Invst, LLC Buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Vanguard Value ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Invst, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Financials ETF, iShares Global Financials ETF, sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Invst, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Invst, LLC owns 193 stocks with a total value of $608 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Invst, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/invst%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Invst, LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 87,102 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 184.61%
  2. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 202,397 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.36%
  3. iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 219,898 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11194.20%
  4. iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 315,954 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.09%
  5. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 245,105 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

Invst, LLC initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.51 and $112.54, with an estimated average price of $110.54. The stock is now traded at around $112.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.54%. The holding were 245,105 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)

Invst, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $94.09, with an estimated average price of $89.94. The stock is now traded at around $88.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 104,915 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Global Financials ETF (IXG)

Invst, LLC initiated holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.13 and $81.4, with an estimated average price of $77.69. The stock is now traded at around $76.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 37,182 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Riot Blockchain Inc (RIOT)

Invst, LLC initiated holding in Riot Blockchain Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.23 and $59.26, with an estimated average price of $36.13. The stock is now traded at around $27.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 16,562 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

Invst, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78. The stock is now traded at around $157.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,976 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Invst, LLC initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1442.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 183 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Invst, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11194.20%. The purchase prices were between $123.22 and $127.18, with an estimated average price of $125.57. The stock is now traded at around $129.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.63%. The holding were 219,898 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Invst, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 184.61%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $433.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.03%. The holding were 87,102 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Invst, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 22.71%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $431.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 18,558 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE)

Invst, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 27.22%. The purchase prices were between $25.2 and $30, with an estimated average price of $27.83. The stock is now traded at around $26.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 94,275 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)

Invst, LLC added to a holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 24.77%. The purchase prices were between $28.92 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $29.35. The stock is now traded at around $30.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 34,686 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NRG Energy Inc (NRG)

Invst, LLC added to a holding in NRG Energy Inc by 43.69%. The purchase prices were between $32.15 and $40.84, with an estimated average price of $36.21. The stock is now traded at around $40.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,492 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Invst, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.1 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $86.22.

Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)

Invst, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The sale prices were between $91.47 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $91.49.

Sold Out: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Invst, LLC sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Invst, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $129.54 and $134.36, with an estimated average price of $131.7.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)

Invst, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The sale prices were between $330.06 and $363.7, with an estimated average price of $346.49.

Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Invst, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22.

Reduced: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Invst, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 64.22%. The sale prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $136.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.76%. Invst, LLC still held 88,903 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)

Invst, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF by 28.85%. The sale prices were between $300.8 and $338.08, with an estimated average price of $321.71. The stock is now traded at around $341.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Invst, LLC still held 6,030 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)

Invst, LLC reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 70.99%. The sale prices were between $68.99 and $73.7, with an estimated average price of $72.04. The stock is now traded at around $75.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Invst, LLC still held 4,006 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)

Invst, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.45%. The sale prices were between $129.55 and $131.21, with an estimated average price of $130.37. The stock is now traded at around $131.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Invst, LLC still held 1,692 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Invst, LLC reduced to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 44.85%. The sale prices were between $533.93 and $801.07, with an estimated average price of $638.3. The stock is now traded at around $726.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Invst, LLC still held 434 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Invst, LLC. Also check out:

1. Invst, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Invst, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Invst, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Invst, LLC keeps buying
