GVO Asset Management Ltd Buys Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Sells Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc, Apollo Global Management Inc, Facebook Inc

- New Purchases: AMZN, AAPL, FUTU, BAM, UNH, DIS, SCHW, GPK, BLK, FIS, MIDD, SEIC, MDLZ, DE, TCOM, KO, CTVA, PANW, CLH, ELAN, VRTX, NVDA, LSXMA, CRM, HON, ACM, AMT, LHX, NEE, BKR, COLD, NKE, CAE, TMO, ABT, SPGI, EL, PDD, EQIX, DKNG, TTWO, MELI, AVAV, BBD, ECL, DOCU, ROK, ISRG, TDOC, DXCM,
- Added Positions: GOOG, MSFT, V, TSM, BIDU,
- Reduced Positions: TMUS, CHTR, CP, DHI, TAL, GDS,
- Sold Out: BXMT, APO, FB, PYPL, JKS, ZTO,
For the details of GVO Asset Management Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gvo+asset+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of GVO Asset Management Ltd
- Blackstone Group Inc (BX) - 489,229 shares, 36.71% of the total portfolio.
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,544 shares, 9.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 176.23%
- Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP) - 20,272 shares, 7.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.93%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 32,117 shares, 7.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.89%
- Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 11,915 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.16%
GVO Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3386.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.61%. The holding were 1,160 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)
GVO Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $132.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 2,954 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU)
GVO Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $48.94 and $191, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $147.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,042 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)
GVO Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.19 and $45.67, with an estimated average price of $41.68. The stock is now traded at around $45.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,489 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
GVO Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $405.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 428 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK)
GVO Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Graphic Packaging Holding Co. The purchase prices were between $15.66 and $18.58, with an estimated average price of $17.06. The stock is now traded at around $18.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 8,378 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
GVO Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 176.23%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2395.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.04%. The holding were 4,544 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
GVO Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 21.20%. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $204.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,395 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT)
GVO Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $25.94 and $32.55, with an estimated average price of $29.08.Sold Out: Apollo Global Management Inc (APO)
GVO Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The sale prices were between $45.53 and $51.95, with an estimated average price of $48.7.Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)
GVO Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
GVO Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25.Sold Out: JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd (JKS)
GVO Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $38.08 and $72.31, with an estimated average price of $56.23.Sold Out: ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO)
GVO Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. The sale prices were between $27.43 and $38.48, with an estimated average price of $32.74.
Here is the complete portfolio of GVO Asset Management Ltd. Also check out:
1. GVO Asset Management Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. GVO Asset Management Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. GVO Asset Management Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GVO Asset Management Ltd keeps buying