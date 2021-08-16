Logo
Estabrook Capital Management Buys Ford Motor Co, Discovery Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Sells General Electric Co, Biogen Inc, GMAC Capital Trust I

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Estabrook Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys Ford Motor Co, Discovery Inc, Qualcomm Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Alphabet Inc, sells General Electric Co, Biogen Inc, GMAC Capital Trust I, CSX Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Estabrook Capital Management. As of 2021Q2, Estabrook Capital Management owns 278 stocks with a total value of $651 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Estabrook Capital Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/estabrook+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Estabrook Capital Management
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 236,685 shares, 9.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.13%
  2. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 217,215 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.94%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 234,736 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.53%
  4. Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 53,799 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.92%
  5. Honeywell International Inc (HON) - 92,055 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.03%
New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

Estabrook Capital Management initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $34.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,304 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR)

Estabrook Capital Management initiated holding in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.8 and $53, with an estimated average price of $47.41. The stock is now traded at around $41.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,065 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

Estabrook Capital Management initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $131.07 and $147.82, with an estimated average price of $139.76. The stock is now traded at around $155.184000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 520 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Estabrook Capital Management initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $552.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Oatly Group AB (OTLY)

Estabrook Capital Management initiated holding in Oatly Group AB. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $28.73, with an estimated average price of $24.81. The stock is now traded at around $16.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ford Motor Co (F)

Estabrook Capital Management added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 153.13%. The purchase prices were between $11.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.28. The stock is now traded at around $13.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 121,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Discovery Inc (DISCA)

Estabrook Capital Management added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 32.42%. The purchase prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91. The stock is now traded at around $28.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 126,907 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Estabrook Capital Management added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 21.19%. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $147.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 24,830 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Estabrook Capital Management added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 288.99%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $198.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 14,128 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Estabrook Capital Management added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 21.04%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2767.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 489 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS)

Estabrook Capital Management added to a holding in Navigator Holdings Ltd by 61.54%. The purchase prices were between $8.9 and $11.7, with an estimated average price of $10.52. The stock is now traded at around $9.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 15,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Estabrook Capital Management sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)

Estabrook Capital Management sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $385702 and $439460, with an estimated average price of $419597.

Sold Out: (VAR)

Estabrook Capital Management sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Sold Out: GasLog Ltd (GLOG)

Estabrook Capital Management sold out a holding in GasLog Ltd. The sale prices were between $5.77 and $5.88, with an estimated average price of $5.82.

Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPMPH.PFD)

Estabrook Capital Management sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $24.98 and $25.76, with an estimated average price of $25.34.

Sold Out: Genuine Parts Co (GPC)

Estabrook Capital Management sold out a holding in Genuine Parts Co. The sale prices were between $115.59 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $125.64.



Here is the complete portfolio of Estabrook Capital Management. Also check out:

1. Estabrook Capital Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Estabrook Capital Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Estabrook Capital Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Estabrook Capital Management keeps buying
