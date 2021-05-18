Scholtz & Company, Llc Buys RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc, Netflix Inc, Eargo Inc, Sells Acutus Medical Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Silk Road Medical Inc

- New Purchases: RICK, NFLX, EAR, GBTC, ETHE, DKNG, TREX, FISV, PACB, PPTA,
- Added Positions: MSFT, AMZN, BABA, PYPL, COST, DIS, NVTA, AMD, ABT, ACN, CRM, GOOGL, TSM, UNH, SQ, TDOC, RTX, BA, EQIX, APD, V, EW, NEE, CMG, SPLK,
- Reduced Positions: CHCT, NOW, JYNT, DG, AAPL, ASPU, IAA, HUM, PEP, CCI, ETSY, FIVE, FND, MTCH, SPGI, WDAY, CRSP, DOCU,
- Sold Out: AFIB, BKNG, SILK, BURL, QCOM, GDX, ADBE, CRDF, NVDA, ILMN, SFIX, EDIT, ABNB, CSIQ, RYTM, SPRO, SITM,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 99,913 shares, 9.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.46%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,731 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.77%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,932 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.27%
- Etsy Inc (ETSY) - 66,354 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 33,323 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29%
Scholtz & Company, Llc initiated holding in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.62 and $70.86, with an estimated average price of $53.9. The stock is now traded at around $76.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 103,423 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Scholtz & Company, Llc initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $488.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 3,660 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Eargo Inc (EAR)
Scholtz & Company, Llc initiated holding in Eargo Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.5 and $75.37, with an estimated average price of $57.31. The stock is now traded at around $33.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 35,555 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC)
Scholtz & Company, Llc initiated holding in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. The purchase prices were between $31.36 and $56.7, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $34.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 27,735 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Units (ETHE)
Scholtz & Company, Llc initiated holding in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Units. The purchase prices were between $12 and $22.09, with an estimated average price of $16.56. The stock is now traded at around $32.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 31,660 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)
Scholtz & Company, Llc initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.86 and $71.98, with an estimated average price of $60.08. The stock is now traded at around $44.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 8,770 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Scholtz & Company, Llc added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 42.53%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $214.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 18,841 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Scholtz & Company, Llc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 22.96%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $244.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 19,686 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Scholtz & Company, Llc added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 54.00%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $384.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,372 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Invitae Corp (NVTA)
Scholtz & Company, Llc added to a holding in Invitae Corp by 117.08%. The purchase prices were between $33.06 and $56.93, with an estimated average price of $45.56. The stock is now traded at around $27.766900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 14,935 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Accenture PLC (ACN)
Scholtz & Company, Llc added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 51.23%. The purchase prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46. The stock is now traded at around $284.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,772 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Square Inc (SQ)
Scholtz & Company, Llc added to a holding in Square Inc by 38.74%. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $204.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,539 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Acutus Medical Inc (AFIB)
Scholtz & Company, Llc sold out a holding in Acutus Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $12.97 and $34, with an estimated average price of $22.54.Sold Out: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
Scholtz & Company, Llc sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81.Sold Out: Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK)
Scholtz & Company, Llc sold out a holding in Silk Road Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $46.31 and $62.7, with an estimated average price of $55.66.Sold Out: Burlington Stores Inc (BURL)
Scholtz & Company, Llc sold out a holding in Burlington Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $236.99 and $317.2, with an estimated average price of $271.59.Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Scholtz & Company, Llc sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)
Scholtz & Company, Llc sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $30.9 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $34.07.
