Capital Planning Advisors, LLC Buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, Boeing Co, DraftKings Inc, Sells iShares U.S. Technology ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, Automatic Data Processing Inc

New Purchases: VLUE, BDJ, CAT, AMAT, KKR, A, XOM, ILMN, ETY,

VLUE, BDJ, CAT, AMAT, KKR, A, XOM, ILMN, ETY, Added Positions: BA, ARKG, DKNG, KOMP, TSLA, CVX, DIS, GLDM, ICF, DG, SBUX, WCN, ITW, JPM, DHR, NVDA, CHTR, AMZN, APD, EW, MCO, AON, BX, NKE, BRK.B, ACN, ENZL, XLY, LMT, HD, XLV, FIS, SHW, MA, IBM, ZTS, BAC, CVS, MMC, ATVI, DGRW, MTCH, MRK, LHX, TMUS, VZ, MDT, CRL, SPEM, PFE,

BA, ARKG, DKNG, KOMP, TSLA, CVX, DIS, GLDM, ICF, DG, SBUX, WCN, ITW, JPM, DHR, NVDA, CHTR, AMZN, APD, EW, MCO, AON, BX, NKE, BRK.B, ACN, ENZL, XLY, LMT, HD, XLV, FIS, SHW, MA, IBM, ZTS, BAC, CVS, MMC, ATVI, DGRW, MTCH, MRK, LHX, TMUS, VZ, MDT, CRL, SPEM, PFE, Reduced Positions: IYW, VTV, VUG, AAPL, MSFT, ADP, GOOGL, ADSK, IWF, FB, DOV, JNJ, ABT, ADBE, SPYG, SPLG, VEEV, NFLX, QQQ, ROST, TMO, NOC, HON, UNH, ORCL, GOOG, UNP, CRM, VRTX, INTC, MCD, IVE, AXP, CSCO, IVW, BOND, TXN, PYPL, LOW, JPST, IAU, MDY, MGC, PG, SPY, DE, VNQ, LUV, NSC, WMT,

IYW, VTV, VUG, AAPL, MSFT, ADP, GOOGL, ADSK, IWF, FB, DOV, JNJ, ABT, ADBE, SPYG, SPLG, VEEV, NFLX, QQQ, ROST, TMO, NOC, HON, UNH, ORCL, GOOG, UNP, CRM, VRTX, INTC, MCD, IVE, AXP, CSCO, IVW, BOND, TXN, PYPL, LOW, JPST, IAU, MDY, MGC, PG, SPY, DE, VNQ, LUV, NSC, WMT, Sold Out: XLK, MO, YUM, PAYC, DUK, ROP,

Sacramento, CA, based Investment company Capital Planning Advisors, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, Boeing Co, DraftKings Inc, Tesla Inc, Chevron Corp, sells iShares U.S. Technology ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Dover Corp, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Planning Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Capital Planning Advisors, LLC owns 124 stocks with a total value of $396 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Capital Planning Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capital+planning+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (KOMP) - 577,045 shares, 9.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.08% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 122,937 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.29% SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) - 1,315,665 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.79% ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) - 204,297 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.05% BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF) - 238,305 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.74%

Capital Planning Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.74 and $104, with an estimated average price of $95.96. The stock is now traded at around $104.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 80,537 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Planning Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust. The purchase prices were between $8.29 and $9.46, with an estimated average price of $8.82. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 46,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Planning Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.29. The stock is now traded at around $226.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Planning Advisors, LLC initiated holding in KKR & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $49.35, with an estimated average price of $44.67. The stock is now traded at around $56.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,520 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Planning Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.3 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $109.9. The stock is now traded at around $132.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,868 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Planning Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Agilent Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.99 and $130.12, with an estimated average price of $123.62. The stock is now traded at around $133.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,610 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Planning Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 423.67%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $221.68. The stock is now traded at around $233.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 13,097 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Planning Advisors, LLC added to a holding in DraftKings Inc by 202.23%. The purchase prices were between $44.86 and $71.98, with an estimated average price of $59.77. The stock is now traded at around $56.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 49,420 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Planning Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 110.57%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.57. The stock is now traded at around $705.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 4,803 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Planning Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 50.46%. The purchase prices were between $84.45 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.27. The stock is now traded at around $103.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 37,262 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Planning Advisors, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 46.97%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.21. The stock is now traded at around $185.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 17,836 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Planning Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 126.30%. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.97. The stock is now traded at around $214.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 7,986 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Planning Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77.

Capital Planning Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Paycom Software Inc. The sale prices were between $348.69 and $452.25, with an estimated average price of $395.45.

Capital Planning Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.67.

Capital Planning Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Yum Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $101.49 and $111.02, with an estimated average price of $105.9.

Capital Planning Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Duke Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $85.59 and $97.58, with an estimated average price of $91.26.

Capital Planning Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.9.