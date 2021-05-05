Union Bankshares Corp Buys CVS Health Corp, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Royce Value Trust Inc, Sells Erie Indemnity Co, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Comcast Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Union Bankshares Corp Buys CVS Health Corp, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Royce Value Trust Inc, Sells Erie Indemnity Co, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Comcast Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image
Richmond, VA, based Investment company Union Bankshares Corp (Current Portfolio) buys CVS Health Corp, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Royce Value Trust Inc, Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Inc, D.R. Horton Inc, sells Erie Indemnity Co, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Comcast Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Union Bankshares Corp. As of 2021Q1, Union Bankshares Corp owns 253 stocks with a total value of $975 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Union Bankshares Corp's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/union+bankshares+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Union Bankshares Corp
  1. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY) - 599,573 shares, 8.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.32%
  2. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 677,078 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.82%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 300,125 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.92%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 122,734 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.85%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 133,297 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.18%
New Purchase: Insight Select Income Fund (INSI)

Union Bankshares Corp initiated holding in Insight Select Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $20.27 and $21.77, with an estimated average price of $20.89. The stock is now traded at around $20.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 56,593 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH)

Union Bankshares Corp initiated holding in Tekla Healthcare Investors. The purchase prices were between $22.8 and $25.84, with an estimated average price of $24.41. The stock is now traded at around $24.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 34,136 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF)

Union Bankshares Corp initiated holding in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $17.05 and $20.07, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $18.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 35,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)

Union Bankshares Corp initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.1 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $26.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,699 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Royce Global Value Trust Inc (RGT)

Union Bankshares Corp initiated holding in Royce Global Value Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.08 and $14.44, with an estimated average price of $13.82. The stock is now traded at around $14.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 22,281 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

Union Bankshares Corp initiated holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The purchase prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43. The stock is now traded at around $368.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 825 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Union Bankshares Corp added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 291.63%. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $81.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 98,670 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

Union Bankshares Corp added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 54.42%. The purchase prices were between $30.9 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $35.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 281,982 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Royce Value Trust Inc (RVT)

Union Bankshares Corp added to a holding in Royce Value Trust Inc by 584.13%. The purchase prices were between $15.87 and $18.69, with an estimated average price of $17.69. The stock is now traded at around $18.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 204,130 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Inc (RNP)

Union Bankshares Corp added to a holding in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Inc by 498.60%. The purchase prices were between $21.28 and $24.39, with an estimated average price of $22.98. The stock is now traded at around $25.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 134,685 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)

Union Bankshares Corp added to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 69.65%. The purchase prices were between $65.85 and $89.85, with an estimated average price of $78.32. The stock is now traded at around $101.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 54,767 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)

Union Bankshares Corp added to a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc by 67.39%. The purchase prices were between $38.19 and $45.67, with an estimated average price of $41.68. The stock is now traded at around $45.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 99,360 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Erie Indemnity Co (ERIE)

Union Bankshares Corp sold out a holding in Erie Indemnity Co. The sale prices were between $220.91 and $260.54, with an estimated average price of $243.05.

Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)

Union Bankshares Corp sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The sale prices were between $91.5 and $91.52, with an estimated average price of $91.51.

Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

Union Bankshares Corp sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68.

Sold Out: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

Union Bankshares Corp sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Union Bankshares Corp sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33.

Sold Out: Chubb Ltd (CB)

Union Bankshares Corp sold out a holding in Chubb Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.1 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $161.18.



Here is the complete portfolio of Union Bankshares Corp. Also check out:

1. Union Bankshares Corp's Undervalued Stocks
2. Union Bankshares Corp's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Union Bankshares Corp's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Union Bankshares Corp keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider