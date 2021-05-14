Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc Buys Texas Pacific Land Corp, Chemed Corp, Equinix Inc, Sells Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Ansys Inc, Cisco Systems Inc

New Purchases: TPL, LMT, VNT, APG, SPNS, DE, PNC, REGN, XLE, VRTX,

TPL, LMT, VNT, APG, SPNS, DE, PNC, REGN, XLE, VRTX, Added Positions: CHE, EQIX, JKHY, BAM, PXD, CME, MSFT, FNV, HIFS, GFL, SPGI, NEM, OTIS, ADBE, GOLD,

CHE, EQIX, JKHY, BAM, PXD, CME, MSFT, FNV, HIFS, GFL, SPGI, NEM, OTIS, ADBE, GOLD, Reduced Positions: ZBH, ANSS, ETN, CHNG, K, FAST, TEL, MDLZ, HEI.A, TSCO, CB, CPRT, VFC, OLLI, FHN, CVX, CCEP, TFC, ROP, BF.B, CDMO, IAU, KR, PYPL, MKL, BSV, AAPL, JNJ, WDAY, GLD, ROST, QCOM, XOM, NSC, FDX, PHG,

ZBH, ANSS, ETN, CHNG, K, FAST, TEL, MDLZ, HEI.A, TSCO, CB, CPRT, VFC, OLLI, FHN, CVX, CCEP, TFC, ROP, BF.B, CDMO, IAU, KR, PYPL, MKL, BSV, AAPL, JNJ, WDAY, GLD, ROST, QCOM, XOM, NSC, FDX, PHG, Sold Out: CSCO, AME, DLR, ATH, BPYU, RDS.B,

Plymouth, MI, based Investment company Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Texas Pacific Land Corp, Chemed Corp, Equinix Inc, Jack Henry & Associates Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, sells Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Ansys Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Eaton Corp PLC, Change Healthcare Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. As of 2021Q1, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc owns 130 stocks with a total value of $2.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL) - 74,180 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. New Position Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 563,800 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02% Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 515,500 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41% Visa Inc (V) - 437,795 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.24% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 350,643 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.68%

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1657.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.12%. The holding were 74,180 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $387.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 54,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Vontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.27 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $33.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 143,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in APi Group Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.87 and $20.68, with an estimated average price of $18.84. The stock is now traded at around $19.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 157,234 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Sapiens International Corp NV. The purchase prices were between $30.18 and $34.61, with an estimated average price of $32.47. The stock is now traded at around $27.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 22,602 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $486.85. The stock is now traded at around $517.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Chemed Corp by 3042.72%. The purchase prices were between $420.53 and $556.02, with an estimated average price of $490.53. The stock is now traded at around $482.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 73,571 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 78.69%. The purchase prices were between $594.92 and $768.57, with an estimated average price of $686.79. The stock is now traded at around $715.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 101,772 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Jack Henry & Associates Inc by 1345.00%. The purchase prices were between $144.79 and $166.95, with an estimated average price of $152.44. The stock is now traded at around $157.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 144,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc by 56.17%. The purchase prices were between $38.19 and $45.67, with an estimated average price of $41.68. The stock is now traded at around $45.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 1,143,647 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co by 36.92%. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84. The stock is now traded at around $151.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 218,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 101.40%. The purchase prices were between $178.79 and $214.04, with an estimated average price of $196.76. The stock is now traded at around $215.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 43,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in AMETEK Inc. The sale prices were between $111.06 and $128.21, with an estimated average price of $120.72.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $125.66 and $149.17, with an estimated average price of $138.24.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Athene Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $40.89 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $46.41.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. The sale prices were between $16.78 and $18.65, with an estimated average price of $17.74.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $33.87 and $42.15, with an estimated average price of $38.15.