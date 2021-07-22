Logo
Kanawha Capital Management Llc Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Viatris Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image
Richmond, VA, based Investment company Kanawha Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, sells iShares Gold Trust, Viatris Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kanawha Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q2, Kanawha Capital Management Llc owns 202 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of KANAWHA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kanawha+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of KANAWHA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 227,613 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.25%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 373,492 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.68%
  3. Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 199,506 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25%
  4. Target Corp (TGT) - 112,925 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.32%
  5. Nike Inc (NKE) - 171,474 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.12%
New Purchase: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

Kanawha Capital Management Llc initiated holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The purchase prices were between $328.72 and $347.19, with an estimated average price of $340.13. The stock is now traded at around $348.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,772 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Hess Corp (HES)

Kanawha Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Hess Corp. The purchase prices were between $67.02 and $90.66, with an estimated average price of $80.52. The stock is now traded at around $75.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,495 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Kanawha Capital Management Llc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 27.37%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $435.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 21,584 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

Kanawha Capital Management Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.28%. The purchase prices were between $50.68 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 61,994 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Kanawha Capital Management Llc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 68.21%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $363.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,323 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Kanawha Capital Management Llc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 22.18%. The purchase prices were between $54.35 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 47,919 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Kanawha Capital Management Llc added to a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 44.97%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $122.06, with an estimated average price of $118.1. The stock is now traded at around $114.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,298 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)

Kanawha Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 135.92%. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $70.99, with an estimated average price of $69.2. The stock is now traded at around $69.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,455 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Kanawha Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Kanawha Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $12.97 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $14.46.



Here is the complete portfolio of KANAWHA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:

1. KANAWHA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. KANAWHA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. KANAWHA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that KANAWHA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying
