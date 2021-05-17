Logo
Brown Capital Management Llc Buys Repligen Corp, OrthoPediatrics Corp, 10x Genomics Inc, Sells Alteryx Inc, Cantel Medical Corp, RealPage Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Baltimore, MD, based Investment company Brown Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Repligen Corp, OrthoPediatrics Corp, 10x Genomics Inc, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Sysco Corp, sells Alteryx Inc, Cantel Medical Corp, RealPage Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brown Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Brown Capital Management Llc owns 127 stocks with a total value of $13.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/brown+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Cognex Corp (CGNX) - 8,625,262 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.77%
  2. Manhattan Associates Inc (MANH) - 5,697,487 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03%
  3. Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) - 1,752,405 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07%
  4. Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) - 1,519,220 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.08%
  5. Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) - 2,338,982 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45%
New Purchase: Repligen Corp (RGEN)

Brown Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Repligen Corp. The purchase prices were between $180.37 and $226.26, with an estimated average price of $205.37. The stock is now traded at around $171.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 723,820 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)

Brown Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Coupa Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $238.65 and $369.92, with an estimated average price of $315.92. The stock is now traded at around $231.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,934 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sysco Corp (SYY)

Brown Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Sysco Corp. The purchase prices were between $71.51 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $77.51. The stock is now traded at around $84.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 10,432 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bank of Hawaii Corp (BOH)

Brown Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Bank of Hawaii Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.06 and $96.16, with an estimated average price of $87.04. The stock is now traded at around $93.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,689 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: OrthoPediatrics Corp (KIDS)

Brown Capital Management Llc added to a holding in OrthoPediatrics Corp by 53.79%. The purchase prices were between $39.68 and $56.52, with an estimated average price of $48.04. The stock is now traded at around $56.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 2,512,920 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: 10x Genomics Inc (TXG)

Brown Capital Management Llc added to a holding in 10x Genomics Inc by 48.03%. The purchase prices were between $140.25 and $196.86, with an estimated average price of $173.08. The stock is now traded at around $143.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 678,341 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Brown Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 20.41%. The purchase prices were between $78.68 and $90.67, with an estimated average price of $84.59. The stock is now traded at around $89.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 41,881 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Brown Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 75.48%. The purchase prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94. The stock is now traded at around $139.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 4,057 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Envestnet Inc (ENV)

Brown Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Envestnet Inc by 32.48%. The purchase prices were between $64.02 and $86.95, with an estimated average price of $77.81. The stock is now traded at around $67.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 26,285 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH)

Brown Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $22.4 and $33.13, with an estimated average price of $26.56.



Here is the complete portfolio of BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:

1. BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying
