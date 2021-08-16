Estabrook Capital Management Buys Ford Motor Co, Discovery Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Sells General Electric Co, Biogen Inc, GMAC Capital Trust I

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Ford Motor Co, Discovery Inc, Qualcomm Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Alphabet Inc, sells General Electric Co, Biogen Inc, GMAC Capital Trust I, CSX Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Estabrook Capital Management. As of 2021Q2, Estabrook Capital Management owns 278 stocks with a total value of $651 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Estabrook Capital Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/estabrook+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 236,685 shares, 9.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.13% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 217,215 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.94% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 234,736 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.53% Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 53,799 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.92% Honeywell International Inc (HON) - 92,055 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.03%

Estabrook Capital Management initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $34.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,304 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Estabrook Capital Management initiated holding in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.8 and $53, with an estimated average price of $47.41. The stock is now traded at around $41.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,065 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Estabrook Capital Management initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $131.07 and $147.82, with an estimated average price of $139.76. The stock is now traded at around $155.184000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 520 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Estabrook Capital Management initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $552.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Estabrook Capital Management initiated holding in Oatly Group AB. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $28.73, with an estimated average price of $24.81. The stock is now traded at around $16.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Estabrook Capital Management added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 153.13%. The purchase prices were between $11.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.28. The stock is now traded at around $13.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 121,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Estabrook Capital Management added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 32.42%. The purchase prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91. The stock is now traded at around $28.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 126,907 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Estabrook Capital Management added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 21.19%. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $147.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 24,830 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Estabrook Capital Management added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 288.99%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $198.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 14,128 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Estabrook Capital Management added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 21.04%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2767.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 489 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Estabrook Capital Management added to a holding in Navigator Holdings Ltd by 61.54%. The purchase prices were between $8.9 and $11.7, with an estimated average price of $10.52. The stock is now traded at around $9.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 15,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Estabrook Capital Management sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Estabrook Capital Management sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $385702 and $439460, with an estimated average price of $419597.

Estabrook Capital Management sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Estabrook Capital Management sold out a holding in GasLog Ltd. The sale prices were between $5.77 and $5.88, with an estimated average price of $5.82.

Estabrook Capital Management sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $24.98 and $25.76, with an estimated average price of $25.34.

Estabrook Capital Management sold out a holding in Genuine Parts Co. The sale prices were between $115.59 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $125.64.