Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc Buys SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF, Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF, SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Fr, Sells iShares Gold Trust, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, Dover Corp

- New Purchases: EFAX, VSGX, EEMX, ESGV, BDX, CMCSA, NULV, ADBE, QUAL, ZTS, TSM, CRM, QCOM, NKE, MDT, MMP, GDDY, FMBI, CVS, CMG, CNI, BLK, AVUV, ACES, LOW, ICLN, EFX, AMT,
- Added Positions: IEMG, TIP, BRK.B, PYPL, COST, AMZN, MSFT, TSLA, SPYX, HD, BAC, AAPL, INTC, SCHF, HON, SCHW, MRK, EFV, JNJ, TGT, JPM, MCD, FB, DHR, ADI, WFC, ABBV, V, VZ, GOOGL, GOOG, AXP, AMGN, TXN, VWO, UNH, CSCO, UNP, DIS, IBM, ORCL, NVDA, PEP, PFE, TMO, VTEB, VIG, XOM, ABT, ACN, BABA, AMAT, T, ADP, CAT, KO, ECL, NEE, FRC, GE, GS, ITW, MMM, SLV, KMB, MA, HYB,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, IAU, VGT, IVV, QQQ, GLD, IWB, IEFA, IJR, IGM, EFA, UPS, SPTS, VTI, PTGX, SCHB, LLY, MDY, NFLX, BA, IWM, IDXX,
- Sold Out: DOV,
For the details of BINGHAM OSBORN & SCARBOROUGH LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bingham+osborn+%26+scarborough+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of BINGHAM OSBORN & SCARBOROUGH LLC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 664,179 shares, 20.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.59%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 525,499 shares, 15.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 3,445,565 shares, 12.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36%
- iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 529,862 shares, 9.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.1%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 1,168,067 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13%
Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc initiated holding in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF. The purchase prices were between $79.24 and $86.14, with an estimated average price of $83.31. The stock is now traded at around $84.761200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 19,589 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX)
Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc initiated holding in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.9 and $65.28, with an estimated average price of $63.4. The stock is now traded at around $63.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 20,553 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Fr (EEMX)
Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc initiated holding in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Fr. The purchase prices were between $77.14 and $83.16, with an estimated average price of $80.71. The stock is now traded at around $77.316500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 11,195 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV)
Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $81.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,714 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $58.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,229 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $618.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 642 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 30.39%. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $278.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,487 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 56.46%. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $428.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,098 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 23.47%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $270.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,828 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 104.58%. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $37.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 12,770 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 43.69%. The purchase prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $327.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,253 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 22.53%. The purchase prices were between $214.81 and $229.48, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $217.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,877 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Dover Corp (DOV)
Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc sold out a holding in Dover Corp. The sale prices were between $137.13 and $153.45, with an estimated average price of $147.28.
Here is the complete portfolio of BINGHAM OSBORN & SCARBOROUGH LLC. Also check out:
