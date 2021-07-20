Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, Sells Vanguard Small Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Cor

New Purchases: AON, IXN, MBB, AMD, NVDA, IEF, VTI, SPDW, AAL, BAC, UAL, MRNA, UPS, ABBV, MCD, CGC, HYG, IVW, LOW, MMM, CI, EXC, BBN, RDVY, SCHO, PEP, VNQ, PENN, FMAY, V, VCIT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, Aon PLC, Vanguard Value ETF, sells Vanguard Small Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC. As of 2021Q2, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owns 125 stocks with a total value of $201 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/onyx+bridge+wealth+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (RODM) - 886,808 shares, 13.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 223.83% BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 148,800 shares, 12.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 452.32% iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) - 396,371 shares, 10.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.32% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 46,215 shares, 9.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.70% Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) - 294,716 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.29%

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC initiated holding in Aon PLC. The purchase prices were between $229.52 and $258.52, with an estimated average price of $244.12. The stock is now traded at around $228.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 14,182 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC initiated holding in iShares Global Tech ETF. The purchase prices were between $300.8 and $338.08, with an estimated average price of $321.71. The stock is now traded at around $56.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 10,494 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC initiated holding in iShares MBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.81 and $108.48, with an estimated average price of $108.18. The stock is now traded at around $108.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,693 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $87.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,991 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $186.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,064 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC initiated holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $112.63 and $115.7, with an estimated average price of $114.26. The stock is now traded at around $117.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,138 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 452.32%. The purchase prices were between $159.57 and $175.48, with an estimated average price of $169.14. The stock is now traded at around $170.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.26%. The holding were 148,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC added to a holding in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 223.83%. The purchase prices were between $29.13 and $31.31, with an estimated average price of $30.44. The stock is now traded at around $30.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.35%. The holding were 886,808 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 302.89%. The purchase prices were between $69.48 and $74.8, with an estimated average price of $72.54. The stock is now traded at around $71.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.88%. The holding were 106,585 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 210.67%. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $136.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 32,074 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 31.96%. The purchase prices were between $74.24 and $78.92, with an estimated average price of $77.26. The stock is now traded at around $76.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 59,098 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC added to a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 123.98%. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $51.34, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $51.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 32,287 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15.

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63.

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $96.87 and $103.44, with an estimated average price of $99.44.

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5.

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The sale prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78.

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13.