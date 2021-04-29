Bedell Investment Counselling Buys DocuSign Inc, Adobe Inc, ConocoPhillips, Sells ProShares UltraShort QQQ, JPMorgan Chase, Slack Technologies Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Bedell Investment Counselling Buys DocuSign Inc, Adobe Inc, ConocoPhillips, Sells ProShares UltraShort QQQ, JPMorgan Chase, Slack Technologies Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Walnut Creek, CA, based Investment company Bedell Investment Counselling (Current Portfolio) buys DocuSign Inc, Adobe Inc, ConocoPhillips, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, NVIDIA Corp, sells ProShares UltraShort QQQ, JPMorgan Chase, Slack Technologies Inc, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc, 1Life Healthcare Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bedell Investment Counselling. As of 2021Q1, Bedell Investment Counselling owns 91 stocks with a total value of $354 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bedell Investment Counselling's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bedell+investment+counselling/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Bedell Investment Counselling
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 233,697 shares, 8.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.18%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,415 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.99%
  3. SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 97,598 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.67%
  4. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 46,274 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 59.11%
  5. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) - 329,957 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.48%
New Purchase: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Bedell Investment Counselling initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4. The stock is now traded at around $222.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 28,204 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Bedell Investment Counselling initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $605.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 7,086 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Bedell Investment Counselling initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $50.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 55,346 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)

Bedell Investment Counselling initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.06 and $213.76, with an estimated average price of $179.94. The stock is now traded at around $141.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 11,294 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: C3.ai Inc (AI)

Bedell Investment Counselling initiated holding in C3.ai Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.01 and $168.92, with an estimated average price of $116.91. The stock is now traded at around $66.158000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,080 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Canopy Growth Corp (CGC)

Bedell Investment Counselling initiated holding in Canopy Growth Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.12 and $52.17, with an estimated average price of $35.46. The stock is now traded at around $26.805200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,039 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Bedell Investment Counselling added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 2307.86%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $511.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 12,256 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Bedell Investment Counselling added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 92.47%. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $53.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 174,058 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Bedell Investment Counselling added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 59.11%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $275.959100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 46,274 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Bedell Investment Counselling added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 26.99%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3457.031300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 5,415 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Bedell Investment Counselling added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 69.73%. The purchase prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $486.85. The stock is now traded at around $484.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 13,908 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

Bedell Investment Counselling added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 25.48%. The purchase prices were between $30.9 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $34.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 329,957 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: ProShares UltraShort QQQ (QID)

Bedell Investment Counselling sold out a holding in ProShares UltraShort QQQ. The sale prices were between $24.29 and $30.06, with an estimated average price of $26.79.

Sold Out: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)

Bedell Investment Counselling sold out a holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86.

Sold Out: Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD)

Bedell Investment Counselling sold out a holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $46.54 and $53.13, with an estimated average price of $50.87.



Here is the complete portfolio of Bedell Investment Counselling. Also check out:

1. Bedell Investment Counselling's Undervalued Stocks
2. Bedell Investment Counselling's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Bedell Investment Counselling's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Bedell Investment Counselling keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider