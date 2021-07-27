Ade, Llc Buys Netflix Inc, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Verizon Communications Inc

New Purchases: BLL, CRL, PNC, VB, LLY, IWD, FDX, TROW, CMG, CNMD, CLX, LQD, XT, BND, PSX, ADX, OGN, WFC, OII, SWK, HOG, KOMP, DLB, BG, FALN, ZBH, HYG, ESGV, GTX, APPH, REZI, BHF, ASIX, KHC, GOOG, RCS, WBA, SJM, FMX, ENB, CI, CPB, BBBY,

BLL, CRL, PNC, VB, LLY, IWD, FDX, TROW, CMG, CNMD, CLX, LQD, XT, BND, PSX, ADX, OGN, WFC, OII, SWK, HOG, KOMP, DLB, BG, FALN, ZBH, HYG, ESGV, GTX, APPH, REZI, BHF, ASIX, KHC, GOOG, RCS, WBA, SJM, FMX, ENB, CI, CPB, BBBY, Added Positions: VOO, VEA, IVV, NFLX, BNDX, USMV, VNQ, SCHP, IXUS, GOVT, PTLC, TMO, MCD, MSFT, MBB, PG, NKE, VUG, JNJ, HD, CSCO, KMB, USIG, GLD, HON, PEP, CL, IEMG, IJR, PM, TOTL, EXC, BAC, DUK, KO, CAT, BMY, VTI, XOM, IJH, AGG, WMT, MDLZ, PFE, MRK, MET, NCLH, FB, VTRS,

VOO, VEA, IVV, NFLX, BNDX, USMV, VNQ, SCHP, IXUS, GOVT, PTLC, TMO, MCD, MSFT, MBB, PG, NKE, VUG, JNJ, HD, CSCO, KMB, USIG, GLD, HON, PEP, CL, IEMG, IJR, PM, TOTL, EXC, BAC, DUK, KO, CAT, BMY, VTI, XOM, IJH, AGG, WMT, MDLZ, PFE, MRK, MET, NCLH, FB, VTRS, Reduced Positions: BIL, MINT, VZ, EMR, SPY, SCHX, LANC, MO, TJX, CARR, XLNX, UAA, LMT, GE, DHR, COP, BSX,

BIL, MINT, VZ, EMR, SPY, SCHX, LANC, MO, TJX, CARR, XLNX, UAA, LMT, GE, DHR, COP, BSX, Sold Out: NVS, F, UNH, MFC, RAD, ABBV, UA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Netflix Inc, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Ball Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Verizon Communications Inc, Novartis AG, Ford Motor Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ade, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Ade, Llc owns 258 stocks with a total value of $109 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ADE, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ade%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 37,172 shares, 13.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.25% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 246,402 shares, 11.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.20% Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 214,867 shares, 11.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.70% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 26,122 shares, 10.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.33% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 86,821 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29%

Ade, Llc initiated holding in Ball Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.19 and $93.98, with an estimated average price of $86.51. The stock is now traded at around $81.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ade, Llc initiated holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The purchase prices were between $289.83 and $371.65, with an estimated average price of $332.71. The stock is now traded at around $391.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ade, Llc initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.73 and $199.38, with an estimated average price of $187.45. The stock is now traded at around $183.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 281 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ade, Llc initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $243.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ade, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99. The stock is now traded at around $217.586500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 222 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ade, Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $151 and $161.81, with an estimated average price of $157.77. The stock is now traded at around $159.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 272 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ade, Llc added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 148.69%. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $517.371700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 761 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ade, Llc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 99.09%. The purchase prices were between $60.28 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.44. The stock is now traded at around $63.618300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,907 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ade, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 3481.82%. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41. The stock is now traded at around $106.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,970 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ade, Llc added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 235.29%. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $531.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 285 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ade, Llc added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 84.38%. The purchase prices were between $224.14 and $237.11, with an estimated average price of $232.48. The stock is now traded at around $246.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 791 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ade, Llc added to a holding in Nike Inc by 32.00%. The purchase prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $163.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ade, Llc sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $85.24 and $94.15, with an estimated average price of $88.94.

Ade, Llc sold out a holding in Ford Motor Co. The sale prices were between $11.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.28.

Ade, Llc sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06.

Ade, Llc sold out a holding in Rite Aid Corp. The sale prices were between $15.87 and $22.53, with an estimated average price of $19.18.

Ade, Llc sold out a holding in Under Armour Inc. The sale prices were between $17.32 and $21.13, with an estimated average price of $18.83.

Ade, Llc sold out a holding in Manulife Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $19.35 and $22.16, with an estimated average price of $20.97.