Western Financial Corporation Buys Danaher Corp, DocuSign Inc, Dropbox Inc, Sells Lululemon Athletica Inc, Visa Inc, Dollar General Corp

Investment company Western Financial Corporation (Current Portfolio) buys Danaher Corp, DocuSign Inc, Dropbox Inc, Etsy Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, sells Lululemon Athletica Inc, Visa Inc, Dollar General Corp, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Western Financial Corporation. As of 2021Q1, Western Financial Corporation owns 81 stocks with a total value of $162 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of WESTERN FINANCIAL CORPORATION's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/western+financial+corporation/current-portfolio/portfolio

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARWR) - 820,264 shares, 33.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01% Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) - 841,662 shares, 25.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.23% iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 35,562 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.56% PacWest Bancorp (PACW) - 96,447 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.52% Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 91,747 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.08%

Western Financial Corporation initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $212.38 and $245.9, with an estimated average price of $229.37. The stock is now traded at around $256.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 4,283 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Western Financial Corporation initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4. The stock is now traded at around $230.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 4,298 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Western Financial Corporation initiated holding in Dropbox Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.77 and $28.06, with an estimated average price of $24.07. The stock is now traded at around $26.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 31,329 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Western Financial Corporation initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $167.57 and $244.58, with an estimated average price of $209.7. The stock is now traded at around $208.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 3,955 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Western Financial Corporation initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37. The stock is now traded at around $814.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 845 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Western Financial Corporation initiated holding in M.D.C. Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.16 and $60.27, with an estimated average price of $52.46. The stock is now traded at around $62.452500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 10,176 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Western Financial Corporation added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 34.23%. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 52,468 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Western Financial Corporation added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 82.38%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $137.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 7,368 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Western Financial Corporation added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 58.77%. The purchase prices were between $26.1 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $26.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 43,864 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Western Financial Corporation added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 36.22%. The purchase prices were between $155 and $169.99, with an estimated average price of $161.78. The stock is now traded at around $195.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,889 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Western Financial Corporation added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 21.63%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $618.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Western Financial Corporation added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 23.53%. The purchase prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.81. The stock is now traded at around $65.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,092 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Western Financial Corporation sold out a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The sale prices were between $285.14 and $367.29, with an estimated average price of $328.51.

Western Financial Corporation sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49.

Western Financial Corporation sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58.

Western Financial Corporation sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21.

Western Financial Corporation sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $128.33 and $139.05, with an estimated average price of $132.72.

Western Financial Corporation sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET. The sale prices were between $36.08 and $36.99, with an estimated average price of $36.6.