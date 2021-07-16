Logo
Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.p. Buys iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Broadcom Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Sells iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.p. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Broadcom Inc, JPMorgan Chase, International Business Machines Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, sells iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.p.. As of 2021Q2, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.p. owns 146 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CANTOR FITZGERALD INVESTMENT ADVISER L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cantor+fitzgerald+investment+adviser+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CANTOR FITZGERALD INVESTMENT ADVISER L.P.
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 227,663 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.32%
  2. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 225,579 shares, 6.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.5%
  3. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) - 1,334,841 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.70%
  4. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 191,609 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.07%
  5. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,017,727 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.14%
New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.p. initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $422.38 and $488.48, with an estimated average price of $463.69. The stock is now traded at around $468.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 49,489 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.p. initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $151.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 124,615 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.p. initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $138.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 114,647 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.p. initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $81.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 193,418 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.p. initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $53.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 303,928 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.p. initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $40.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 355,593 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.p. added to a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 123.61%. The purchase prices were between $129.55 and $131.21, with an estimated average price of $130.37. The stock is now traded at around $131.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 362,748 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.p. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 807.30%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $280.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 18,146 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.p. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 267.82%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $146.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 37,856 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.p. added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 817.68%. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $141.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 20,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.p. added to a holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 362.99%. The purchase prices were between $25.93 and $26.12, with an estimated average price of $26.04. The stock is now traded at around $26.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 49,220 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.p. added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 120.01%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $140.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,058 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of CANTOR FITZGERALD INVESTMENT ADVISER L.P.. Also check out:

1. CANTOR FITZGERALD INVESTMENT ADVISER L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. CANTOR FITZGERALD INVESTMENT ADVISER L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. CANTOR FITZGERALD INVESTMENT ADVISER L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CANTOR FITZGERALD INVESTMENT ADVISER L.P. keeps buying
