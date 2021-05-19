Zurich Insurance Group Ltd Buys Caterpillar Inc, Morgan Stanley, Ingersoll Rand Inc, Sells Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Fastenal Co

New Purchases: CAT, MS, IR, CMG, NEE, MHK, KKR, LEN, TPR, MAN, FCX, STLA, GGG, UBER, NVR, AZEK, BAC, BK, STT, FERG, JNJ, CMCSA, CSCO, ANTM, BLK, NXPI, CSX, ACN, RTX, RY, NSC, HON, VBR, BX, CL, TT, ILF,

CAT, MS, IR, CMG, NEE, MHK, KKR, LEN, TPR, MAN, FCX, STLA, GGG, UBER, NVR, AZEK, BAC, BK, STT, FERG, JNJ, CMCSA, CSCO, ANTM, BLK, NXPI, CSX, ACN, RTX, RY, NSC, HON, VBR, BX, CL, TT, ILF, Added Positions: AMAT, TSCO, NVDA, CHTR, SPGI, BKNG, GS, AMT, FISV, UBS, CRM, AMZN, DHI, FB, INTU, MSFT, SPY, EA, LIN, EZU, XLF, GMF, XLE, ACWI, EWT, XLY, XLI, LOGI, EWN, ECH, DBA, GOLD, AAXJ, YUMC, EDU, QGEN,

AMAT, TSCO, NVDA, CHTR, SPGI, BKNG, GS, AMT, FISV, UBS, CRM, AMZN, DHI, FB, INTU, MSFT, SPY, EA, LIN, EZU, XLF, GMF, XLE, ACWI, EWT, XLY, XLI, LOGI, EWN, ECH, DBA, GOLD, AAXJ, YUMC, EDU, QGEN, Reduced Positions: TMO, PYPL, TJX, GNRC, AXP, OTIS, EFX, SEDG, ADSK, MCO, ADBE, TXN, NKE, ISRG, EL, ADI, GOOG, APO, ALLE, NFLX, PAYX, TRU, V, DHR, GOOGL, PPG, FIS, A, UNH, XLK, RACE, EWY, MCHI, TKR, VOO, CCEP, EWL, PBW, VOX, XLB, EWJ, XLP, WSO, BABA, THO, SON, BWA, BC, PII, PKG, EWBC, KLAC, MGA, XLU, ALC, XLRE, SPLG, QQQ, IVV, EWZ, EWU, ESPO,

TMO, PYPL, TJX, GNRC, AXP, OTIS, EFX, SEDG, ADSK, MCO, ADBE, TXN, NKE, ISRG, EL, ADI, GOOG, APO, ALLE, NFLX, PAYX, TRU, V, DHR, GOOGL, PPG, FIS, A, UNH, XLK, RACE, EWY, MCHI, TKR, VOO, CCEP, EWL, PBW, VOX, XLB, EWJ, XLP, WSO, BABA, THO, SON, BWA, BC, PII, PKG, EWBC, KLAC, MGA, XLU, ALC, XLRE, SPLG, QQQ, IVV, EWZ, EWU, ESPO, Sold Out: ICE, EW, FAST, POOL, FLT, SBUX, AME, ST, MSCI, HAL, WH, COST, ROST, TTWO, RMD, BL, MAR, CCI, AVLR, SYK, UNP, WSM, ETN, PCAR, TTC, WHR, SJM, FLO, FMC, CHD, FIZZ,

Investment company Zurich Insurance Group Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys Caterpillar Inc, Morgan Stanley, Ingersoll Rand Inc, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, sells Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Fastenal Co, Pool Corp, Fleetcor Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd owns 204 stocks with a total value of $7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/zurich+insurance+group+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,520,712 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.88% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 162,745 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.24% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 99,030 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.06% Facebook Inc (FB) - 937,363 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.25% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,155,298 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87. The stock is now traded at around $239.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 529,614 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $86.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 1,394,065 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd initiated holding in Ingersoll Rand Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.81 and $50.76, with an estimated average price of $46.23. The stock is now traded at around $48.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 2,088,429 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd initiated holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The purchase prices were between $1319.12 and $1550.49, with an estimated average price of $1447.5. The stock is now traded at around $1324.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 70,303 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $72.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 1,169,913 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd initiated holding in Mohawk Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $136.11 and $195.67, with an estimated average price of $166.69. The stock is now traded at around $214.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 438,435 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 2379.85%. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $121.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 592,684 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd added to a holding in Tractor Supply Co by 186.30%. The purchase prices were between $139.71 and $178.48, with an estimated average price of $159.54. The stock is now traded at around $184.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 608,098 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 91.58%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $560.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 226,225 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd added to a holding in Charter Communications Inc by 318.59%. The purchase prices were between $596.5 and $654.65, with an estimated average price of $624.69. The stock is now traded at around $686.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 122,007 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 65.84%. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $370.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 347,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 61.55%. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2211.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 51,767 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd sold out a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The sale prices were between $109.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $113.41.

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd sold out a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The sale prices were between $78.68 and $90.67, with an estimated average price of $84.59.

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd sold out a holding in Fastenal Co. The sale prices were between $44.17 and $51.62, with an estimated average price of $47.83.

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd sold out a holding in Pool Corp. The sale prices were between $314.43 and $390.99, with an estimated average price of $348.13.

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd sold out a holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $242.75 and $290.19, with an estimated average price of $271.62.

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105.