Telos Capital Management, Inc. Buys Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, WestRock Co, Williams-Sonoma Inc, Sells Novartis AG, IPG Photonics Corp, AT&T Inc

San Diego, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, WestRock Co, Williams-Sonoma Inc, Marriott International Inc, W.W. Grainger Inc, sells Novartis AG, IPG Photonics Corp, AT&T Inc, Dover Corp, Hubbell Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Telos Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Telos Capital Management, Inc. owns 183 stocks with a total value of $755 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 293,278 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.93% iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 363,029 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.15% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 222,134 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.85% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 103,988 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.81% Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 304,376 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.94%

Telos Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31. The stock is now traded at around $200.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 15,362 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Telos Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc. The purchase prices were between $150.93 and $187.04, with an estimated average price of $170.49. The stock is now traded at around $157.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Telos Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $135 and $151.62, with an estimated average price of $144.27. The stock is now traded at around $139.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Telos Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.6 and $98.86, with an estimated average price of $96.11. The stock is now traded at around $99.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,056 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Telos Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in W.W. Grainger Inc. The purchase prices were between $397.91 and $474.22, with an estimated average price of $440.39. The stock is now traded at around $457.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Telos Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.91 and $234.98, with an estimated average price of $177.38. The stock is now traded at around $259.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,019 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Telos Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in WestRock Co by 31.88%. The purchase prices were between $52.03 and $61.81, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $50.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 161,243 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Telos Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 20.55%. The purchase prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $136.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,718 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Telos Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.35%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $116.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,865 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Telos Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 30.71%. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $41.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,299 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Telos Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.

Telos Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Dover Corp. The sale prices were between $137.13 and $153.45, with an estimated average price of $147.28.

Telos Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Weingarten Realty Investors. The sale prices were between $26.83 and $34.12, with an estimated average price of $31.39.

Telos Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The sale prices were between $475.11 and $504.81, with an estimated average price of $493.08.