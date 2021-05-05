Union Bankshares Corp Buys CVS Health Corp, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Royce Value Trust Inc, Sells Erie Indemnity Co, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Comcast Corp

New Purchases: INSI, HQH, CEF, NOC, RGT, GOVT, ITOT, DD, PFC, WFC, EDD, DVY, NEAR,

Richmond, VA, based Investment company Union Bankshares Corp Current Portfolio ) buys CVS Health Corp, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Royce Value Trust Inc, Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Inc, D.R. Horton Inc, sells Erie Indemnity Co, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Comcast Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Union Bankshares Corp. As of 2021Q1, Union Bankshares Corp owns 253 stocks with a total value of $975 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY) - 599,573 shares, 8.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.32% iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 677,078 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.82% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 300,125 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.92% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 122,734 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.85% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 133,297 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.18%

Union Bankshares Corp initiated holding in Insight Select Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $20.27 and $21.77, with an estimated average price of $20.89. The stock is now traded at around $20.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 56,593 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Union Bankshares Corp initiated holding in Tekla Healthcare Investors. The purchase prices were between $22.8 and $25.84, with an estimated average price of $24.41. The stock is now traded at around $24.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 34,136 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Union Bankshares Corp initiated holding in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $17.05 and $20.07, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $18.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 35,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Union Bankshares Corp initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.1 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $26.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,699 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Union Bankshares Corp initiated holding in Royce Global Value Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.08 and $14.44, with an estimated average price of $13.82. The stock is now traded at around $14.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 22,281 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Union Bankshares Corp initiated holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The purchase prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43. The stock is now traded at around $368.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 825 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Union Bankshares Corp added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 291.63%. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $81.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 98,670 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Union Bankshares Corp added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 54.42%. The purchase prices were between $30.9 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $35.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 281,982 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Union Bankshares Corp added to a holding in Royce Value Trust Inc by 584.13%. The purchase prices were between $15.87 and $18.69, with an estimated average price of $17.69. The stock is now traded at around $18.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 204,130 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Union Bankshares Corp added to a holding in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Inc by 498.60%. The purchase prices were between $21.28 and $24.39, with an estimated average price of $22.98. The stock is now traded at around $25.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 134,685 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Union Bankshares Corp added to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 69.65%. The purchase prices were between $65.85 and $89.85, with an estimated average price of $78.32. The stock is now traded at around $101.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 54,767 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Union Bankshares Corp added to a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc by 67.39%. The purchase prices were between $38.19 and $45.67, with an estimated average price of $41.68. The stock is now traded at around $45.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 99,360 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Union Bankshares Corp sold out a holding in Erie Indemnity Co. The sale prices were between $220.91 and $260.54, with an estimated average price of $243.05.

Union Bankshares Corp sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The sale prices were between $91.5 and $91.52, with an estimated average price of $91.51.

Union Bankshares Corp sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68.

Union Bankshares Corp sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37.

Union Bankshares Corp sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33.

Union Bankshares Corp sold out a holding in Chubb Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.1 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $161.18.