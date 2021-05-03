Logo
Costello Asset Management, INC Buys Southwest Airlines Co, Paychex Inc, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Sells BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc, Baxter International Inc, Tesla Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Costello Asset Management, INC (Current Portfolio) buys Southwest Airlines Co, Paychex Inc, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Travelzoo, NextEra Energy Inc, sells BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc, Baxter International Inc, Tesla Inc, Broadcom Inc, Deere during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Costello Asset Management, INC. As of 2021Q1, Costello Asset Management, INC owns 249 stocks with a total value of $144 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Costello Asset Management, INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/costello+asset+management%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Costello Asset Management, INC
  1. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 39,540 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.41%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,692 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.58%
  3. Artesian Resources Corp (ARTNA) - 177,533 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 27,719 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.61%
  5. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 39,640 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56%
New Purchase: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Costello Asset Management, INC initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $61.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 43,277 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)

Costello Asset Management, INC initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $104.28 and $105.67, with an estimated average price of $104.94. The stock is now traded at around $106.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 8,431 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Travelzoo (TZOO)

Costello Asset Management, INC initiated holding in Travelzoo. The purchase prices were between $8.71 and $17.88, with an estimated average price of $13.07. The stock is now traded at around $16.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 51,676 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP)

Costello Asset Management, INC initiated holding in TripAdvisor Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.31 and $61.03, with an estimated average price of $42.81. The stock is now traded at around $47.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,137 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Nutrien Ltd (NTR)

Costello Asset Management, INC initiated holding in Nutrien Ltd. The purchase prices were between $49.17 and $58.81, with an estimated average price of $54.42. The stock is now traded at around $56.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Costello Asset Management, INC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $174.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 160 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Paychex Inc (PAYX)

Costello Asset Management, INC added to a holding in Paychex Inc by 550.05%. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $100.82, with an estimated average price of $92.06. The stock is now traded at around $98.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 26,548 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Costello Asset Management, INC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 383.46%. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $77.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 5,845 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Hershey Co (HSY)

Costello Asset Management, INC added to a holding in The Hershey Co by 74.77%. The purchase prices were between $144.37 and $161.13, with an estimated average price of $150.61. The stock is now traded at around $167.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,745 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR)

Costello Asset Management, INC added to a holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc by 33.26%. The purchase prices were between $57.11 and $67.92, with an estimated average price of $61.93. The stock is now traded at around $70.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 17,066 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Snap Inc (SNAP)

Costello Asset Management, INC added to a holding in Snap Inc by 49.10%. The purchase prices were between $48.95 and $70.45, with an estimated average price of $57.54. The stock is now traded at around $59.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 13,210 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW)

Costello Asset Management, INC added to a holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp by 39.17%. The purchase prices were between $69.93 and $81.43, with an estimated average price of $77.31. The stock is now traded at around $84.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,028 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (BJ)

Costello Asset Management, INC sold out a holding in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $37.24 and $48.81, with an estimated average price of $41.96.

Sold Out: Deere & Co (DE)

Costello Asset Management, INC sold out a holding in Deere & Co. The sale prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94.

Sold Out: Healthpeak Properties Inc (PEAK)

Costello Asset Management, INC sold out a holding in Healthpeak Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $28.42 and $32.49, with an estimated average price of $30.38.

Sold Out: Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

Costello Asset Management, INC sold out a holding in Physicians Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $16.73 and $18.6, with an estimated average price of $17.75.

Sold Out: Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)

Costello Asset Management, INC sold out a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $53.65 and $55.66, with an estimated average price of $54.7.

Sold Out: Incyte Corp (INCY)

Costello Asset Management, INC sold out a holding in Incyte Corp. The sale prices were between $76.02 and $100.5, with an estimated average price of $85.34.



