Invst, LLC Buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Vanguard Value ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Financials ETF, iShares Global Financials ETF, sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Invst, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Invst, LLC owns 193 stocks with a total value of $608 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 87,102 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 184.61% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 202,397 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.36% iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 219,898 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11194.20% iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 315,954 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.09% iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 245,105 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. New Position

Invst, LLC initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.51 and $112.54, with an estimated average price of $110.54. The stock is now traded at around $112.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.54%. The holding were 245,105 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Invst, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $94.09, with an estimated average price of $89.94. The stock is now traded at around $88.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 104,915 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Invst, LLC initiated holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.13 and $81.4, with an estimated average price of $77.69. The stock is now traded at around $76.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 37,182 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Invst, LLC initiated holding in Riot Blockchain Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.23 and $59.26, with an estimated average price of $36.13. The stock is now traded at around $27.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 16,562 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Invst, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78. The stock is now traded at around $157.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,976 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Invst, LLC initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1442.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 183 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Invst, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11194.20%. The purchase prices were between $123.22 and $127.18, with an estimated average price of $125.57. The stock is now traded at around $129.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.63%. The holding were 219,898 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Invst, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 184.61%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $433.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.03%. The holding were 87,102 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Invst, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 22.71%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $431.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 18,558 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Invst, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 27.22%. The purchase prices were between $25.2 and $30, with an estimated average price of $27.83. The stock is now traded at around $26.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 94,275 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Invst, LLC added to a holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 24.77%. The purchase prices were between $28.92 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $29.35. The stock is now traded at around $30.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 34,686 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Invst, LLC added to a holding in NRG Energy Inc by 43.69%. The purchase prices were between $32.15 and $40.84, with an estimated average price of $36.21. The stock is now traded at around $40.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,492 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Invst, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.1 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $86.22.

Invst, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The sale prices were between $91.47 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $91.49.

Invst, LLC sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5.

Invst, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $129.54 and $134.36, with an estimated average price of $131.7.

Invst, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The sale prices were between $330.06 and $363.7, with an estimated average price of $346.49.

Invst, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22.

Invst, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 64.22%. The sale prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $136.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.76%. Invst, LLC still held 88,903 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Invst, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF by 28.85%. The sale prices were between $300.8 and $338.08, with an estimated average price of $321.71. The stock is now traded at around $341.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Invst, LLC still held 6,030 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Invst, LLC reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 70.99%. The sale prices were between $68.99 and $73.7, with an estimated average price of $72.04. The stock is now traded at around $75.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Invst, LLC still held 4,006 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Invst, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.45%. The sale prices were between $129.55 and $131.21, with an estimated average price of $130.37. The stock is now traded at around $131.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Invst, LLC still held 1,692 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Invst, LLC reduced to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 44.85%. The sale prices were between $533.93 and $801.07, with an estimated average price of $638.3. The stock is now traded at around $726.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Invst, LLC still held 434 shares as of 2021-06-30.