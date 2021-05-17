Vulcan Value Partners, LLC Buys NVIDIA Corp, SAP SE, Visa Inc, Sells Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc, General Electric Co

New Purchases: NVDA, SAP, TPX,

Added Positions: V, CRM, AMZN, W, MA, CSGP, HEI.A, FB, CSL, TDG, SSNC, ABM, PRG, CIGI, MLHR, CW, CWK,

Reduced Positions: HLT, JLL, GE, CVS, CG, ANTM, GOOG, SWKS, QRVO, PK, KKR, MSFT, UPST, CRNC, ENS, ITRN, KNL, LFUS, VRTS, AYI,

Sold Out: COHR,

Birmingham, AL, based Investment company Vulcan Value Partners, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys NVIDIA Corp, SAP SE, Visa Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Amazon.com Inc, sells Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc, General Electric Co, CVS Health Corp, The Carlyle Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vulcan Value Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Vulcan Value Partners, LLC owns 40 stocks with a total value of $16.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Mastercard Inc (MA) - 3,677,184 shares, 7.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.91% TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 2,033,895 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.77% KKR & Co Inc (KKR) - 24,202,394 shares, 6.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.57% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 366,266 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.00% Visa Inc (V) - 4,484,904 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.63%

Vulcan Value Partners, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $557.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.46%. The holding were 1,415,791 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vulcan Value Partners, LLC initiated holding in SAP SE. The purchase prices were between $121.09 and $134.88, with an estimated average price of $126.82. The stock is now traded at around $137.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.26%. The holding were 4,497,599 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vulcan Value Partners, LLC initiated holding in Tempur Sealy International Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.4 and $39.47, with an estimated average price of $32.38. The stock is now traded at around $37.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 380,253 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vulcan Value Partners, LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 37.63%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $226.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 4,484,904 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vulcan Value Partners, LLC added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 35.55%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $213.638500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 4,222,384 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vulcan Value Partners, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 24.00%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3245.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 366,266 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vulcan Value Partners, LLC added to a holding in Wayfair Inc by 20.52%. The purchase prices were between $236.46 and $345.47, with an estimated average price of $295.04. The stock is now traded at around $298.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 2,596,246 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vulcan Value Partners, LLC added to a holding in CoStar Group Inc by 33.43%. The purchase prices were between $758.46 and $939.76, with an estimated average price of $864.55. The stock is now traded at around $811.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 663,575 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vulcan Value Partners, LLC added to a holding in Heico Corp by 31.27%. The purchase prices were between $105.07 and $123.6, with an estimated average price of $116.35. The stock is now traded at around $122.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 4,263,689 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vulcan Value Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Coherent Inc. The sale prices were between $148.21 and $260.72, with an estimated average price of $222.62.