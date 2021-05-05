Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Buys Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, NextEra Energy Inc, Equinix Inc, Sells Becton, Dickinson and Co, Cerner Corp, Lululemon Athletica Inc

New Purchases: EQIX, DGX, SHOP, LYFT, AGCO, AMAT, MO, APH, CMA, D, MS, SWKS, MOO,

Del Mar, CA, based Investment company Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, NextEra Energy Inc, Equinix Inc, Quest Diagnostics Inc, Shopify Inc, sells Becton, Dickinson and Co, Cerner Corp, Lululemon Athletica Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Acutus Medical Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Weatherly Asset Management L. P.. As of 2021Q1, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. owns 191 stocks with a total value of $703 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 476,888 shares, 8.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47% Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 300,149 shares, 7.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 13,044 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.55% Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 66,086 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.24% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 118,806 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.58%

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. initiated holding in Equinix Inc. The purchase prices were between $594.92 and $768.57, with an estimated average price of $686.79. The stock is now traded at around $699.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 650 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1141.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 327 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. initiated holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.63 and $133.34, with an estimated average price of $123.27. The stock is now traded at around $135.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,625 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. initiated holding in Lyft Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.62 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $55.85. The stock is now traded at around $54.059900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,095 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. initiated holding in AGCO Corp. The purchase prices were between $102.51 and $147.43, with an estimated average price of $124.57. The stock is now traded at around $150.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $131.134700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,052 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. added to a holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 26.15%. The purchase prices were between $80.65 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $83.27. The stock is now traded at around $85.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 107,275 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 97.63%. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $74.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 30,733 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. added to a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 91.00%. The purchase prices were between $217.6 and $236.12, with an estimated average price of $228.75. The stock is now traded at around $238.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,889 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 35.30%. The purchase prices were between $85.59 and $97.58, with an estimated average price of $91.24. The stock is now traded at around $98.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,457 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $173.85 and $242.42, with an estimated average price of $212.06.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. sold out a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The sale prices were between $285.14 and $367.29, with an estimated average price of $328.51.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. sold out a holding in Acutus Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $12.97 and $34, with an estimated average price of $22.54.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. sold out a holding in iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $22.26 and $26.76, with an estimated average price of $24.35.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. sold out a holding in Cerner Corp. The sale prices were between $68.22 and $83.3, with an estimated average price of $75.13.