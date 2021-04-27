>
Western Financial Corporation Buys Danaher Corp, DocuSign Inc, Dropbox Inc, Sells Lululemon Athletica Inc, Visa Inc, Dollar General Corp

April 27, 2021 | About: IGSB +0.02% QCOM -0.91% GOVT -0.06% UPS +11.8% NVDA -0.49% NEM -0.49% DHR -0.26% DOCU -1.53% DBX -0.64% ETSY +1.86% BLK -0.52%

Investment company Western Financial Corporation (Current Portfolio) buys Danaher Corp, DocuSign Inc, Dropbox Inc, Etsy Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, sells Lululemon Athletica Inc, Visa Inc, Dollar General Corp, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Western Financial Corporation. As of 2021Q1, Western Financial Corporation owns 81 stocks with a total value of $162 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of WESTERN FINANCIAL CORPORATION
  1. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARWR) - 820,264 shares, 33.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%
  2. Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) - 841,662 shares, 25.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.23%
  3. iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 35,562 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.56%
  4. PacWest Bancorp (PACW) - 96,447 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.52%
  5. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 91,747 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.08%
New Purchase: Danaher Corp (DHR)

Western Financial Corporation initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $212.38 and $245.9, with an estimated average price of $229.37. The stock is now traded at around $256.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 4,283 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Western Financial Corporation initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4. The stock is now traded at around $230.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 4,298 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Dropbox Inc (DBX)

Western Financial Corporation initiated holding in Dropbox Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.77 and $28.06, with an estimated average price of $24.07. The stock is now traded at around $26.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 31,329 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Etsy Inc (ETSY)

Western Financial Corporation initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $167.57 and $244.58, with an estimated average price of $209.7. The stock is now traded at around $208.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 3,955 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

Western Financial Corporation initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37. The stock is now traded at around $814.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 845 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: M.D.C. Holdings Inc (MDC)

Western Financial Corporation initiated holding in M.D.C. Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.16 and $60.27, with an estimated average price of $52.46. The stock is now traded at around $62.452500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 10,176 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Western Financial Corporation added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 34.23%. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 52,468 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Western Financial Corporation added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 82.38%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $137.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 7,368 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)

Western Financial Corporation added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 58.77%. The purchase prices were between $26.1 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $26.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 43,864 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Western Financial Corporation added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 36.22%. The purchase prices were between $155 and $169.99, with an estimated average price of $161.78. The stock is now traded at around $195.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,889 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Western Financial Corporation added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 21.63%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $618.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Newmont Corp (NEM)

Western Financial Corporation added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 23.53%. The purchase prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.81. The stock is now traded at around $65.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,092 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)

Western Financial Corporation sold out a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The sale prices were between $285.14 and $367.29, with an estimated average price of $328.51.

Sold Out: Visa Inc (V)

Western Financial Corporation sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49.

Sold Out: Dollar General Corp (DG)

Western Financial Corporation sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58.

Sold Out: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Western Financial Corporation sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21.

Sold Out: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

Western Financial Corporation sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $128.33 and $139.05, with an estimated average price of $132.72.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB)

Western Financial Corporation sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET. The sale prices were between $36.08 and $36.99, with an estimated average price of $36.6.



GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)