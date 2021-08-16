Majedie Asset Management Ltd Buys Etsy Inc, Hasbro Inc, Interactive Brokers Group Inc, Sells Medtronic PLC, American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc

New Purchases: HAS, ATUS, HII, LHX, PTON,

London, X0, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Etsy Inc, Hasbro Inc, Interactive Brokers Group Inc, Altice USA Inc, Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc, sells Medtronic PLC, American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc, ON Semiconductor Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Majedie Asset Management Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Majedie Asset Management Ltd owns 83 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Equifax Inc (EFX) - 578,416 shares, 9.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.38% Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 824,416 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.71% Etsy Inc (ETSY) - 396,412 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 559.00% NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) - 359,237 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.14% Newmont Corp (NEM) - 1,083,698 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27%

Majedie Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Hasbro Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $99.99, with an estimated average price of $96.09. The stock is now traded at around $99.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 180,468 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Altice USA Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.08 and $37.83, with an estimated average price of $34.93. The stock is now traded at around $27.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 304,354 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.89 and $222.66, with an estimated average price of $212.71. The stock is now traded at around $205.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 45,821 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $202.68 and $223.72, with an estimated average price of $214.72. The stock is now traded at around $234.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 41,696 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68. The stock is now traded at around $110.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 35,099 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Etsy Inc by 559.00%. The purchase prices were between $156.59 and $224.03, with an estimated average price of $185.37. The stock is now traded at around $190.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.56%. The holding were 396,412 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Interactive Brokers Group Inc by 139.76%. The purchase prices were between $63.26 and $77.36, with an estimated average price of $69.3. The stock is now traded at around $62.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 277,425 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 22.18%. The purchase prices were between $135.37 and $148.55, with an estimated average price of $141.75. The stock is now traded at around $140.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 225,935 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 76.15%. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $38.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 253,984 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 28.42%. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $114.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 180,375 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co by 71.90%. The purchase prices were between $40 and $44.52, with an estimated average price of $42.05. The stock is now traded at around $38.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 256,281 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $118.13 and $131.5, with an estimated average price of $125.35.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $69.78 and $76.88, with an estimated average price of $73.79.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Equinor ASA. The sale prices were between $18.93 and $23.18, with an estimated average price of $21.04.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Banco Macro SA. The sale prices were between $12.53 and $18.35, with an estimated average price of $14.88.