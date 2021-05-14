Logo
Nan Shan Life Insurance Co., Ltd. Buys Mastercard Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, Royal Caribbean Group, Sells Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, Tesla Inc, Illumina Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Nan Shan Life Insurance Co., Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Mastercard Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, Royal Caribbean Group, Equinix Inc, NXP Semiconductors NV, sells Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, Tesla Inc, Illumina Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co., Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co., Ltd. owns 120 stocks with a total value of $5.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Nan Shan Life Insurance Co., Ltd.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nan+shan+life+insurance+co.%2C+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Nan Shan Life Insurance Co., Ltd.
  1. Square Inc (SQ) - 1,067,771 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.88%
  2. iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 2,605,817 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio.
  3. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 695,953 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio.
  4. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 285,590 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.37%
  5. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) - 1,286,101 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $178.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 271,205 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The purchase prices were between $65 and $96.66, with an estimated average price of $79.11. The stock is now traded at around $78.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 548,174 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Equinix Inc (EQIX)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Equinix Inc. The purchase prices were between $594.92 and $768.57, with an estimated average price of $686.79. The stock is now traded at around $715.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 66,546 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lennar Corp (LEN)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Lennar Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.29 and $102.85, with an estimated average price of $86.95. The stock is now traded at around $98.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 406,980 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co., Ltd. initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.53 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $61.64. The stock is now traded at around $71.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 606,122 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Invesco KBW Bank ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $63.43, with an estimated average price of $57.34. The stock is now traded at around $67.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 498,113 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 117.46%. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $360.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 267,019 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co., Ltd. added to a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV by 476.64%. The purchase prices were between $160.47 and $208.34, with an estimated average price of $182.81. The stock is now traded at around $186.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 266,406 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 559.16%. The purchase prices were between $144.06 and $163.8, with an estimated average price of $153.85. The stock is now traded at around $146.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 329,579 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 435.20%. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $358.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 160,559 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Visa Inc by 45.67%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $223.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 639,840 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 248.09%. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $119.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 428,145 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $13.5 and $18.42, with an estimated average price of $15.62.

Sold Out: Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $25.94 and $32.55, with an estimated average price of $29.08.

Sold Out: Synopsys Inc (SNPS)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Synopsys Inc. The sale prices were between $218.49 and $292.09, with an estimated average price of $254.57.

Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86.

Sold Out: Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Starwood Property Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $18.34 and $25.28, with an estimated average price of $21.65.

Sold Out: Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $133.04 and $163.05, with an estimated average price of $149.33.



Here is the complete portfolio of Nan Shan Life Insurance Co., Ltd.. Also check out:

1. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co., Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co., Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co., Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Nan Shan Life Insurance Co., Ltd. keeps buying
