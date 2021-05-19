Zurich Insurance Group Ltd Buys Caterpillar Inc, Morgan Stanley, Ingersoll Rand Inc, Sells Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Fastenal Co

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd Buys Caterpillar Inc, Morgan Stanley, Ingersoll Rand Inc, Sells Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Fastenal Co

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Caterpillar Inc, Morgan Stanley, Ingersoll Rand Inc, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, sells Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Fastenal Co, Pool Corp, Fleetcor Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd owns 204 stocks with a total value of $7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/zurich+insurance+group+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,520,712 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.88%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 162,745 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.24%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 99,030 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.06%
  4. Facebook Inc (FB) - 937,363 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.25%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,155,298 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%
New Purchase: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87. The stock is now traded at around $239.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 529,614 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $86.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 1,394,065 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ingersoll Rand Inc (IR)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd initiated holding in Ingersoll Rand Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.81 and $50.76, with an estimated average price of $46.23. The stock is now traded at around $48.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 2,088,429 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd initiated holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The purchase prices were between $1319.12 and $1550.49, with an estimated average price of $1447.5. The stock is now traded at around $1324.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 70,303 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $72.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 1,169,913 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd initiated holding in Mohawk Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $136.11 and $195.67, with an estimated average price of $166.69. The stock is now traded at around $214.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 438,435 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 2379.85%. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $121.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 592,684 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tractor Supply Co (TSCO)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd added to a holding in Tractor Supply Co by 186.30%. The purchase prices were between $139.71 and $178.48, with an estimated average price of $159.54. The stock is now traded at around $184.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 608,098 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 91.58%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $560.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 226,225 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd added to a holding in Charter Communications Inc by 318.59%. The purchase prices were between $596.5 and $654.65, with an estimated average price of $624.69. The stock is now traded at around $686.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 122,007 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 65.84%. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $370.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 347,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 61.55%. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2211.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 51,767 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd sold out a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The sale prices were between $109.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $113.41.

Sold Out: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd sold out a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The sale prices were between $78.68 and $90.67, with an estimated average price of $84.59.

Sold Out: Fastenal Co (FAST)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd sold out a holding in Fastenal Co. The sale prices were between $44.17 and $51.62, with an estimated average price of $47.83.

Sold Out: Pool Corp (POOL)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd sold out a holding in Pool Corp. The sale prices were between $314.43 and $390.99, with an estimated average price of $348.13.

Sold Out: Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd sold out a holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $242.75 and $290.19, with an estimated average price of $271.62.

Sold Out: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105.



Here is the complete portfolio of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd. Also check out:

1. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Zurich Insurance Group Ltd keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider