Soroban Capital Partners LLC Buys Domino's Pizza Inc, IHS Markit, Visa Inc, Sells Yum Brands Inc, Marriott International Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

New York, NY, based Investment company Soroban Capital Partners LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Domino's Pizza Inc, IHS Markit, Visa Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Mastercard Inc, sells Yum Brands Inc, Marriott International Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Facebook Inc, Fiserv Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Soroban Capital Partners LLC. As of 2021Q1, Soroban Capital Partners LLC owns 83 stocks with a total value of $11.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 7,501,127 shares, 15.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.27% Altice USA Inc (ATUS) - 31,000,000 shares, 8.83% of the total portfolio. CSX Corp (CSX) - 8,446,214 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 262,531 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.33% Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 3,008,815 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio.

Soroban Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Domino's Pizza Inc. The purchase prices were between $330.24 and $390.54, with an estimated average price of $369.29. The stock is now traded at around $427.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.59%. The holding were 1,113,157 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Soroban Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The purchase prices were between $83.9 and $99.28, with an estimated average price of $91.46. The stock is now traded at around $104.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 2,188,681 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Soroban Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $226.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 727,443 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Soroban Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $363.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 425,986 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Soroban Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $379.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 331,666 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Soroban Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $12.88, with an estimated average price of $10.83. The stock is now traded at around $10.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 6,106,057 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Soroban Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 53.11%. The purchase prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55. The stock is now traded at around $150.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 3,142,014 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Soroban Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 25.64%. The purchase prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69. The stock is now traded at around $198.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 3,124,907 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Soroban Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Guidewire Software Inc by 330.89%. The purchase prices were between $97.8 and $132.54, with an estimated average price of $116.48. The stock is now traded at around $94.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 1,125,221 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Soroban Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Yum Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $101.49 and $111.02, with an estimated average price of $105.84.

Soroban Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Marriott International Inc. The sale prices were between $116.31 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $136.42.

Soroban Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28.

Soroban Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68.

Soroban Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $23.82 and $32.95, with an estimated average price of $28.07.

Soroban Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $98.67 and $127.26, with an estimated average price of $115.5.