Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.p. Buys iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Broadcom Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Sells iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating

New Purchases: AVGO, JPM, IBM, CVS, CSCO, VIAC, JNJ, XSOE, NUE, MRK, HPQ, RTX, K, USB, PFE, T, WFC, IDEV, TPR, KEY, TFC, SPG, MET, PM, DUK, INTC, BMY, GPC, LNC, COP, XOM, RDS.B, CVX, VTR, PRU, MDLZ, ADM, DOW, VZ, BK, KMB, TSN, FHN, SJM, KSS, EMR, BAC, PBCT, LMT, NFG, CMP, DOX, PPL, MDT, FDX, COF, ETN, DVN, TRV, TGT, EAGG, TT, F, SNPE, MOS, FCX, PEP, TJX, WU, LUMN, GE, CCL, KO, NUHY, MO, BX, CSX, IR, HFRO, GS, NSC, EMSG, O, VGT, VRP,

IEI, VMBS, IVV, SPIB, MNA, MSFT, AAPL, WMT, SJNK, SUSB, PG, BND, IEFA, VCIT, SPY, AMZN, HYS, HYG, GLD, EMLC, AGG, NCA, SWKS, QCOM, MMM, UPS, VV, Reduced Positions: IJR, FLOT, FLRN, VWO, SCHX, IJH, QQQ, SCHA, VOO, VEA, SCHM, IEMG, IWM, VTI, SCHB, VO, FB, COST, VEU,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Broadcom Inc, JPMorgan Chase, International Business Machines Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, sells iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.p.. As of 2021Q2, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.p. owns 146 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 227,663 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.32% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 225,579 shares, 6.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.5% Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) - 1,334,841 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.70% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 191,609 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.07% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,017,727 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.14%

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.p. initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $422.38 and $488.48, with an estimated average price of $463.69. The stock is now traded at around $468.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 49,489 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.p. initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $151.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 124,615 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.p. initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $138.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 114,647 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.p. initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $81.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 193,418 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.p. initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $53.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 303,928 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.p. initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $40.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 355,593 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.p. added to a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 123.61%. The purchase prices were between $129.55 and $131.21, with an estimated average price of $130.37. The stock is now traded at around $131.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 362,748 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.p. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 807.30%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $280.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 18,146 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.p. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 267.82%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $146.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 37,856 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.p. added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 817.68%. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $141.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 20,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.p. added to a holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 362.99%. The purchase prices were between $25.93 and $26.12, with an estimated average price of $26.04. The stock is now traded at around $26.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 49,220 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.p. added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 120.01%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $140.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,058 shares as of 2021-06-30.