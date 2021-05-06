Logo
WP Advisors, LLC Buys Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, Enterprise Products Partners LP, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, S&P MidCap 400 ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company WP Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, Enterprise Products Partners LP, Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, Square Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WP Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, WP Advisors, LLC owns 95 stocks with a total value of $231 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WP Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wp+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WP Advisors, LLC
  1. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) - 767,133 shares, 16.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 424.10%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 194,380 shares, 10.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.03%
  3. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 52,754 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.06%
  4. Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) - 217,003 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.52%
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 40,133 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.11%
New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)

WP Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $76.31, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $79.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.57%. The holding were 111,704 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)

WP Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $19.29 and $23.7, with an estimated average price of $21.98. The stock is now traded at around $23.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 236,637 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP)

WP Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $40.34 and $46.52, with an estimated average price of $43.69. The stock is now traded at around $47.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 116,878 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

WP Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $486.85. The stock is now traded at around $492.404000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 3,014 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

WP Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 25,321 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

WP Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $59.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 13,532 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA)

WP Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 424.10%. The purchase prices were between $50.08 and $50.39, with an estimated average price of $50.25. The stock is now traded at around $50.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.46%. The holding were 767,133 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

WP Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 554.77%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 66,564 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)

WP Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 158.92%. The purchase prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $173.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 16,133 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

WP Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 32.80%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $225.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 22,489 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

WP Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Roper Technologies Inc by 62.15%. The purchase prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28. The stock is now traded at around $442.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 4,391 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Altria Group Inc (MO)

WP Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 61.56%. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $49.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 27,919 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

WP Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15.

Sold Out: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)

WP Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The sale prices were between $412.59 and $488.4, with an estimated average price of $455.26.

Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG)

WP Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $151.58 and $175.94, with an estimated average price of $165.38.

Sold Out: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

WP Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The sale prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42.

Sold Out: Cloudflare Inc (NET)

WP Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Cloudflare Inc. The sale prices were between $61.77 and $93.46, with an estimated average price of $77.22.

Sold Out: Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)

WP Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $204.57 and $230.14, with an estimated average price of $216.76.



