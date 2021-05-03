Spinnaker Trust Buys ISHARES TRUST, Medtronic PLC, WEX Inc, Sells Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Merck Inc

New Purchases: UBER, NVO, AZO, CME, PAYX, DG, SCHX, VIG,

Portland, ME, based Investment company Spinnaker Trust Current Portfolio ) buys ISHARES TRUST, Medtronic PLC, WEX Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Uber Technologies Inc, sells Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Merck Inc, Fleetcor Technologies Inc, Constellation Brands Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Spinnaker Trust. As of 2021Q1, Spinnaker Trust owns 235 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

3M Co (MMM) - 537,201 shares, 8.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.7% MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) - 1,030,982 shares, 7.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.42% iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD) - 971,042 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.79% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 526,273 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07% ISHARES TRUST (ISTB) - 1,065,875 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.6%

Spinnaker Trust initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $54.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 38,843 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spinnaker Trust initiated holding in Novo Nordisk A/S. The purchase prices were between $67.06 and $75.82, with an estimated average price of $71.3. The stock is now traded at around $73.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,845 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spinnaker Trust initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $153.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,480 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spinnaker Trust initiated holding in Dollar General Corp. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $214.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spinnaker Trust initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.8 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $94. The stock is now traded at around $101.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,305 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spinnaker Trust initiated holding in AutoZone Inc. The purchase prices were between $1118.37 and $1432.28, with an estimated average price of $1236.54. The stock is now traded at around $1464.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 151 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spinnaker Trust added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 81.12%. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $53.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 654,717 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spinnaker Trust added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 236.87%. The purchase prices were between $111.18 and $119.74, with an estimated average price of $117.24. The stock is now traded at around $130.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 40,472 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spinnaker Trust added to a holding in WEX Inc by 883.57%. The purchase prices were between $187.22 and $230, with an estimated average price of $211.21. The stock is now traded at around $205.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 16,101 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spinnaker Trust added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 216.61%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $372.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 9,055 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spinnaker Trust added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 20.43%. The purchase prices were between $146.77 and $175.03, with an estimated average price of $160.26. The stock is now traded at around $189.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 42,617 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spinnaker Trust added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 56.34%. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $114.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spinnaker Trust sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $129.81 and $132.77, with an estimated average price of $131.39.

Spinnaker Trust sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93.

Spinnaker Trust sold out a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $55.98 and $64.35, with an estimated average price of $59.81.

Spinnaker Trust sold out a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund. The sale prices were between $206.49 and $243.18, with an estimated average price of $222.41.

Spinnaker Trust sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37.

Spinnaker Trust sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $62.24 and $69.91, with an estimated average price of $65.35.