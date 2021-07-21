Reinhart Partners, Inc. Buys Sotera Health Co, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc, Frontdoor Inc, Sells Extended Stay America Inc, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc, Premier Inc

- New Purchases: SHC, BJ, COLD, EVOP,
- Added Positions: FTDR, TNET, MAXR, LOPE, AL, BKR, LNTH, CTSH, GNTX, ALSN, THO, NSP, SRCE, CTXS, RHP, MMI, WTM, WTFC, FHB, FCNCA, ALEX, ACIW, SYNH, IBOC, EHC, ZBH, LSI, SWX, FMC, CERN, PGR, MMS, ASGN, CRI,
- Reduced Positions: PINC, AFG, UHAL, IPG, LKQ, UGI, EBAY, CHNG, GMS, CPT, RYN, FITB, SBNY, LPLA, EME, BLMN, ACC, GD, INGR, BOKF, AVA, UHS, VTR, CSL, SEE, NTRS, LITE, IVV,
- Sold Out: STAY, AJRD, SWKS, BSV,
- Amerco Inc (UHAL) - 102,270 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.76%
- White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM) - 58,441 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.80%
- Maxar Technologies Inc (MAXR) - 1,450,089 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.26%
- Encompass Health Corp (EHC) - 735,434 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.83%
- Insperity Inc (NSP) - 585,263 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.97%
Reinhart Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Sotera Health Co. The purchase prices were between $21.6 and $26.29, with an estimated average price of $24.61. The stock is now traded at around $22.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 1,035,428 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (BJ)
Reinhart Partners, Inc. initiated holding in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.19 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $45.74. The stock is now traded at around $49.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 453,089 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Americold Realty Trust (COLD)
Reinhart Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Americold Realty Trust. The purchase prices were between $37.29 and $40.39, with an estimated average price of $38.71. The stock is now traded at around $39.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 421,668 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: EVO Payments Inc (EVOP)
Reinhart Partners, Inc. initiated holding in EVO Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.99 and $30.16, with an estimated average price of $28.51. The stock is now traded at around $29.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 549,162 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Frontdoor Inc (FTDR)
Reinhart Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Frontdoor Inc by 161.97%. The purchase prices were between $49.55 and $57.22, with an estimated average price of $52.79. The stock is now traded at around $48.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 695,861 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Trinet Group Inc (TNET)
Reinhart Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Trinet Group Inc by 211.21%. The purchase prices were between $70.39 and $85.73, with an estimated average price of $77.54. The stock is now traded at around $72.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 417,009 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Maxar Technologies Inc (MAXR)
Reinhart Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Maxar Technologies Inc by 53.26%. The purchase prices were between $27.95 and $41.29, with an estimated average price of $35.61. The stock is now traded at around $34.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 1,450,089 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE)
Reinhart Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Grand Canyon Education Inc by 41.58%. The purchase prices were between $87.08 and $115.36, with an estimated average price of $99.01. The stock is now traded at around $91.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 445,299 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Air Lease Corp (AL)
Reinhart Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Air Lease Corp by 46.52%. The purchase prices were between $41.73 and $49.64, with an estimated average price of $46.54. The stock is now traded at around $41.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 817,549 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Baker Hughes Co (BKR)
Reinhart Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Baker Hughes Co by 59.03%. The purchase prices were between $19.51 and $26.31, with an estimated average price of $23.06. The stock is now traded at around $20.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 999,116 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Extended Stay America Inc (STAY)
Reinhart Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Extended Stay America Inc. The sale prices were between $19.55 and $20.46, with an estimated average price of $19.83.Sold Out: Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD)
Reinhart Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $46.72 and $49.7, with an estimated average price of $48.Sold Out: Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)
Reinhart Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $161.53 and $199.66, with an estimated average price of $177.57.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Reinhart Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $81.84 and $82.35, with an estimated average price of $82.1.
