Spinnaker Trust Buys ISHARES TRUST, Medtronic PLC, WEX Inc, Sells Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Merck Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Portland, ME, based Investment company Spinnaker Trust (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, Medtronic PLC, WEX Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Uber Technologies Inc, sells Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Merck Inc, Fleetcor Technologies Inc, Constellation Brands Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Spinnaker Trust. As of 2021Q1, Spinnaker Trust owns 235 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SPINNAKER TRUST's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/spinnaker+trust/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SPINNAKER TRUST
  1. 3M Co (MMM) - 537,201 shares, 8.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.7%
  2. MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) - 1,030,982 shares, 7.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.42%
  3. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD) - 971,042 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.79%
  4. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 526,273 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07%
  5. ISHARES TRUST (ISTB) - 1,065,875 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.6%
New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Spinnaker Trust initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $54.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 38,843 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Spinnaker Trust initiated holding in Novo Nordisk A/S. The purchase prices were between $67.06 and $75.82, with an estimated average price of $71.3. The stock is now traded at around $73.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,845 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

Spinnaker Trust initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $153.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,480 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Dollar General Corp (DG)

Spinnaker Trust initiated holding in Dollar General Corp. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $214.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)

Spinnaker Trust initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.8 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $94. The stock is now traded at around $101.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,305 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: AutoZone Inc (AZO)

Spinnaker Trust initiated holding in AutoZone Inc. The purchase prices were between $1118.37 and $1432.28, with an estimated average price of $1236.54. The stock is now traded at around $1464.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 151 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IUSB)

Spinnaker Trust added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 81.12%. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $53.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 654,717 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Spinnaker Trust added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 236.87%. The purchase prices were between $111.18 and $119.74, with an estimated average price of $117.24. The stock is now traded at around $130.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 40,472 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: WEX Inc (WEX)

Spinnaker Trust added to a holding in WEX Inc by 883.57%. The purchase prices were between $187.22 and $230, with an estimated average price of $211.21. The stock is now traded at around $205.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 16,101 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Spinnaker Trust added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 216.61%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $372.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 9,055 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)

Spinnaker Trust added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 20.43%. The purchase prices were between $146.77 and $175.03, with an estimated average price of $160.26. The stock is now traded at around $189.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 42,617 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Spinnaker Trust added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 56.34%. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $114.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IEI)

Spinnaker Trust sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $129.81 and $132.77, with an estimated average price of $131.39.

Sold Out: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Spinnaker Trust sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93.

Sold Out: Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)

Spinnaker Trust sold out a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $55.98 and $64.35, with an estimated average price of $59.81.

Sold Out: First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN)

Spinnaker Trust sold out a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund. The sale prices were between $206.49 and $243.18, with an estimated average price of $222.41.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IEF)

Spinnaker Trust sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37.

Sold Out: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)

Spinnaker Trust sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $62.24 and $69.91, with an estimated average price of $65.35.



Here is the complete portfolio of SPINNAKER TRUST. Also check out:

1. SPINNAKER TRUST's Undervalued Stocks
2. SPINNAKER TRUST's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SPINNAKER TRUST's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SPINNAKER TRUST keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
