GVO Asset Management Ltd Buys Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Sells Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc, Apollo Global Management Inc, Facebook Inc

New Purchases: AMZN, AAPL, FUTU, BAM, UNH, DIS, SCHW, GPK, BLK, FIS, MIDD, SEIC, MDLZ, DE, TCOM, KO, CTVA, PANW, CLH, ELAN, VRTX, NVDA, LSXMA, CRM, HON, ACM, AMT, LHX, NEE, BKR, COLD, NKE, CAE, TMO, ABT, SPGI, EL, PDD, EQIX, DKNG, TTWO, MELI, AVAV, BBD, ECL, DOCU, ROK, ISRG, TDOC, DXCM,

AMZN, AAPL, FUTU, BAM, UNH, DIS, SCHW, GPK, BLK, FIS, MIDD, SEIC, MDLZ, DE, TCOM, KO, CTVA, PANW, CLH, ELAN, VRTX, NVDA, LSXMA, CRM, HON, ACM, AMT, LHX, NEE, BKR, COLD, NKE, CAE, TMO, ABT, SPGI, EL, PDD, EQIX, DKNG, TTWO, MELI, AVAV, BBD, ECL, DOCU, ROK, ISRG, TDOC, DXCM, Added Positions: GOOG, MSFT, V, TSM, BIDU,

GOOG, MSFT, V, TSM, BIDU, Reduced Positions: TMUS, CHTR, CP, DHI, TAL, GDS,

TMUS, CHTR, CP, DHI, TAL, GDS, Sold Out: BXMT, APO, FB, PYPL, JKS, ZTO,

Zug, V8, based Investment company GVO Asset Management Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Futu Holdings, Brookfield Asset Management Inc, sells Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc, Apollo Global Management Inc, Facebook Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, T-Mobile US Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, GVO Asset Management Ltd. As of 2021Q1, GVO Asset Management Ltd owns 63 stocks with a total value of $99 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GVO Asset Management Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gvo+asset+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Blackstone Group Inc (BX) - 489,229 shares, 36.71% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,544 shares, 9.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 176.23% Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP) - 20,272 shares, 7.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.93% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 32,117 shares, 7.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.89% Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 11,915 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.16%

GVO Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3386.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.61%. The holding were 1,160 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GVO Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $132.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 2,954 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GVO Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $48.94 and $191, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $147.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,042 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GVO Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.19 and $45.67, with an estimated average price of $41.68. The stock is now traded at around $45.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,489 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GVO Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $405.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 428 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GVO Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Graphic Packaging Holding Co. The purchase prices were between $15.66 and $18.58, with an estimated average price of $17.06. The stock is now traded at around $18.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 8,378 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GVO Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 176.23%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2395.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.04%. The holding were 4,544 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GVO Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 21.20%. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $204.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,395 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GVO Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $25.94 and $32.55, with an estimated average price of $29.08.

GVO Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The sale prices were between $45.53 and $51.95, with an estimated average price of $48.7.

GVO Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28.

GVO Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25.

GVO Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $38.08 and $72.31, with an estimated average price of $56.23.

GVO Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. The sale prices were between $27.43 and $38.48, with an estimated average price of $32.74.