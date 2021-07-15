Telos Capital Management, Inc. Buys Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, WestRock Co, Williams-Sonoma Inc, Sells Novartis AG, IPG Photonics Corp, AT&T Inc

- New Purchases: VRTX, WSM, MAR, GWW, ITOT, NEWT, AMH, MRNA, AGNC, SXC,
- Added Positions: WRK, QCOM, MS, CVX, NOC, PEP, AAPL, DHR, MDT, SYY, ROK, DIS, VZ, PG, AMZN, BMY, V, TROW, PFF, JNJ, NEM, VEU, ATVI, RMD, VEA, HD, AFL, PSX, IBB, DG, WMT, UNP, CMCSA, TRV, VWO, BABA, KHC, KMB, DOO, DWX, GDX, SAIC, AEP, SCZ, MMM, VGK, VYM, XLB, XLU, AGG, NXPI, VIAC, EMR, ENB, ILMN, NKE, LEN, AMT, BA, DHI, VOO, VTV, XOM, HON, XLP,
- Reduced Positions: NVS, MBB, IVV, MA, IPGP, BRK.B, LLY, SLG, PFE, HUBB, IJH, CBRE, SRC, TGT, GOOG, IQV, VNM, UPS, PNC, MRK, J, BDN, GPC, NEE, FDX, EFA, OTIS, NTLA, AMGN, CPT, COST, WM, TXN, SBUX, LMBS, ABT, ORCL, INTC, MSFT, SPY, PLD, IWF, ARE, MDLZ, BLK, KO, GE, RSG, LHX, MCD, LMT,
- Sold Out: T, DOV, WRI, MDY,
These are the top 5 holdings of Telos Capital Management, Inc.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 293,278 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.93%
- iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 363,029 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.15%
- Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 222,134 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.85%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 103,988 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.81%
- Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 304,376 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.94%
Telos Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31. The stock is now traded at around $200.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 15,362 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM)
Telos Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc. The purchase prices were between $150.93 and $187.04, with an estimated average price of $170.49. The stock is now traded at around $157.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Marriott International Inc (MAR)
Telos Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $135 and $151.62, with an estimated average price of $144.27. The stock is now traded at around $139.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)
Telos Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.6 and $98.86, with an estimated average price of $96.11. The stock is now traded at around $99.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,056 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: W.W. Grainger Inc (GWW)
Telos Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in W.W. Grainger Inc. The purchase prices were between $397.91 and $474.22, with an estimated average price of $440.39. The stock is now traded at around $457.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
Telos Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.91 and $234.98, with an estimated average price of $177.38. The stock is now traded at around $259.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,019 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: WestRock Co (WRK)
Telos Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in WestRock Co by 31.88%. The purchase prices were between $52.03 and $61.81, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $50.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 161,243 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)
Telos Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 20.55%. The purchase prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $136.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,718 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Telos Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.35%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $116.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,865 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Telos Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 30.71%. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $41.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,299 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Telos Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.Sold Out: Dover Corp (DOV)
Telos Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Dover Corp. The sale prices were between $137.13 and $153.45, with an estimated average price of $147.28.Sold Out: Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI)
Telos Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Weingarten Realty Investors. The sale prices were between $26.83 and $34.12, with an estimated average price of $31.39.Sold Out: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)
Telos Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The sale prices were between $475.11 and $504.81, with an estimated average price of $493.08.
Here is the complete portfolio of Telos Capital Management, Inc.. Also check out:
