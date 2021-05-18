Scholtz & Company, Llc Buys RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc, Netflix Inc, Eargo Inc, Sells Acutus Medical Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Silk Road Medical Inc

New Purchases: RICK, NFLX, EAR, GBTC, ETHE, DKNG, TREX, FISV, PACB, PPTA,

RICK, NFLX, EAR, GBTC, ETHE, DKNG, TREX, FISV, PACB, PPTA, Added Positions: MSFT, AMZN, BABA, PYPL, COST, DIS, NVTA, AMD, ABT, ACN, CRM, GOOGL, TSM, UNH, SQ, TDOC, RTX, BA, EQIX, APD, V, EW, NEE, CMG, SPLK,

MSFT, AMZN, BABA, PYPL, COST, DIS, NVTA, AMD, ABT, ACN, CRM, GOOGL, TSM, UNH, SQ, TDOC, RTX, BA, EQIX, APD, V, EW, NEE, CMG, SPLK, Reduced Positions: CHCT, NOW, JYNT, DG, AAPL, ASPU, IAA, HUM, PEP, CCI, ETSY, FIVE, FND, MTCH, SPGI, WDAY, CRSP, DOCU,

CHCT, NOW, JYNT, DG, AAPL, ASPU, IAA, HUM, PEP, CCI, ETSY, FIVE, FND, MTCH, SPGI, WDAY, CRSP, DOCU, Sold Out: AFIB, BKNG, SILK, BURL, QCOM, GDX, ADBE, CRDF, NVDA, ILMN, SFIX, EDIT, ABNB, CSIQ, RYTM, SPRO, SITM,

Norwalk, CT, based Investment company Scholtz & Company, Llc Current Portfolio ) buys RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc, Netflix Inc, Eargo Inc, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Alibaba Group Holding, sells Acutus Medical Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Silk Road Medical Inc, Community Healthcare Trust Inc, Burlington Stores Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Scholtz & Company, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Scholtz & Company, Llc owns 63 stocks with a total value of $260 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 99,913 shares, 9.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.46% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,731 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.77% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,932 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.27% Etsy Inc (ETSY) - 66,354 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 33,323 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29%

Scholtz & Company, Llc initiated holding in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.62 and $70.86, with an estimated average price of $53.9. The stock is now traded at around $76.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 103,423 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Scholtz & Company, Llc initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $488.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 3,660 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Scholtz & Company, Llc initiated holding in Eargo Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.5 and $75.37, with an estimated average price of $57.31. The stock is now traded at around $33.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 35,555 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Scholtz & Company, Llc initiated holding in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. The purchase prices were between $31.36 and $56.7, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $34.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 27,735 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Scholtz & Company, Llc initiated holding in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Units. The purchase prices were between $12 and $22.09, with an estimated average price of $16.56. The stock is now traded at around $32.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 31,660 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Scholtz & Company, Llc initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.86 and $71.98, with an estimated average price of $60.08. The stock is now traded at around $44.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 8,770 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Scholtz & Company, Llc added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 42.53%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $214.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 18,841 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Scholtz & Company, Llc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 22.96%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $244.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 19,686 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Scholtz & Company, Llc added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 54.00%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $384.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,372 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Scholtz & Company, Llc added to a holding in Invitae Corp by 117.08%. The purchase prices were between $33.06 and $56.93, with an estimated average price of $45.56. The stock is now traded at around $27.766900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 14,935 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Scholtz & Company, Llc added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 51.23%. The purchase prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46. The stock is now traded at around $284.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,772 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Scholtz & Company, Llc added to a holding in Square Inc by 38.74%. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $204.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,539 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Scholtz & Company, Llc sold out a holding in Acutus Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $12.97 and $34, with an estimated average price of $22.54.

Scholtz & Company, Llc sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81.

Scholtz & Company, Llc sold out a holding in Silk Road Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $46.31 and $62.7, with an estimated average price of $55.66.

Scholtz & Company, Llc sold out a holding in Burlington Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $236.99 and $317.2, with an estimated average price of $271.59.

Scholtz & Company, Llc sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.

Scholtz & Company, Llc sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $30.9 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $34.07.