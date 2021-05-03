Spinnaker Trust Buys ISHARES TRUST, Medtronic PLC, WEX Inc, Sells Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Merck Inc

- New Purchases: UBER, NVO, AZO, CME, PAYX, DG, SCHX, VIG,
- Added Positions: IUSB, SUSA, MDT, WEX, COST, FPE, SRLN, ESGD, CCI, IAU, QQQ, LEMB, SPYX, AAPL, SCHV, GEM, MNA, VSS, NEAR, BMY, HD, VBR, GOOGL, IJH, LMT, TXN, CMCSA, V, VZ, SBUX, CRM, FHLC, UNH, WMT, AMT, PSCH, IVV, NSRGY, LLY, EL, NEE, DLR, JPM, JNJ, MCD, NEM, NKE, CVS, PEP, LIN, RTX, UPS, XLB, BK, ACN, CI, CL, DHR, GS, IBM, IVE, INTC, BSV, ABBV, NVS, SYK,
- Reduced Positions: ISTB, XLP, BDX, MRK, FLT, STZ, MMM, KWEB, SPSM, ICLN, KBA, XLK, DIS, XOM, XLF, VO, FBND, XLY, XLI, IHI, IHE, PFE, TSLA, UL, UNP, AAXJ, DOW, VOO, CTVA, CARR, AWK, DLN, EXT, XLE, VXF, FTEC, VUG, VTI, VOX, TT, A, AXP, KO, D, DD, ETN, EFX, FISV, GE, GIS, LHX, HON, ITW, PYPL, INTU, MDLZ, MMP, MCO, NSC, STT, USB, WEC, YUM, MA, FB, PAYC, KEYS,
- Sold Out: IEI, ADBE, JWN, YUMC, OTIS, FDN, IEF,
For the details of SPINNAKER TRUST's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/spinnaker+trust/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of SPINNAKER TRUST
- 3M Co (MMM) - 537,201 shares, 8.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.7%
- MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) - 1,030,982 shares, 7.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.42%
- iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD) - 971,042 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.79%
- Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 526,273 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07%
- ISHARES TRUST (ISTB) - 1,065,875 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.6%
Spinnaker Trust initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $54.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 38,843 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)
Spinnaker Trust initiated holding in Novo Nordisk A/S. The purchase prices were between $67.06 and $75.82, with an estimated average price of $71.3. The stock is now traded at around $73.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,845 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
Spinnaker Trust initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $153.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,480 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Dollar General Corp (DG)
Spinnaker Trust initiated holding in Dollar General Corp. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $214.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)
Spinnaker Trust initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.8 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $94. The stock is now traded at around $101.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,305 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: AutoZone Inc (AZO)
Spinnaker Trust initiated holding in AutoZone Inc. The purchase prices were between $1118.37 and $1432.28, with an estimated average price of $1236.54. The stock is now traded at around $1464.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 151 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ISHARES TRUST (IUSB)
Spinnaker Trust added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 81.12%. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $53.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 654,717 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Spinnaker Trust added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 236.87%. The purchase prices were between $111.18 and $119.74, with an estimated average price of $117.24. The stock is now traded at around $130.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 40,472 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: WEX Inc (WEX)
Spinnaker Trust added to a holding in WEX Inc by 883.57%. The purchase prices were between $187.22 and $230, with an estimated average price of $211.21. The stock is now traded at around $205.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 16,101 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Spinnaker Trust added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 216.61%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $372.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 9,055 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)
Spinnaker Trust added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 20.43%. The purchase prices were between $146.77 and $175.03, with an estimated average price of $160.26. The stock is now traded at around $189.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 42,617 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Spinnaker Trust added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 56.34%. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $114.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IEI)
Spinnaker Trust sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $129.81 and $132.77, with an estimated average price of $131.39.Sold Out: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Spinnaker Trust sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93.Sold Out: Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)
Spinnaker Trust sold out a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $55.98 and $64.35, with an estimated average price of $59.81.Sold Out: First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN)
Spinnaker Trust sold out a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund. The sale prices were between $206.49 and $243.18, with an estimated average price of $222.41.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IEF)
Spinnaker Trust sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37.Sold Out: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)
Spinnaker Trust sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $62.24 and $69.91, with an estimated average price of $65.35.
Here is the complete portfolio of SPINNAKER TRUST. Also check out:
1. SPINNAKER TRUST's Undervalued Stocks
2. SPINNAKER TRUST's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SPINNAKER TRUST's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SPINNAKER TRUST keeps buying