Reinhart Partners, Inc. Buys Sotera Health Co, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc, Frontdoor Inc, Sells Extended Stay America Inc, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc, Premier Inc

Mequon, WI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Sotera Health Co, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc, Frontdoor Inc, Trinet Group Inc, Maxar Technologies Inc, sells Extended Stay America Inc, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc, Premier Inc, American Financial Group Inc, Skyworks Solutions Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Reinhart Partners, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Reinhart Partners, Inc. owns 80 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of REINHART PARTNERS, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/reinhart+partners%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Amerco Inc (UHAL) - 102,270 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.76% White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM) - 58,441 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.80% Maxar Technologies Inc (MAXR) - 1,450,089 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.26% Encompass Health Corp (EHC) - 735,434 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.83% Insperity Inc (NSP) - 585,263 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.97%

Reinhart Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Sotera Health Co. The purchase prices were between $21.6 and $26.29, with an estimated average price of $24.61. The stock is now traded at around $22.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 1,035,428 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reinhart Partners, Inc. initiated holding in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.19 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $45.74. The stock is now traded at around $49.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 453,089 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reinhart Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Americold Realty Trust. The purchase prices were between $37.29 and $40.39, with an estimated average price of $38.71. The stock is now traded at around $39.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 421,668 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reinhart Partners, Inc. initiated holding in EVO Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.99 and $30.16, with an estimated average price of $28.51. The stock is now traded at around $29.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 549,162 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reinhart Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Frontdoor Inc by 161.97%. The purchase prices were between $49.55 and $57.22, with an estimated average price of $52.79. The stock is now traded at around $48.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 695,861 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reinhart Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Trinet Group Inc by 211.21%. The purchase prices were between $70.39 and $85.73, with an estimated average price of $77.54. The stock is now traded at around $72.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 417,009 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reinhart Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Maxar Technologies Inc by 53.26%. The purchase prices were between $27.95 and $41.29, with an estimated average price of $35.61. The stock is now traded at around $34.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 1,450,089 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reinhart Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Grand Canyon Education Inc by 41.58%. The purchase prices were between $87.08 and $115.36, with an estimated average price of $99.01. The stock is now traded at around $91.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 445,299 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reinhart Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Air Lease Corp by 46.52%. The purchase prices were between $41.73 and $49.64, with an estimated average price of $46.54. The stock is now traded at around $41.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 817,549 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reinhart Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Baker Hughes Co by 59.03%. The purchase prices were between $19.51 and $26.31, with an estimated average price of $23.06. The stock is now traded at around $20.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 999,116 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reinhart Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Extended Stay America Inc. The sale prices were between $19.55 and $20.46, with an estimated average price of $19.83.

Reinhart Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $46.72 and $49.7, with an estimated average price of $48.

Reinhart Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $161.53 and $199.66, with an estimated average price of $177.57.

Reinhart Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $81.84 and $82.35, with an estimated average price of $82.1.