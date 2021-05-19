Sage Private Wealth Group, Llc Buys iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Ralph Lauren Corp, Alaska Air Group Inc, Sells Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, ARK Innovation ETF, Gilead Sciences Inc

- New Purchases: IWN, RL, ALK, ABNB, RBLX, MCI, SONO, ORI, GSK, TRTN, BP, TMUS,
- Added Positions: IWB, F, AAPL, KO, AMZN, PEP, FDS, CRM, MCD, QCOM, STE, VITL, GIS, NFLX, ADBE, XOM, PM,
- Reduced Positions: DIS, AXP, TSLA, MO, SAM, MA, VZ, TAP, INTC, RKT, EL, APD, GOOG, TGT, TJX, MSFT, ETN, CSCO, MDLZ, CB, MPC, BBY, V, CME, WMT, UNP, CMCSA, MSI, HD, MRK, MDT, JPM, VFC, DEO, CVX, AMGN, PYPL,
- Sold Out: BUD, ARKK, GILD, VTRS,
These are the top 5 holdings of SAGE PRIVATE WEALTH GROUP, LLC
- iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 84,029 shares, 32.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.09%
- iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 112,215 shares, 30.90% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 10,032 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.19%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 240 shares, 1.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.35%
- Altria Group Inc (MO) - 12,263 shares, 1.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.6%
Sage Private Wealth Group, Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.67 and $169.1, with an estimated average price of $150.78. The stock is now traded at around $161.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 30.9%. The holding were 112,215 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Ralph Lauren Corp (RL)
Sage Private Wealth Group, Llc initiated holding in Ralph Lauren Corp. The purchase prices were between $100.81 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $114.02. The stock is now traded at around $132.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 4,376 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK)
Sage Private Wealth Group, Llc initiated holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.83 and $73.2, with an estimated average price of $60.06. The stock is now traded at around $69.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 6,949 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Sage Private Wealth Group, Llc initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $135.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 1,364 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Roblox Corp (RBLX)
Sage Private Wealth Group, Llc initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.5 and $77, with an estimated average price of $69.7. The stock is now traded at around $74.732500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 2,509 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Barings Corporate Investors (MCI)
Sage Private Wealth Group, Llc initiated holding in Barings Corporate Investors. The purchase prices were between $13.16 and $14, with an estimated average price of $13.53. The stock is now traded at around $14.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 10,864 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Ford Motor Co (F)
Sage Private Wealth Group, Llc added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 842.47%. The purchase prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44. The stock is now traded at around $12.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 11,960 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)
Sage Private Wealth Group, Llc sold out a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. The sale prices were between $57.73 and $71.83, with an estimated average price of $64.59.Sold Out: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
Sage Private Wealth Group, Llc sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31.Sold Out: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
Sage Private Wealth Group, Llc sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52.Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
Sage Private Wealth Group, Llc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33.
