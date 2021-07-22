Kanawha Capital Management Llc Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Viatris Inc

New Purchases: DIA, HES,

Richmond, VA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, sells iShares Gold Trust, Viatris Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kanawha Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q2, Kanawha Capital Management Llc owns 202 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 227,613 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.25% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 373,492 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.68% Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 199,506 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25% Target Corp (TGT) - 112,925 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.32% Nike Inc (NKE) - 171,474 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.12%

Kanawha Capital Management Llc initiated holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The purchase prices were between $328.72 and $347.19, with an estimated average price of $340.13. The stock is now traded at around $348.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,772 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kanawha Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Hess Corp. The purchase prices were between $67.02 and $90.66, with an estimated average price of $80.52. The stock is now traded at around $75.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,495 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kanawha Capital Management Llc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 27.37%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $435.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 21,584 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kanawha Capital Management Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.28%. The purchase prices were between $50.68 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 61,994 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kanawha Capital Management Llc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 68.21%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $363.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,323 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kanawha Capital Management Llc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 22.18%. The purchase prices were between $54.35 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 47,919 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kanawha Capital Management Llc added to a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 44.97%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $122.06, with an estimated average price of $118.1. The stock is now traded at around $114.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,298 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kanawha Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 135.92%. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $70.99, with an estimated average price of $69.2. The stock is now traded at around $69.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,455 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kanawha Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Kanawha Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $12.97 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $14.46.