. The purchase prices were between $81.25 and $92.26, with an estimated average price of $87.56. The stock is now traded at around $90.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 39,696 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Townsend & Associates, Inc added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 62.38%. The purchase prices were between $43.87 and $48.56, with an estimated average price of $46. The stock is now traded at around $49.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 78,017 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Townsend & Associates, Inc added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 282.20%. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $223.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 8,286 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Townsend & Associates, Inc added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E by 65.01%. The purchase prices were between $51.54 and $51.98, with an estimated average price of $51.83. The stock is now traded at around $51.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 52,338 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Townsend & Associates, Inc added to a holding in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 42.15%. The purchase prices were between $85.87 and $95.97, with an estimated average price of $90.43. The stock is now traded at around $95.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 28,722 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Townsend & Associates, Inc sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44.

Townsend & Associates, Inc sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18.

Townsend & Associates, Inc sold out a holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $133.04 and $163.05, with an estimated average price of $149.33.

Townsend & Associates, Inc sold out a holding in Fastenal Co. The sale prices were between $44.17 and $51.62, with an estimated average price of $47.83.

Townsend & Associates, Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET. The sale prices were between $114.65 and $116.99, with an estimated average price of $115.94.

Townsend & Associates, Inc sold out a holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $69.93 and $81.43, with an estimated average price of $77.31.

Townsend & Associates, Inc reduced to a holding in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 91.31%. The sale prices were between $92.73 and $100.13, with an estimated average price of $97.32. The stock is now traded at around $104.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -14.77%. Townsend & Associates, Inc still held 20,468 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Townsend & Associates, Inc reduced to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40.48%. The sale prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $417.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.52%. Townsend & Associates, Inc still held 8,193 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Townsend & Associates, Inc reduced to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 20.59%. The sale prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $110.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.22%. Townsend & Associates, Inc still held 12,535 shares as of 2021-03-31.