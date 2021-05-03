Costello Asset Management, INC Buys Southwest Airlines Co, Paychex Inc, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Sells BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc, Baxter International Inc, Tesla Inc

New Purchases: LUV, STIP, TZOO, TRIP, VBR, NTR, FLO, SLV, CRM, CNI, WD5A, CUBA, CEIX, AMC, REGI, APTV, ZG, GM, SWIR, NVS, MSI, IONS, CRIS, CNX,

Investment company Costello Asset Management, INC Current Portfolio ) buys Southwest Airlines Co, Paychex Inc, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Travelzoo, NextEra Energy Inc, sells BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc, Baxter International Inc, Tesla Inc, Broadcom Inc, Deere during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Costello Asset Management, INC. As of 2021Q1, Costello Asset Management, INC owns 249 stocks with a total value of $144 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 39,540 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.41% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,692 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.58% Artesian Resources Corp (ARTNA) - 177,533 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 27,719 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.61% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 39,640 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56%

Costello Asset Management, INC initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $61.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 43,277 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Costello Asset Management, INC initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $104.28 and $105.67, with an estimated average price of $104.94. The stock is now traded at around $106.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 8,431 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Costello Asset Management, INC initiated holding in Travelzoo. The purchase prices were between $8.71 and $17.88, with an estimated average price of $13.07. The stock is now traded at around $16.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 51,676 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Costello Asset Management, INC initiated holding in TripAdvisor Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.31 and $61.03, with an estimated average price of $42.81. The stock is now traded at around $47.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,137 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Costello Asset Management, INC initiated holding in Nutrien Ltd. The purchase prices were between $49.17 and $58.81, with an estimated average price of $54.42. The stock is now traded at around $56.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Costello Asset Management, INC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $174.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 160 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Costello Asset Management, INC added to a holding in Paychex Inc by 550.05%. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $100.82, with an estimated average price of $92.06. The stock is now traded at around $98.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 26,548 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Costello Asset Management, INC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 383.46%. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $77.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 5,845 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Costello Asset Management, INC added to a holding in The Hershey Co by 74.77%. The purchase prices were between $144.37 and $161.13, with an estimated average price of $150.61. The stock is now traded at around $167.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,745 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Costello Asset Management, INC added to a holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc by 33.26%. The purchase prices were between $57.11 and $67.92, with an estimated average price of $61.93. The stock is now traded at around $70.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 17,066 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Costello Asset Management, INC added to a holding in Snap Inc by 49.10%. The purchase prices were between $48.95 and $70.45, with an estimated average price of $57.54. The stock is now traded at around $59.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 13,210 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Costello Asset Management, INC added to a holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp by 39.17%. The purchase prices were between $69.93 and $81.43, with an estimated average price of $77.31. The stock is now traded at around $84.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,028 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Costello Asset Management, INC sold out a holding in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $37.24 and $48.81, with an estimated average price of $41.96.

Costello Asset Management, INC sold out a holding in Deere & Co. The sale prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94.

Costello Asset Management, INC sold out a holding in Healthpeak Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $28.42 and $32.49, with an estimated average price of $30.38.

Costello Asset Management, INC sold out a holding in Physicians Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $16.73 and $18.6, with an estimated average price of $17.75.

Costello Asset Management, INC sold out a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $53.65 and $55.66, with an estimated average price of $54.7.

Costello Asset Management, INC sold out a holding in Incyte Corp. The sale prices were between $76.02 and $100.5, with an estimated average price of $85.34.