Wrapmanager Inc Buys iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF, Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, argenx SE

- New Purchases: ESML, NUMG, NUMV, SPHQ, IBDS, IBDP, IBDQ, IBDR, IBDN, IBDO, IBDT, CLTL, MDYV, VIAC, BSJR, BSJM, BSJN, BSJO, BSJP, BSJQ, MDLA, AMSF, HIMX, NUSC, ERJ, IBMQ, IBML, KT, SHE, WMB, IBMO, AON, TV, IBMK, IBMN, IBMM, OGE, TS, BCYC, SKM, SSL, CBD, LYFT, CRBN, ING, BCS, COST, CTSH, SPGI, CI, IDXX, DLR, SHW, LSXMK, EFAX, TREX,
- Added Positions: SPDW, ACWV, SPAB, SPEM, WFC, IGIB, MRK, AMZN, EFG, AVGO, HON, SCZ, EFV, DOCU, GILD, ICLN, MBB, VITL, ABT, BNTX, CVX, BAB, QLTA, FLOT, RAMP, MSFT, GOOGL, BTI, CX, KO, DAC, GH, IGSB, LOGI, NVDA, PFE, SBSW, UL, VBK, ABB, ACN, ADBE, GOOG, AEP, ADI, MT, ASML, BBVA, SID, CRH, DD, FB, AJG, HD, HTHT, IBN, EMB, JNJ, LHX, MCD, NVO, NXPI, PEP, PKX, PG, RIO, RYAAY, CRM, SQM, SONY, TTM, TX, TSLA, UPS, VOT, V, ABBV, ACIW, AIMC, AMWD, ADSK, AXGN, COP, DEO, EVOP, HDB, HCSG, INTC, PFF, LFUS, MA, MCHP, NFLX, NKE, PSN, PYPL, RTX, RDS.B, NOW, MDYG, SLYG, SBUX, TSN, UNH, USB, VUG, VZ, VRRM, MMM, ABC, BK, BMY, CAH, CREE, CVS, DIS, FIBK, GIS, GBT, LOPE, HTLD, ILMN, INGR, IPG, ISRG, KN, LMT, MDT, MSCI, NFG, NEOG, NEO, NEE, NTRS, OMCL, OMC, ORCL, SLAB, SSD, SPY, UGI, WMT,
- Reduced Positions: USMV, EFAV, SPYV, NUAN, CSCO, PNC, SPSM, SPIB, BAC, IJR, IT, SPYG, CM, SPSB, T, AMGN, IWD, ZTS, SPMD, BABA, RBA, MNRO, CCI, CRS, ANGL, AMBA, TMO, SAN, GKOS, PM, DORM, ROG, SAP, SLYV, BRK.B, CTT, UNP, FRPT, MEG, VOE, JPM, GS, IWF, ESGU, AERI, SPYX, DOX, SPHY, EWX, LNTH, PHG,
- Sold Out: ARGX, NICE, MELI, EEMV, QCOM, VIPS, VNET, RF, MMYT, NVS, EDU, MCK, PCTY, JNPR, SJM, MS, ITUB,
- SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 608,450 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.82%
- SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB) - 377,244 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.98%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 187,483 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63%
- iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) - 103,551 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.84%
- VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) - 250,719 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.3%
Wrapmanager Inc initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.95 and $40.86, with an estimated average price of $39.69. The stock is now traded at around $39.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 172,725 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG)
Wrapmanager Inc initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.49 and $54.95, with an estimated average price of $51.98. The stock is now traded at around $55.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 95,891 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV)
Wrapmanager Inc initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.42 and $37.5, with an estimated average price of $36.29. The stock is now traded at around $36.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 94,730 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ)
Wrapmanager Inc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $50.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 56,335 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS)
Wrapmanager Inc initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.46 and $27.05, with an estimated average price of $26.8. The stock is now traded at around $27.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 75,998 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP)
Wrapmanager Inc initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.15 and $26.36, with an estimated average price of $26.28. The stock is now traded at around $26.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 76,309 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Wrapmanager Inc added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 79.03%. The purchase prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $46.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 23,763 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Wrapmanager Inc added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 42.48%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $75.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 15,774 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)
Wrapmanager Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 109.59%. The purchase prices were between $99.64 and $109.39, with an estimated average price of $105.51. The stock is now traded at around $110.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,246 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)
Wrapmanager Inc added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 97.66%. The purchase prices were between $71.18 and $76.56, with an estimated average price of $74.47. The stock is now traded at around $75.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,355 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Honeywell International Inc (HON)
Wrapmanager Inc added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 30.58%. The purchase prices were between $212.5 and $232.95, with an estimated average price of $224.15. The stock is now traded at around $229.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,876 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)
Wrapmanager Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 94.55%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $52.21. The stock is now traded at around $51.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,453 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: NICE Ltd (NICE)
Wrapmanager Inc sold out a holding in NICE Ltd. The sale prices were between $214.35 and $247.56, with an estimated average price of $229.97.Sold Out: argenx SE (ARGX)
Wrapmanager Inc sold out a holding in argenx SE. The sale prices were between $257.11 and $319.92, with an estimated average price of $284.1.Sold Out: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
Wrapmanager Inc sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1296.65 and $1623.01, with an estimated average price of $1467.15.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E (EEMV)
Wrapmanager Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E. The sale prices were between $61.35 and $65.11, with an estimated average price of $63.42.Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Wrapmanager Inc sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16.Sold Out: 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET)
Wrapmanager Inc sold out a holding in 21Vianet Group Inc. The sale prices were between $20.19 and $34.16, with an estimated average price of $25.65.Reduced: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
Wrapmanager Inc reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 46.36%. The sale prices were between $68.99 and $73.7, with an estimated average price of $72.04. The stock is now traded at around $76.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. Wrapmanager Inc still held 16,771 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV)
Wrapmanager Inc reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 44.07%. The sale prices were between $71.8 and $76.71, with an estimated average price of $74.37. The stock is now traded at around $77.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Wrapmanager Inc still held 10,410 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)
Wrapmanager Inc reduced to a holding in Nuance Communications Inc by 67.92%. The sale prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44. The stock is now traded at around $54.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Wrapmanager Inc still held 5,673 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Wrapmanager Inc reduced to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 24.78%. The sale prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $55.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Wrapmanager Inc still held 20,390 shares as of 2021-06-30.
