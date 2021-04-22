>
Harvey Investment Co Llc Buys Waste Connections Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Hubbell Inc, Sells Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, Nordson Corp, Axalta Coating Systems

April 22, 2021 | About: WCN +0.49% DE -0.87% UNH -0.2% HUBB +0.29% AXTA +0.72%

Louisville, KY, based Investment company Harvey Investment Co Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Waste Connections Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Hubbell Inc, Deere, sells Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, Nordson Corp, Axalta Coating Systems, Woodward Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harvey Investment Co Llc. As of 2021Q1, Harvey Investment Co Llc owns 92 stocks with a total value of $694 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HARVEY INVESTMENT CO LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/harvey+investment+co+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HARVEY INVESTMENT CO LLC
  1. O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) - 101,429 shares, 7.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.24%
  2. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 230,880 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.51%
  3. Ansys Inc (ANSS) - 106,141 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.23%
  4. IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) - 71,352 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.71%
  5. Fastenal Co (FAST) - 646,540 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.95%
New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Harvey Investment Co Llc initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $396.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Hubbell Inc (HUBB)

Harvey Investment Co Llc initiated holding in Hubbell Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.6 and $190.01, with an estimated average price of $172.77. The stock is now traded at around $189.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Waste Connections Inc (WCN)

Harvey Investment Co Llc added to a holding in Waste Connections Inc by 193.62%. The purchase prices were between $97.54 and $108.12, with an estimated average price of $101.53. The stock is now traded at around $117.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 23,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Deere & Co (DE)

Harvey Investment Co Llc added to a holding in Deere & Co by 36.30%. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $371.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,363 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA)

Harvey Investment Co Llc sold out a holding in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.71 and $31, with an estimated average price of $28.62.



