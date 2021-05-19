Logo
Sage Private Wealth Group, Llc Buys iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Ralph Lauren Corp, Alaska Air Group Inc, Sells Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, ARK Innovation ETF, Gilead Sciences Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Sage Private Wealth Group, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Ralph Lauren Corp, Alaska Air Group Inc, Airbnb Inc, Roblox Corp, sells Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, ARK Innovation ETF, Gilead Sciences Inc, Viatris Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sage Private Wealth Group, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Sage Private Wealth Group, Llc owns 162 stocks with a total value of $58 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SAGE PRIVATE WEALTH GROUP, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sage+private+wealth+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SAGE PRIVATE WEALTH GROUP, LLC
  1. iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 84,029 shares, 32.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.09%
  2. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 112,215 shares, 30.90% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 10,032 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.19%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 240 shares, 1.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.35%
  5. Altria Group Inc (MO) - 12,263 shares, 1.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.6%
New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)

Sage Private Wealth Group, Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.67 and $169.1, with an estimated average price of $150.78. The stock is now traded at around $161.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 30.9%. The holding were 112,215 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ralph Lauren Corp (RL)

Sage Private Wealth Group, Llc initiated holding in Ralph Lauren Corp. The purchase prices were between $100.81 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $114.02. The stock is now traded at around $132.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 4,376 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK)

Sage Private Wealth Group, Llc initiated holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.83 and $73.2, with an estimated average price of $60.06. The stock is now traded at around $69.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 6,949 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Sage Private Wealth Group, Llc initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $135.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 1,364 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Roblox Corp (RBLX)

Sage Private Wealth Group, Llc initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.5 and $77, with an estimated average price of $69.7. The stock is now traded at around $74.732500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 2,509 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Barings Corporate Investors (MCI)

Sage Private Wealth Group, Llc initiated holding in Barings Corporate Investors. The purchase prices were between $13.16 and $14, with an estimated average price of $13.53. The stock is now traded at around $14.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 10,864 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Ford Motor Co (F)

Sage Private Wealth Group, Llc added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 842.47%. The purchase prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44. The stock is now traded at around $12.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 11,960 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)

Sage Private Wealth Group, Llc sold out a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. The sale prices were between $57.73 and $71.83, with an estimated average price of $64.59.

Sold Out: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Sage Private Wealth Group, Llc sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31.

Sold Out: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Sage Private Wealth Group, Llc sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Sage Private Wealth Group, Llc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33.



Here is the complete portfolio of SAGE PRIVATE WEALTH GROUP, LLC. Also check out:

1. SAGE PRIVATE WEALTH GROUP, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SAGE PRIVATE WEALTH GROUP, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SAGE PRIVATE WEALTH GROUP, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SAGE PRIVATE WEALTH GROUP, LLC keeps buying
