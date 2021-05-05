Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Buys Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, NextEra Energy Inc, Equinix Inc, Sells Becton, Dickinson and Co, Cerner Corp, Lululemon Athletica Inc

- New Purchases: EQIX, DGX, SHOP, LYFT, AGCO, AMAT, MO, APH, CMA, D, MS, SWKS, MOO,
- Added Positions: VIGI, NEE, TOTL, JPST, LMT, VZ, CGW, WM, GSY, V, DIS, VHT, PG, ASML, FTNT, FHLC, TGT, TOT, RDS.A, NVDA, GD, JNJ, CYBR, DOCU, CMCSA, DUK, FDX, TDOC, GOOG, NOW, MA, PFE, UNH, OKTA, PSX, UL,
- Reduced Positions: NFLX, TSLA, INTC, GLD, PYPL, QCOM, IVV, IBM, HON, ABT, TT, IP, INTU, KMB, NSC, NLOK, RTX, FLOT, MINT, GE, EA, DXCM, DE, CL, ALL, ALB, KO, ALLE, VOO, BRK.B, LW, IR, BAX, IWB, IWR, LQD, MMM, SCHB, USMV, VEA, HAL, CSX, PM, CI, TSN, CSCO, SRE, SAP, WRK, PGR, NTR, CAG, MDLZ, EMR, XOM, FCX,
- Sold Out: BDX, CERN, LULU, CRWD, AFIB, SLV,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 476,888 shares, 8.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47%
- Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 300,149 shares, 7.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 13,044 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.55%
- Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 66,086 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.24%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 118,806 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.58%
Weatherly Asset Management L. P. initiated holding in Equinix Inc. The purchase prices were between $594.92 and $768.57, with an estimated average price of $686.79. The stock is now traded at around $699.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 650 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Weatherly Asset Management L. P. initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1141.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 327 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)
Weatherly Asset Management L. P. initiated holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.63 and $133.34, with an estimated average price of $123.27. The stock is now traded at around $135.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,625 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Lyft Inc (LYFT)
Weatherly Asset Management L. P. initiated holding in Lyft Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.62 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $55.85. The stock is now traded at around $54.059900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,095 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: AGCO Corp (AGCO)
Weatherly Asset Management L. P. initiated holding in AGCO Corp. The purchase prices were between $102.51 and $147.43, with an estimated average price of $124.57. The stock is now traded at around $150.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Weatherly Asset Management L. P. initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $131.134700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,052 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI)
Weatherly Asset Management L. P. added to a holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 26.15%. The purchase prices were between $80.65 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $83.27. The stock is now traded at around $85.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 107,275 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Weatherly Asset Management L. P. added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 97.63%. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $74.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 30,733 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)
Weatherly Asset Management L. P. added to a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 91.00%. The purchase prices were between $217.6 and $236.12, with an estimated average price of $228.75. The stock is now traded at around $238.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,889 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)
Weatherly Asset Management L. P. added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 35.30%. The purchase prices were between $85.59 and $97.58, with an estimated average price of $91.24. The stock is now traded at around $98.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,457 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
Weatherly Asset Management L. P. sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $173.85 and $242.42, with an estimated average price of $212.06.Sold Out: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
Weatherly Asset Management L. P. sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52.Sold Out: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)
Weatherly Asset Management L. P. sold out a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The sale prices were between $285.14 and $367.29, with an estimated average price of $328.51.Sold Out: Acutus Medical Inc (AFIB)
Weatherly Asset Management L. P. sold out a holding in Acutus Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $12.97 and $34, with an estimated average price of $22.54.Sold Out: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)
Weatherly Asset Management L. P. sold out a holding in iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $22.26 and $26.76, with an estimated average price of $24.35.Sold Out: Cerner Corp (CERN)
Weatherly Asset Management L. P. sold out a holding in Cerner Corp. The sale prices were between $68.22 and $83.3, with an estimated average price of $75.13.
