Wrapmanager Inc Buys iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF, Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, argenx SE

New Purchases: ESML, NUMG, NUMV, SPHQ, IBDS, IBDP, IBDQ, IBDR, IBDN, IBDO, IBDT, CLTL, MDYV, VIAC, BSJR, BSJM, BSJN, BSJO, BSJP, BSJQ, MDLA, AMSF, HIMX, NUSC, ERJ, IBMQ, IBML, KT, SHE, WMB, IBMO, AON, TV, IBMK, IBMN, IBMM, OGE, TS, BCYC, SKM, SSL, CBD, LYFT, CRBN, ING, BCS, COST, CTSH, SPGI, CI, IDXX, DLR, SHW, LSXMK, EFAX, TREX,

ESML, NUMG, NUMV, SPHQ, IBDS, IBDP, IBDQ, IBDR, IBDN, IBDO, IBDT, CLTL, MDYV, VIAC, BSJR, BSJM, BSJN, BSJO, BSJP, BSJQ, MDLA, AMSF, HIMX, NUSC, ERJ, IBMQ, IBML, KT, SHE, WMB, IBMO, AON, TV, IBMK, IBMN, IBMM, OGE, TS, BCYC, SKM, SSL, CBD, LYFT, CRBN, ING, BCS, COST, CTSH, SPGI, CI, IDXX, DLR, SHW, LSXMK, EFAX, TREX, Added Positions: SPDW, ACWV, SPAB, SPEM, WFC, IGIB, MRK, AMZN, EFG, AVGO, HON, SCZ, EFV, DOCU, GILD, ICLN, MBB, VITL, ABT, BNTX, CVX, BAB, QLTA, FLOT, RAMP, MSFT, GOOGL, BTI, CX, KO, DAC, GH, IGSB, LOGI, NVDA, PFE, SBSW, UL, VBK, ABB, ACN, ADBE, GOOG, AEP, ADI, MT, ASML, BBVA, SID, CRH, DD, FB, AJG, HD, HTHT, IBN, EMB, JNJ, LHX, MCD, NVO, NXPI, PEP, PKX, PG, RIO, RYAAY, CRM, SQM, SONY, TTM, TX, TSLA, UPS, VOT, V, ABBV, ACIW, AIMC, AMWD, ADSK, AXGN, COP, DEO, EVOP, HDB, HCSG, INTC, PFF, LFUS, MA, MCHP, NFLX, NKE, PSN, PYPL, RTX, RDS.B, NOW, MDYG, SLYG, SBUX, TSN, UNH, USB, VUG, VZ, VRRM, MMM, ABC, BK, BMY, CAH, CREE, CVS, DIS, FIBK, GIS, GBT, LOPE, HTLD, ILMN, INGR, IPG, ISRG, KN, LMT, MDT, MSCI, NFG, NEOG, NEO, NEE, NTRS, OMCL, OMC, ORCL, SLAB, SSD, SPY, UGI, WMT,

SPDW, ACWV, SPAB, SPEM, WFC, IGIB, MRK, AMZN, EFG, AVGO, HON, SCZ, EFV, DOCU, GILD, ICLN, MBB, VITL, ABT, BNTX, CVX, BAB, QLTA, FLOT, RAMP, MSFT, GOOGL, BTI, CX, KO, DAC, GH, IGSB, LOGI, NVDA, PFE, SBSW, UL, VBK, ABB, ACN, ADBE, GOOG, AEP, ADI, MT, ASML, BBVA, SID, CRH, DD, FB, AJG, HD, HTHT, IBN, EMB, JNJ, LHX, MCD, NVO, NXPI, PEP, PKX, PG, RIO, RYAAY, CRM, SQM, SONY, TTM, TX, TSLA, UPS, VOT, V, ABBV, ACIW, AIMC, AMWD, ADSK, AXGN, COP, DEO, EVOP, HDB, HCSG, INTC, PFF, LFUS, MA, MCHP, NFLX, NKE, PSN, PYPL, RTX, RDS.B, NOW, MDYG, SLYG, SBUX, TSN, UNH, USB, VUG, VZ, VRRM, MMM, ABC, BK, BMY, CAH, CREE, CVS, DIS, FIBK, GIS, GBT, LOPE, HTLD, ILMN, INGR, IPG, ISRG, KN, LMT, MDT, MSCI, NFG, NEOG, NEO, NEE, NTRS, OMCL, OMC, ORCL, SLAB, SSD, SPY, UGI, WMT, Reduced Positions: USMV, EFAV, SPYV, NUAN, CSCO, PNC, SPSM, SPIB, BAC, IJR, IT, SPYG, CM, SPSB, T, AMGN, IWD, ZTS, SPMD, BABA, RBA, MNRO, CCI, CRS, ANGL, AMBA, TMO, SAN, GKOS, PM, DORM, ROG, SAP, SLYV, BRK.B, CTT, UNP, FRPT, MEG, VOE, JPM, GS, IWF, ESGU, AERI, SPYX, DOX, SPHY, EWX, LNTH, PHG,

USMV, EFAV, SPYV, NUAN, CSCO, PNC, SPSM, SPIB, BAC, IJR, IT, SPYG, CM, SPSB, T, AMGN, IWD, ZTS, SPMD, BABA, RBA, MNRO, CCI, CRS, ANGL, AMBA, TMO, SAN, GKOS, PM, DORM, ROG, SAP, SLYV, BRK.B, CTT, UNP, FRPT, MEG, VOE, JPM, GS, IWF, ESGU, AERI, SPYX, DOX, SPHY, EWX, LNTH, PHG, Sold Out: ARGX, NICE, MELI, EEMV, QCOM, VIPS, VNET, RF, MMYT, NVS, EDU, MCK, PCTY, JNPR, SJM, MS, ITUB,

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF, Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, argenx SE, NICE, Nuance Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wrapmanager Inc. As of 2021Q2, Wrapmanager Inc owns 294 stocks with a total value of $387 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WRAPMANAGER INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wrapmanager+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 608,450 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.82% SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB) - 377,244 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.98% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 187,483 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63% iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) - 103,551 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.84% VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) - 250,719 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.3%

Wrapmanager Inc initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.95 and $40.86, with an estimated average price of $39.69. The stock is now traded at around $39.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 172,725 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wrapmanager Inc initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.49 and $54.95, with an estimated average price of $51.98. The stock is now traded at around $55.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 95,891 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wrapmanager Inc initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.42 and $37.5, with an estimated average price of $36.29. The stock is now traded at around $36.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 94,730 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wrapmanager Inc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $50.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 56,335 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wrapmanager Inc initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.46 and $27.05, with an estimated average price of $26.8. The stock is now traded at around $27.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 75,998 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wrapmanager Inc initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.15 and $26.36, with an estimated average price of $26.28. The stock is now traded at around $26.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 76,309 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wrapmanager Inc added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 79.03%. The purchase prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $46.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 23,763 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wrapmanager Inc added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 42.48%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $75.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 15,774 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wrapmanager Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 109.59%. The purchase prices were between $99.64 and $109.39, with an estimated average price of $105.51. The stock is now traded at around $110.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,246 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wrapmanager Inc added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 97.66%. The purchase prices were between $71.18 and $76.56, with an estimated average price of $74.47. The stock is now traded at around $75.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,355 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wrapmanager Inc added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 30.58%. The purchase prices were between $212.5 and $232.95, with an estimated average price of $224.15. The stock is now traded at around $229.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,876 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wrapmanager Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 94.55%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $52.21. The stock is now traded at around $51.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,453 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wrapmanager Inc sold out a holding in NICE Ltd. The sale prices were between $214.35 and $247.56, with an estimated average price of $229.97.

Wrapmanager Inc sold out a holding in argenx SE. The sale prices were between $257.11 and $319.92, with an estimated average price of $284.1.

Wrapmanager Inc sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1296.65 and $1623.01, with an estimated average price of $1467.15.

Wrapmanager Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E. The sale prices were between $61.35 and $65.11, with an estimated average price of $63.42.

Wrapmanager Inc sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16.

Wrapmanager Inc sold out a holding in 21Vianet Group Inc. The sale prices were between $20.19 and $34.16, with an estimated average price of $25.65.

Wrapmanager Inc reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 46.36%. The sale prices were between $68.99 and $73.7, with an estimated average price of $72.04. The stock is now traded at around $76.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. Wrapmanager Inc still held 16,771 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wrapmanager Inc reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 44.07%. The sale prices were between $71.8 and $76.71, with an estimated average price of $74.37. The stock is now traded at around $77.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Wrapmanager Inc still held 10,410 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wrapmanager Inc reduced to a holding in Nuance Communications Inc by 67.92%. The sale prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44. The stock is now traded at around $54.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Wrapmanager Inc still held 5,673 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wrapmanager Inc reduced to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 24.78%. The sale prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $55.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Wrapmanager Inc still held 20,390 shares as of 2021-06-30.