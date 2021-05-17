Brown Capital Management Llc Buys Repligen Corp, OrthoPediatrics Corp, 10x Genomics Inc, Sells Alteryx Inc, Cantel Medical Corp, RealPage Inc

New Purchases: RGEN, SYY, COUP, BOH,

Baltimore, MD, based Investment company Brown Capital Management Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Repligen Corp, OrthoPediatrics Corp, 10x Genomics Inc, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Sysco Corp, sells Alteryx Inc, Cantel Medical Corp, RealPage Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brown Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Brown Capital Management Llc owns 127 stocks with a total value of $13.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Cognex Corp (CGNX) - 8,625,262 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.77% Manhattan Associates Inc (MANH) - 5,697,487 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03% Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) - 1,752,405 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07% Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) - 1,519,220 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.08% Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) - 2,338,982 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45%

Brown Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Repligen Corp. The purchase prices were between $180.37 and $226.26, with an estimated average price of $205.37. The stock is now traded at around $171.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 723,820 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brown Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Coupa Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $238.65 and $369.92, with an estimated average price of $315.92. The stock is now traded at around $231.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,934 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brown Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Sysco Corp. The purchase prices were between $71.51 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $77.51. The stock is now traded at around $84.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 10,432 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brown Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Bank of Hawaii Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.06 and $96.16, with an estimated average price of $87.04. The stock is now traded at around $93.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,689 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brown Capital Management Llc added to a holding in OrthoPediatrics Corp by 53.79%. The purchase prices were between $39.68 and $56.52, with an estimated average price of $48.04. The stock is now traded at around $56.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 2,512,920 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brown Capital Management Llc added to a holding in 10x Genomics Inc by 48.03%. The purchase prices were between $140.25 and $196.86, with an estimated average price of $173.08. The stock is now traded at around $143.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 678,341 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brown Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 20.41%. The purchase prices were between $78.68 and $90.67, with an estimated average price of $84.59. The stock is now traded at around $89.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 41,881 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brown Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 75.48%. The purchase prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94. The stock is now traded at around $139.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 4,057 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brown Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Envestnet Inc by 32.48%. The purchase prices were between $64.02 and $86.95, with an estimated average price of $77.81. The stock is now traded at around $67.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 26,285 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brown Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $22.4 and $33.13, with an estimated average price of $26.56.