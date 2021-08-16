Majedie Asset Management Ltd Buys Etsy Inc, Hasbro Inc, Interactive Brokers Group Inc, Sells Medtronic PLC, American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Majedie Asset Management Ltd Buys Etsy Inc, Hasbro Inc, Interactive Brokers Group Inc, Sells Medtronic PLC, American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
London, X0, based Investment company Majedie Asset Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Etsy Inc, Hasbro Inc, Interactive Brokers Group Inc, Altice USA Inc, Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc, sells Medtronic PLC, American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc, ON Semiconductor Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Majedie Asset Management Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Majedie Asset Management Ltd owns 83 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Majedie Asset Management Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/majedie+asset+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Majedie Asset Management Ltd
  1. Equifax Inc (EFX) - 578,416 shares, 9.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.38%
  2. Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 824,416 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.71%
  3. Etsy Inc (ETSY) - 396,412 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 559.00%
  4. NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) - 359,237 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.14%
  5. Newmont Corp (NEM) - 1,083,698 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27%
New Purchase: Hasbro Inc (HAS)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Hasbro Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $99.99, with an estimated average price of $96.09. The stock is now traded at around $99.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 180,468 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Altice USA Inc (ATUS)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Altice USA Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.08 and $37.83, with an estimated average price of $34.93. The stock is now traded at around $27.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 304,354 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.89 and $222.66, with an estimated average price of $212.71. The stock is now traded at around $205.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 45,821 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $202.68 and $223.72, with an estimated average price of $214.72. The stock is now traded at around $234.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 41,696 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68. The stock is now traded at around $110.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 35,099 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Etsy Inc (ETSY)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Etsy Inc by 559.00%. The purchase prices were between $156.59 and $224.03, with an estimated average price of $185.37. The stock is now traded at around $190.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.56%. The holding were 396,412 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Interactive Brokers Group Inc by 139.76%. The purchase prices were between $63.26 and $77.36, with an estimated average price of $69.3. The stock is now traded at around $62.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 277,425 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 22.18%. The purchase prices were between $135.37 and $148.55, with an estimated average price of $141.75. The stock is now traded at around $140.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 225,935 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 76.15%. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $38.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 253,984 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 28.42%. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $114.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 180,375 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co by 71.90%. The purchase prices were between $40 and $44.52, with an estimated average price of $42.05. The stock is now traded at around $38.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 256,281 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $118.13 and $131.5, with an estimated average price of $125.35.

Sold Out: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $69.78 and $76.88, with an estimated average price of $73.79.

Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59.

Sold Out: Equinor ASA (EQNR)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Equinor ASA. The sale prices were between $18.93 and $23.18, with an estimated average price of $21.04.

Sold Out: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59.

Sold Out: Banco Macro SA (BMA)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Banco Macro SA. The sale prices were between $12.53 and $18.35, with an estimated average price of $14.88.



Here is the complete portfolio of Majedie Asset Management Ltd. Also check out:

1. Majedie Asset Management Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Majedie Asset Management Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Majedie Asset Management Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Majedie Asset Management Ltd keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider