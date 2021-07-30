Logo
Hgk Asset Management Inc Buys Coca-Cola Co, Abbott Laboratories, Alliant Energy Corp, Sells Automatic Data Processing Inc, Entergy Corp, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 30, 2021
Article's Main Image
Jersey City, NJ, based Investment company Hgk Asset Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Coca-Cola Co, Abbott Laboratories, Alliant Energy Corp, Discovery Inc, Accenture PLC, sells Automatic Data Processing Inc, Entergy Corp, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Nucor Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hgk Asset Management Inc. As of 2021Q2, Hgk Asset Management Inc owns 133 stocks with a total value of $313 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HGK ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hgk+asset+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HGK ASSET MANAGEMENT INC
  1. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 45,540 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.49%
  2. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 39,870 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.01%
  3. MetLife Inc (MET) - 103,583 shares, 1.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.59%
  4. T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) - 30,178 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.49%
  5. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 86,990 shares, 1.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.06%
New Purchase: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Hgk Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37. The stock is now traded at around $57.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 85,809 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Hgk Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $120.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 36,293 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Alliant Energy Corp (LNT)

Hgk Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Alliant Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $54.01 and $58.75, with an estimated average price of $56.6. The stock is now traded at around $58.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 71,749 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Discovery Inc (DISCA)

Hgk Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91. The stock is now traded at around $29.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 129,873 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: South State Corp (SSB)

Hgk Asset Management Inc initiated holding in South State Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.82 and $90.95, with an estimated average price of $84.95. The stock is now traded at around $68.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 10,980 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: 1-800-Flowers.com Inc (FLWS)

Hgk Asset Management Inc initiated holding in 1-800-Flowers.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.98 and $37.97, with an estimated average price of $31.09. The stock is now traded at around $30.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 23,295 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Accenture PLC (ACN)

Hgk Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 29.40%. The purchase prices were between $276.25 and $296.43, with an estimated average price of $286. The stock is now traded at around $317.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 19,369 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)

Hgk Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc by 23.58%. The purchase prices were between $71.72 and $79.85, with an estimated average price of $76.7. The stock is now traded at around $73.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 62,105 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PROG Holdings Inc (PRG)

Hgk Asset Management Inc added to a holding in PROG Holdings Inc by 71.44%. The purchase prices were between $42.71 and $55.96, with an estimated average price of $49.63. The stock is now traded at around $43.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 20,203 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc (SWM)

Hgk Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc by 47.53%. The purchase prices were between $38.86 and $49.74, with an estimated average price of $44.7. The stock is now traded at around $39.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 21,299 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: La-Z-Boy Inc (LZB)

Hgk Asset Management Inc added to a holding in La-Z-Boy Inc by 48.00%. The purchase prices were between $36.74 and $45.38, with an estimated average price of $42.05. The stock is now traded at around $33.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 22,598 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: McGrath RentCorp (MGRC)

Hgk Asset Management Inc added to a holding in McGrath RentCorp by 28.45%. The purchase prices were between $78.13 and $86.76, with an estimated average price of $82.52. The stock is now traded at around $78.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 13,481 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)

Hgk Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The sale prices were between $185.81 and $200.06, with an estimated average price of $194.19.

Sold Out: Entergy Corp (ETR)

Hgk Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Entergy Corp. The sale prices were between $99.47 and $109.29, with an estimated average price of $105.25.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Hgk Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57.

Sold Out: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Hgk Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The sale prices were between $135.29 and $149.4, with an estimated average price of $143.36.

Sold Out: First Horizon Corp (FHN)

Hgk Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in First Horizon Corp. The sale prices were between $16.74 and $19.4, with an estimated average price of $18.14.

Sold Out: Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Hgk Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $187.52 and $219.24, with an estimated average price of $201.21.



