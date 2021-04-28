Logo
Dividend Asset Capital, Llc Buys Raytheon Technologies Corp, Assurant Inc, Standex International Corp, Sells VF Corp, Becton, Dickinson and Co, General Mills Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Ridgeland, SC, based Investment company Dividend Asset Capital, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Raytheon Technologies Corp, Assurant Inc, Standex International Corp, Target Corp, Apollo Global Management Inc, sells VF Corp, Becton, Dickinson and Co, General Mills Inc, Jack Henry & Associates Inc, Flowers Foods Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dividend Asset Capital, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Dividend Asset Capital, Llc owns 449 stocks with a total value of $484 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DIVIDEND ASSET CAPITAL, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dividend+asset+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DIVIDEND ASSET CAPITAL, LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 111,056 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29%
  2. Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) - 369,202 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44%
  3. Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 725,338 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27%
  4. Nike Inc (NKE) - 116,562 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.52%
  5. Ecolab Inc (ECL) - 67,400 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%
New Purchase: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Dividend Asset Capital, Llc initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $83.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 38,830 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Standex International Corp (SXI)

Dividend Asset Capital, Llc initiated holding in Standex International Corp. The purchase prices were between $75.16 and $107.29, with an estimated average price of $92.62. The stock is now traded at around $97.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 16,270 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)

Dividend Asset Capital, Llc initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $204.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 7,139 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Apollo Global Management Inc (APO)

Dividend Asset Capital, Llc initiated holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.53 and $51.95, with an estimated average price of $48.7. The stock is now traded at around $55.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 22,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)

Dividend Asset Capital, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $60.16 and $64.52, with an estimated average price of $62.59. The stock is now traded at around $65.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PROG Holdings Inc (PRG)

Dividend Asset Capital, Llc initiated holding in PROG Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.17 and $58.62, with an estimated average price of $49.96. The stock is now traded at around $49.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,312 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Assurant Inc (AIZ)

Dividend Asset Capital, Llc added to a holding in Assurant Inc by 131.12%. The purchase prices were between $122.77 and $144.71, with an estimated average price of $134.61. The stock is now traded at around $154.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 21,238 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Stryker Corp (SYK)

Dividend Asset Capital, Llc added to a holding in Stryker Corp by 1634.20%. The purchase prices were between $221.01 and $248.82, with an estimated average price of $239.94. The stock is now traded at around $259.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,665 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (ELS)

Dividend Asset Capital, Llc added to a holding in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc by 23.27%. The purchase prices were between $59.1 and $65, with an estimated average price of $62.22. The stock is now traded at around $68.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 60,612 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

Dividend Asset Capital, Llc added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 21.69%. The purchase prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37. The stock is now traded at around $816.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,068 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM)

Dividend Asset Capital, Llc added to a holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc by 1803.08%. The purchase prices were between $102.95 and $184, with an estimated average price of $134.88. The stock is now traded at around $176.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,474 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Dividend Asset Capital, Llc added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 45.63%. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $380.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,136 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: PROG Holdings Inc (AZD)

Dividend Asset Capital, Llc sold out a holding in PROG Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $36.23 and $47.89, with an estimated average price of $41.27.

Sold Out: TC Pipelines LP (TCP)

Dividend Asset Capital, Llc sold out a holding in TC Pipelines LP. The sale prices were between $29.12 and $31.71, with an estimated average price of $30.35.

Sold Out: Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX)

Dividend Asset Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF. The sale prices were between $14.39 and $14.94, with an estimated average price of $14.72.

Sold Out: Eaton Vance Corp (EV)

Dividend Asset Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VIA)

Dividend Asset Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Sold Out: U.S. Bancorp (USBPO.PFD)

Dividend Asset Capital, Llc sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $24.99 and $25.03, with an estimated average price of $25.



