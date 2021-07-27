Logo
Ade, Llc Buys Netflix Inc, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Verizon Communications Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Ade, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Netflix Inc, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Ball Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Verizon Communications Inc, Novartis AG, Ford Motor Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ade, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Ade, Llc owns 258 stocks with a total value of $109 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ADE, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ade%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ADE, LLC
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 37,172 shares, 13.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.25%
  2. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 246,402 shares, 11.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.20%
  3. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 214,867 shares, 11.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.70%
  4. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 26,122 shares, 10.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.33%
  5. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 86,821 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29%
New Purchase: Ball Corp (BLL)

Ade, Llc initiated holding in Ball Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.19 and $93.98, with an estimated average price of $86.51. The stock is now traded at around $81.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL)

Ade, Llc initiated holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The purchase prices were between $289.83 and $371.65, with an estimated average price of $332.71. The stock is now traded at around $391.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Ade, Llc initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.73 and $199.38, with an estimated average price of $187.45. The stock is now traded at around $183.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 281 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Ade, Llc initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $243.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Ade, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99. The stock is now traded at around $217.586500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 222 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Ade, Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $151 and $161.81, with an estimated average price of $157.77. The stock is now traded at around $159.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 272 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Ade, Llc added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 148.69%. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $517.371700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 761 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

Ade, Llc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 99.09%. The purchase prices were between $60.28 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.44. The stock is now traded at around $63.618300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,907 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

Ade, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 3481.82%. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41. The stock is now traded at around $106.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,970 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Ade, Llc added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 235.29%. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $531.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 285 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Ade, Llc added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 84.38%. The purchase prices were between $224.14 and $237.11, with an estimated average price of $232.48. The stock is now traded at around $246.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 791 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Nike Inc (NKE)

Ade, Llc added to a holding in Nike Inc by 32.00%. The purchase prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $163.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Novartis AG (NVS)

Ade, Llc sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $85.24 and $94.15, with an estimated average price of $88.94.

Sold Out: Ford Motor Co (F)

Ade, Llc sold out a holding in Ford Motor Co. The sale prices were between $11.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.28.

Sold Out: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Ade, Llc sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06.

Sold Out: Rite Aid Corp (RAD)

Ade, Llc sold out a holding in Rite Aid Corp. The sale prices were between $15.87 and $22.53, with an estimated average price of $19.18.

Sold Out: Under Armour Inc (UA)

Ade, Llc sold out a holding in Under Armour Inc. The sale prices were between $17.32 and $21.13, with an estimated average price of $18.83.

Sold Out: Manulife Financial Corp (MFC)

Ade, Llc sold out a holding in Manulife Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $19.35 and $22.16, with an estimated average price of $20.97.



Here is the complete portfolio of ADE, LLC.

1. ADE, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ADE, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ADE, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ADE, LLC keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider