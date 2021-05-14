Logo
Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc Buys Texas Pacific Land Corp, Chemed Corp, Equinix Inc, Sells Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Ansys Inc, Cisco Systems Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Plymouth, MI, based Investment company Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Texas Pacific Land Corp, Chemed Corp, Equinix Inc, Jack Henry & Associates Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, sells Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Ansys Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Eaton Corp PLC, Change Healthcare Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. As of 2021Q1, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc owns 130 stocks with a total value of $2.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SCHWARTZ INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/schwartz+investment+counsel+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SCHWARTZ INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC
  1. Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL) - 74,180 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 563,800 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02%
  3. Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 515,500 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41%
  4. Visa Inc (V) - 437,795 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.24%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 350,643 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.68%
New Purchase: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1657.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.12%. The holding were 74,180 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $387.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 54,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vontier Corp (VNT)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Vontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.27 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $33.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 143,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: APi Group Corp (APG)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in APi Group Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.87 and $20.68, with an estimated average price of $18.84. The stock is now traded at around $19.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 157,234 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sapiens International Corp NV (SPNS)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Sapiens International Corp NV. The purchase prices were between $30.18 and $34.61, with an estimated average price of $32.47. The stock is now traded at around $27.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 22,602 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $486.85. The stock is now traded at around $517.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Chemed Corp (CHE)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Chemed Corp by 3042.72%. The purchase prices were between $420.53 and $556.02, with an estimated average price of $490.53. The stock is now traded at around $482.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 73,571 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Equinix Inc (EQIX)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 78.69%. The purchase prices were between $594.92 and $768.57, with an estimated average price of $686.79. The stock is now traded at around $715.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 101,772 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Jack Henry & Associates Inc (JKHY)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Jack Henry & Associates Inc by 1345.00%. The purchase prices were between $144.79 and $166.95, with an estimated average price of $152.44. The stock is now traded at around $157.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 144,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc by 56.17%. The purchase prices were between $38.19 and $45.67, with an estimated average price of $41.68. The stock is now traded at around $45.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 1,143,647 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co by 36.92%. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84. The stock is now traded at around $151.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 218,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CME Group Inc (CME)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 101.40%. The purchase prices were between $178.79 and $214.04, with an estimated average price of $196.76. The stock is now traded at around $215.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 43,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95.

Sold Out: AMETEK Inc (AME)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in AMETEK Inc. The sale prices were between $111.06 and $128.21, with an estimated average price of $120.72.

Sold Out: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $125.66 and $149.17, with an estimated average price of $138.24.

Sold Out: Athene Holding Ltd (ATH)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Athene Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $40.89 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $46.41.

Sold Out: Brookfield Property REIT Inc (BPYU)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. The sale prices were between $16.78 and $18.65, with an estimated average price of $17.74.

Sold Out: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.B)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $33.87 and $42.15, with an estimated average price of $38.15.



