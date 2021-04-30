Capital Planning Advisors, LLC Buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, Boeing Co, DraftKings Inc, Sells iShares U.S. Technology ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, Automatic Data Processing Inc

- New Purchases: VLUE, BDJ, CAT, AMAT, KKR, A, XOM, ILMN, ETY,
- Added Positions: BA, ARKG, DKNG, KOMP, TSLA, CVX, DIS, GLDM, ICF, DG, SBUX, WCN, ITW, JPM, DHR, NVDA, CHTR, AMZN, APD, EW, MCO, AON, BX, NKE, BRK.B, ACN, ENZL, XLY, LMT, HD, XLV, FIS, SHW, MA, IBM, ZTS, BAC, CVS, MMC, ATVI, DGRW, MTCH, MRK, LHX, TMUS, VZ, MDT, CRL, SPEM, PFE,
- Reduced Positions: IYW, VTV, VUG, AAPL, MSFT, ADP, GOOGL, ADSK, IWF, FB, DOV, JNJ, ABT, ADBE, SPYG, SPLG, VEEV, NFLX, QQQ, ROST, TMO, NOC, HON, UNH, ORCL, GOOG, UNP, CRM, VRTX, INTC, MCD, IVE, AXP, CSCO, IVW, BOND, TXN, PYPL, LOW, JPST, IAU, MDY, MGC, PG, SPY, DE, VNQ, LUV, NSC, WMT,
- Sold Out: XLK, MO, YUM, PAYC, DUK, ROP,
- SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (KOMP) - 577,045 shares, 9.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.08%
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 122,937 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.29%
- SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) - 1,315,665 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.79%
- ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) - 204,297 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.05%
- BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF) - 238,305 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.74%
Capital Planning Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.74 and $104, with an estimated average price of $95.96. The stock is now traded at around $104.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 80,537 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ)
Capital Planning Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust. The purchase prices were between $8.29 and $9.46, with an estimated average price of $8.82. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 46,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
Capital Planning Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.29. The stock is now traded at around $226.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: KKR & Co Inc (KKR)
Capital Planning Advisors, LLC initiated holding in KKR & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $49.35, with an estimated average price of $44.67. The stock is now traded at around $56.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,520 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Capital Planning Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.3 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $109.9. The stock is now traded at around $132.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,868 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Agilent Technologies Inc (A)
Capital Planning Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Agilent Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.99 and $130.12, with an estimated average price of $123.62. The stock is now traded at around $133.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,610 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Boeing Co (BA)
Capital Planning Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 423.67%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $221.68. The stock is now traded at around $233.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 13,097 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)
Capital Planning Advisors, LLC added to a holding in DraftKings Inc by 202.23%. The purchase prices were between $44.86 and $71.98, with an estimated average price of $59.77. The stock is now traded at around $56.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 49,420 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Capital Planning Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 110.57%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.57. The stock is now traded at around $705.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 4,803 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Capital Planning Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 50.46%. The purchase prices were between $84.45 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.27. The stock is now traded at around $103.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 37,262 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Capital Planning Advisors, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 46.97%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.21. The stock is now traded at around $185.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 17,836 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Dollar General Corp (DG)
Capital Planning Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 126.30%. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.97. The stock is now traded at around $214.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 7,986 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
Capital Planning Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77.Sold Out: Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)
Capital Planning Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Paycom Software Inc. The sale prices were between $348.69 and $452.25, with an estimated average price of $395.45.Sold Out: Altria Group Inc (MO)
Capital Planning Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.67.Sold Out: Yum Brands Inc (YUM)
Capital Planning Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Yum Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $101.49 and $111.02, with an estimated average price of $105.9.Sold Out: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)
Capital Planning Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Duke Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $85.59 and $97.58, with an estimated average price of $91.26.Sold Out: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)
Capital Planning Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.9.
