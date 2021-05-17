Vulcan Value Partners, LLC Buys NVIDIA Corp, SAP SE, Visa Inc, Sells Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc, General Electric Co

- New Purchases: NVDA, SAP, TPX,
- Added Positions: V, CRM, AMZN, W, MA, CSGP, HEI.A, FB, CSL, TDG, SSNC, ABM, PRG, CIGI, MLHR, CW, CWK,
- Reduced Positions: HLT, JLL, GE, CVS, CG, ANTM, GOOG, SWKS, QRVO, PK, KKR, MSFT, UPST, CRNC, ENS, ITRN, KNL, LFUS, VRTS, AYI,
- Sold Out: COHR,
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 3,677,184 shares, 7.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.91%
- TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 2,033,895 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.77%
- KKR & Co Inc (KKR) - 24,202,394 shares, 6.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.57%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 366,266 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.00%
- Visa Inc (V) - 4,484,904 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.63%
Vulcan Value Partners, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $557.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.46%. The holding were 1,415,791 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SAP SE (SAP)
Vulcan Value Partners, LLC initiated holding in SAP SE. The purchase prices were between $121.09 and $134.88, with an estimated average price of $126.82. The stock is now traded at around $137.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.26%. The holding were 4,497,599 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX)
Vulcan Value Partners, LLC initiated holding in Tempur Sealy International Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.4 and $39.47, with an estimated average price of $32.38. The stock is now traded at around $37.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 380,253 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Vulcan Value Partners, LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 37.63%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $226.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 4,484,904 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Vulcan Value Partners, LLC added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 35.55%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $213.638500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 4,222,384 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Vulcan Value Partners, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 24.00%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3245.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 366,266 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Wayfair Inc (W)
Vulcan Value Partners, LLC added to a holding in Wayfair Inc by 20.52%. The purchase prices were between $236.46 and $345.47, with an estimated average price of $295.04. The stock is now traded at around $298.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 2,596,246 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)
Vulcan Value Partners, LLC added to a holding in CoStar Group Inc by 33.43%. The purchase prices were between $758.46 and $939.76, with an estimated average price of $864.55. The stock is now traded at around $811.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 663,575 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Heico Corp (HEI.A)
Vulcan Value Partners, LLC added to a holding in Heico Corp by 31.27%. The purchase prices were between $105.07 and $123.6, with an estimated average price of $116.35. The stock is now traded at around $122.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 4,263,689 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Coherent Inc (COHR)
Vulcan Value Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Coherent Inc. The sale prices were between $148.21 and $260.72, with an estimated average price of $222.62.
