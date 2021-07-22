Kanawha Capital Management Llc Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Viatris Inc

- New Purchases: DIA, HES,
- Added Positions: SPY, BSV, VEA, QQQ, FLOT, QCOM, IGSB, NSC, BSCM, DVY, MINT, BDX, BSCL, CARR, VZ, VONV, NKE, IWD, APD, USB, PH, VTI, KMB, IBM, TFC, BRK.B, D, COST, MET, XLK, VWO, CB, AMZN, VEU, MUB, KMX, IJR, CVX, EFA, FMC, AXP, XLP, NDAQ, XLI, XLF, XLE, MDLZ, WMT, GOOG, BIV, GLD, RSP, DD, COP, IWN, CERN, IEFA,
- Reduced Positions: T, MSFT, TGT, OTIS, SO, DELL, RDS.A, PEG, GSK, XOM, BMY, BAC, SCHD, VNQ, AGG, EEM, VT, IJJ, AMCR, DOW, IWB, IWF, PM, V, ANTM, UNH, UNP, TMO, SBUX, SLB, NVS, ITT, GIS, LLY, CI, CSX, BK, MO, ALB, AFL, AYI,
- Sold Out: IAU, VTRS,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 227,613 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.25%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 373,492 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.68%
- Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 199,506 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25%
- Target Corp (TGT) - 112,925 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.32%
- Nike Inc (NKE) - 171,474 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.12%
Kanawha Capital Management Llc initiated holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The purchase prices were between $328.72 and $347.19, with an estimated average price of $340.13. The stock is now traded at around $348.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,772 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Hess Corp (HES)
Kanawha Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Hess Corp. The purchase prices were between $67.02 and $90.66, with an estimated average price of $80.52. The stock is now traded at around $75.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,495 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Kanawha Capital Management Llc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 27.37%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $435.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 21,584 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)
Kanawha Capital Management Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.28%. The purchase prices were between $50.68 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 61,994 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Kanawha Capital Management Llc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 68.21%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $363.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,323 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Kanawha Capital Management Llc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 22.18%. The purchase prices were between $54.35 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 47,919 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)
Kanawha Capital Management Llc added to a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 44.97%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $122.06, with an estimated average price of $118.1. The stock is now traded at around $114.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,298 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)
Kanawha Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 135.92%. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $70.99, with an estimated average price of $69.2. The stock is now traded at around $69.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,455 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Kanawha Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
Kanawha Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $12.97 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $14.46.
