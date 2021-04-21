Meridian Financial Partners LLC Buys iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, L3Harris Technologies Inc, American Electric Power Co Inc, Sells Fauquier Bankshares Inc, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Veritiv Corp

Investment company Meridian Financial Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, L3Harris Technologies Inc, American Electric Power Co Inc, Adobe Inc, VMware Inc, sells Fauquier Bankshares Inc, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Veritiv Corp, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Meridian Financial Partners LLC. As of 2021Q1, Meridian Financial Partners LLC owns 70 stocks with a total value of $133 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) - 356,720 shares, 12.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.69% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 38,720 shares, 11.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.04% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 245,053 shares, 9.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.53% iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 36,332 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.00% WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (DLN) - 68,571 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.66%

Meridian Financial Partners LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.87 and $48.56, with an estimated average price of $46. The stock is now traded at around $50.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 34,471 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Meridian Financial Partners LLC initiated holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.51 and $203.08, with an estimated average price of $187.59. The stock is now traded at around $212.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 3,983 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Meridian Financial Partners LLC initiated holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $85.84, with an estimated average price of $80.58. The stock is now traded at around $89.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 7,965 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Meridian Financial Partners LLC initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $512.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 1,405 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Meridian Financial Partners LLC initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.3 and $154.61, with an estimated average price of $142.98. The stock is now traded at around $165.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 4,234 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Meridian Financial Partners LLC initiated holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.45 and $76.93, with an estimated average price of $68.98. The stock is now traded at around $79.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 4,994 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Meridian Financial Partners LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 127.21%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $79.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 15,071 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Meridian Financial Partners LLC added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.31%. The purchase prices were between $21.58 and $21.64, with an estimated average price of $21.62. The stock is now traded at around $21.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 19,009 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Meridian Financial Partners LLC added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 25.52%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $230.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,264 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Meridian Financial Partners LLC sold out a holding in Fauquier Bankshares Inc. The sale prices were between $17.51 and $21.36, with an estimated average price of $19.67.

Meridian Financial Partners LLC sold out a holding in Veritiv Corp. The sale prices were between $18.32 and $45.71, with an estimated average price of $28.59.

Meridian Financial Partners LLC sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18.

Meridian Financial Partners LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Utilities ETF. The sale prices were between $127.39 and $140.64, with an estimated average price of $135.35.

Meridian Financial Partners LLC sold out a holding in Treehouse Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $38.24 and $54.94, with an estimated average price of $47.33.