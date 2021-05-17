Brown Capital Management Llc Buys Repligen Corp, OrthoPediatrics Corp, 10x Genomics Inc, Sells Alteryx Inc, Cantel Medical Corp, RealPage Inc

- New Purchases: RGEN, SYY, COUP, BOH,
- Added Positions: KIDS, TXG, DDOG, VCEL, APPF, SMAR, CYBR, TEAM, EW, MELI, GWPH, APD, MKTX, ENV, TDOC,
- Reduced Positions: AYX, CMD, PRLB, TECH, CGNX, BCPC, BLKB, GKOS, TYL, ABMD, MANH, RP, TROW, AAPL, ICLR, FB, ACIW, EGOV, JAZZ, TGT, TSCO, AMZN, UNH, MA, IPGP, BR, ABT, MASI, ULTA, PM, ALGN, ADBE, SITE, ECL, MSFT, EXPE, FAST, FISV, GOOGL, HD, ITW, JPM, SCHW, MCD, TJX, MS, ORLY, ORCL, BKNG, PG, PHM, PWR, CRM, SBUX,
- Sold Out: NCLH,
- Cognex Corp (CGNX) - 8,625,262 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.77%
- Manhattan Associates Inc (MANH) - 5,697,487 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03%
- Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) - 1,752,405 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07%
- Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) - 1,519,220 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.08%
- Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) - 2,338,982 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45%
Brown Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Repligen Corp. The purchase prices were between $180.37 and $226.26, with an estimated average price of $205.37. The stock is now traded at around $171.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 723,820 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)
Brown Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Coupa Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $238.65 and $369.92, with an estimated average price of $315.92. The stock is now traded at around $231.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,934 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Sysco Corp (SYY)
Brown Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Sysco Corp. The purchase prices were between $71.51 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $77.51. The stock is now traded at around $84.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 10,432 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Bank of Hawaii Corp (BOH)
Brown Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Bank of Hawaii Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.06 and $96.16, with an estimated average price of $87.04. The stock is now traded at around $93.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,689 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: OrthoPediatrics Corp (KIDS)
Brown Capital Management Llc added to a holding in OrthoPediatrics Corp by 53.79%. The purchase prices were between $39.68 and $56.52, with an estimated average price of $48.04. The stock is now traded at around $56.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 2,512,920 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: 10x Genomics Inc (TXG)
Brown Capital Management Llc added to a holding in 10x Genomics Inc by 48.03%. The purchase prices were between $140.25 and $196.86, with an estimated average price of $173.08. The stock is now traded at around $143.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 678,341 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)
Brown Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 20.41%. The purchase prices were between $78.68 and $90.67, with an estimated average price of $84.59. The stock is now traded at around $89.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 41,881 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)
Brown Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 75.48%. The purchase prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94. The stock is now traded at around $139.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 4,057 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Envestnet Inc (ENV)
Brown Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Envestnet Inc by 32.48%. The purchase prices were between $64.02 and $86.95, with an estimated average price of $77.81. The stock is now traded at around $67.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 26,285 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH)
Brown Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $22.4 and $33.13, with an estimated average price of $26.56.
