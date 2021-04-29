Bedell Investment Counselling Buys DocuSign Inc, Adobe Inc, ConocoPhillips, Sells ProShares UltraShort QQQ, JPMorgan Chase, Slack Technologies Inc

New Purchases: DOCU, NVDA, XLE, ENPH, AI, CGC, IDXX, MTUM, XLC, ABC, GE, IBM, V, SPCE, VOO, XLK,

DOCU, NVDA, XLE, ENPH, AI, CGC, IDXX, MTUM, XLC, ABC, GE, IBM, V, SPCE, VOO, XLK, Added Positions: ADBE, COP, BRK.B, AMZN, REGN, GDX, MA, JNJ, FDX, LMT, TDOC, T, SFM, CRSP, AMD, CVS, SQ, BAX, AAPL, KO, ABBV, STZ, DLTR, RTX, PRLB, Z, CSCO, WDAY, INTC, DKNG, XOM, QQQ, AGG, CVX, TWOU, PEP,

ADBE, COP, BRK.B, AMZN, REGN, GDX, MA, JNJ, FDX, LMT, TDOC, T, SFM, CRSP, AMD, CVS, SQ, BAX, AAPL, KO, ABBV, STZ, DLTR, RTX, PRLB, Z, CSCO, WDAY, INTC, DKNG, XOM, QQQ, AGG, CVX, TWOU, PEP, Reduced Positions: GLD, JPM, ONEM, BAC, DIS, MTCH, VIAC, XLV, VTV, TWTR, SDS, SLV, SPY, SBUX, NTR, LLY, SNAP, AMLP, TSLA, IBB, WFC,

GLD, JPM, ONEM, BAC, DIS, MTCH, VIAC, XLV, VTV, TWTR, SDS, SLV, SPY, SBUX, NTR, LLY, SNAP, AMLP, TSLA, IBB, WFC, Sold Out: QID, WORK, AJRD,

Walnut Creek, CA, based Investment company Bedell Investment Counselling Current Portfolio ) buys DocuSign Inc, Adobe Inc, ConocoPhillips, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, NVIDIA Corp, sells ProShares UltraShort QQQ, JPMorgan Chase, Slack Technologies Inc, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc, 1Life Healthcare Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bedell Investment Counselling. As of 2021Q1, Bedell Investment Counselling owns 91 stocks with a total value of $354 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bedell Investment Counselling's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bedell+investment+counselling/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 233,697 shares, 8.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.18% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,415 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.99% SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 97,598 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.67% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 46,274 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 59.11% VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) - 329,957 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.48%

Bedell Investment Counselling initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4. The stock is now traded at around $222.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 28,204 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bedell Investment Counselling initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $605.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 7,086 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bedell Investment Counselling initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $50.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 55,346 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bedell Investment Counselling initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.06 and $213.76, with an estimated average price of $179.94. The stock is now traded at around $141.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 11,294 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bedell Investment Counselling initiated holding in C3.ai Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.01 and $168.92, with an estimated average price of $116.91. The stock is now traded at around $66.158000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,080 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bedell Investment Counselling initiated holding in Canopy Growth Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.12 and $52.17, with an estimated average price of $35.46. The stock is now traded at around $26.805200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,039 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bedell Investment Counselling added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 2307.86%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $511.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 12,256 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bedell Investment Counselling added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 92.47%. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $53.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 174,058 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bedell Investment Counselling added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 59.11%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $275.959100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 46,274 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bedell Investment Counselling added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 26.99%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3457.031300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 5,415 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bedell Investment Counselling added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 69.73%. The purchase prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $486.85. The stock is now traded at around $484.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 13,908 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bedell Investment Counselling added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 25.48%. The purchase prices were between $30.9 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $34.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 329,957 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bedell Investment Counselling sold out a holding in ProShares UltraShort QQQ. The sale prices were between $24.29 and $30.06, with an estimated average price of $26.79.

Bedell Investment Counselling sold out a holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86.

Bedell Investment Counselling sold out a holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $46.54 and $53.13, with an estimated average price of $50.87.