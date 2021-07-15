Logo
Telos Capital Management, Inc. Buys Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, WestRock Co, Williams-Sonoma Inc, Sells Novartis AG, IPG Photonics Corp, AT&T Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
San Diego, CA, based Investment company Telos Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, WestRock Co, Williams-Sonoma Inc, Marriott International Inc, W.W. Grainger Inc, sells Novartis AG, IPG Photonics Corp, AT&T Inc, Dover Corp, Hubbell Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Telos Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Telos Capital Management, Inc. owns 183 stocks with a total value of $755 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Telos Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/telos+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Telos Capital Management, Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 293,278 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.93%
  2. iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 363,029 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.15%
  3. Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 222,134 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.85%
  4. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 103,988 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.81%
  5. Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 304,376 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.94%
New Purchase: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Telos Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31. The stock is now traded at around $200.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 15,362 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM)

Telos Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc. The purchase prices were between $150.93 and $187.04, with an estimated average price of $170.49. The stock is now traded at around $157.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Marriott International Inc (MAR)

Telos Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $135 and $151.62, with an estimated average price of $144.27. The stock is now traded at around $139.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)

Telos Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.6 and $98.86, with an estimated average price of $96.11. The stock is now traded at around $99.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,056 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: W.W. Grainger Inc (GWW)

Telos Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in W.W. Grainger Inc. The purchase prices were between $397.91 and $474.22, with an estimated average price of $440.39. The stock is now traded at around $457.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Telos Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.91 and $234.98, with an estimated average price of $177.38. The stock is now traded at around $259.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,019 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: WestRock Co (WRK)

Telos Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in WestRock Co by 31.88%. The purchase prices were between $52.03 and $61.81, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $50.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 161,243 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

Telos Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 20.55%. The purchase prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $136.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,718 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Telos Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.35%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $116.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,865 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Telos Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 30.71%. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $41.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,299 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)

Telos Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.

Sold Out: Dover Corp (DOV)

Telos Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Dover Corp. The sale prices were between $137.13 and $153.45, with an estimated average price of $147.28.

Sold Out: Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI)

Telos Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Weingarten Realty Investors. The sale prices were between $26.83 and $34.12, with an estimated average price of $31.39.

Sold Out: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)

Telos Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The sale prices were between $475.11 and $504.81, with an estimated average price of $493.08.



Here is the complete portfolio of Telos Capital Management, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Telos Capital Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Telos Capital Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Telos Capital Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Telos Capital Management, Inc. keeps buying
