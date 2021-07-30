Hgk Asset Management Inc Buys Coca-Cola Co, Abbott Laboratories, Alliant Energy Corp, Sells Automatic Data Processing Inc, Entergy Corp, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

New Purchases: KO, ABT, LNT, DISCA, SSB, FLWS, NMIH, SOI, HR, BWA, OSBC, DE, GLW,

Jersey City, NJ, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Coca-Cola Co, Abbott Laboratories, Alliant Energy Corp, Discovery Inc, Accenture PLC, sells Automatic Data Processing Inc, Entergy Corp, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Nucor Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hgk Asset Management Inc. As of 2021Q2, Hgk Asset Management Inc owns 133 stocks with a total value of $313 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 45,540 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.49% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 39,870 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.01% MetLife Inc (MET) - 103,583 shares, 1.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.59% T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) - 30,178 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.49% Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 86,990 shares, 1.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.06%

Hgk Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37. The stock is now traded at around $57.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 85,809 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hgk Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $120.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 36,293 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hgk Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Alliant Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $54.01 and $58.75, with an estimated average price of $56.6. The stock is now traded at around $58.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 71,749 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hgk Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91. The stock is now traded at around $29.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 129,873 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hgk Asset Management Inc initiated holding in South State Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.82 and $90.95, with an estimated average price of $84.95. The stock is now traded at around $68.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 10,980 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hgk Asset Management Inc initiated holding in 1-800-Flowers.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.98 and $37.97, with an estimated average price of $31.09. The stock is now traded at around $30.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 23,295 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hgk Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 29.40%. The purchase prices were between $276.25 and $296.43, with an estimated average price of $286. The stock is now traded at around $317.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 19,369 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hgk Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc by 23.58%. The purchase prices were between $71.72 and $79.85, with an estimated average price of $76.7. The stock is now traded at around $73.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 62,105 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hgk Asset Management Inc added to a holding in PROG Holdings Inc by 71.44%. The purchase prices were between $42.71 and $55.96, with an estimated average price of $49.63. The stock is now traded at around $43.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 20,203 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hgk Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc by 47.53%. The purchase prices were between $38.86 and $49.74, with an estimated average price of $44.7. The stock is now traded at around $39.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 21,299 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hgk Asset Management Inc added to a holding in La-Z-Boy Inc by 48.00%. The purchase prices were between $36.74 and $45.38, with an estimated average price of $42.05. The stock is now traded at around $33.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 22,598 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hgk Asset Management Inc added to a holding in McGrath RentCorp by 28.45%. The purchase prices were between $78.13 and $86.76, with an estimated average price of $82.52. The stock is now traded at around $78.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 13,481 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hgk Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The sale prices were between $185.81 and $200.06, with an estimated average price of $194.19.

Hgk Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Entergy Corp. The sale prices were between $99.47 and $109.29, with an estimated average price of $105.25.

Hgk Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57.

Hgk Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The sale prices were between $135.29 and $149.4, with an estimated average price of $143.36.

Hgk Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in First Horizon Corp. The sale prices were between $16.74 and $19.4, with an estimated average price of $18.14.

Hgk Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $187.52 and $219.24, with an estimated average price of $201.21.