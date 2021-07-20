Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, Sells Vanguard Small Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Cor

- New Purchases: AON, IXN, MBB, AMD, NVDA, IEF, VTI, SPDW, AAL, BAC, UAL, MRNA, UPS, ABBV, MCD, CGC, HYG, IVW, LOW, MMM, CI, EXC, BBN, RDVY, SCHO, PEP, VNQ, PENN, FMAY, V, VCIT,
- Added Positions: MTUM, RODM, IXUS, VTV, IVV, SCHM, HYLB, AAPL, ISTB, IUSB, BSV, VUG, DIS, VCSH, HD, JPM, VEA, MSFT, LQD, ESGD, VXUS, BA, QCLN, T, SPY, GLD, IEMG, IBM, VMBS, BX, GOOG, DKNG, FDN, BCSF, DVY, FXH, FSK, CVX, ED, VZ, GOOGL, JNJ, ATAX, EMB, ARCC, CMCSA, XOM, MDT, NYCB, EVV, GGN, IJR, QQQ, UNP, GE, FAX, IGD, AOD,
- Reduced Positions: VB, SPEM, AGG, AMZN, TOTL, BNDX, ITE, PM, FB, VWOB, SIGI, PFE, ANGL, FPF, NFLX, VOO, TSLA, USA, HQH, DHC, MRK, AINV,
- Sold Out: BABA, IEFA, BLV, XLE, VIG, CRM, IAGG, VO, MO, PLTR, KHC, INTC, IGIB, ESGU, RBLX, EWZ, EMAN, TRST,
For the details of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/onyx+bridge+wealth+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC
- Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (RODM) - 886,808 shares, 13.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 223.83%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 148,800 shares, 12.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 452.32%
- iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) - 396,371 shares, 10.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.32%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 46,215 shares, 9.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.70%
- Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) - 294,716 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.29%
Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC initiated holding in Aon PLC. The purchase prices were between $229.52 and $258.52, with an estimated average price of $244.12. The stock is now traded at around $228.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 14,182 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)
Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC initiated holding in iShares Global Tech ETF. The purchase prices were between $300.8 and $338.08, with an estimated average price of $321.71. The stock is now traded at around $56.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 10,494 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)
Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC initiated holding in iShares MBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.81 and $108.48, with an estimated average price of $108.18. The stock is now traded at around $108.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,693 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $87.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,991 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $186.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,064 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC initiated holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $112.63 and $115.7, with an estimated average price of $114.26. The stock is now traded at around $117.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,138 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)
Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 452.32%. The purchase prices were between $159.57 and $175.48, with an estimated average price of $169.14. The stock is now traded at around $170.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.26%. The holding were 148,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (RODM)
Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC added to a holding in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 223.83%. The purchase prices were between $29.13 and $31.31, with an estimated average price of $30.44. The stock is now traded at around $30.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.35%. The holding were 886,808 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)
Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 302.89%. The purchase prices were between $69.48 and $74.8, with an estimated average price of $72.54. The stock is now traded at around $71.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.88%. The holding were 106,585 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 210.67%. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $136.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 32,074 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)
Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 31.96%. The purchase prices were between $74.24 and $78.92, with an estimated average price of $77.26. The stock is now traded at around $76.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 59,098 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB)
Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC added to a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 123.98%. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $51.34, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $51.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 32,287 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15.Sold Out: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63.Sold Out: Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (BLV)
Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $96.87 and $103.44, with an estimated average price of $99.44.Sold Out: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5.Sold Out: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The sale prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78.Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13.
