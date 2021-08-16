Majedie Asset Management Ltd Buys Etsy Inc, Hasbro Inc, Interactive Brokers Group Inc, Sells Medtronic PLC, American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc

- New Purchases: HAS, ATUS, HII, LHX, PTON,
- Added Positions: ETSY, IBKR, EA, FB, VIAC, TSM, KHC, CBOE, AMZN, MRK, MELI, FISV, EDU, ICE, IAA, RDS.B, NVDA, CPA, IONS, TTE, GFI, BAP, TCOM, TTWO, PFE, VRT, LYV, DAL, SE, MGM, IT, SQM, USFD, CCK, VTRS, CCL, MSFT, ANTM, GOOGL, HST, MRVL, ALC, ILMN, LOPE, SGEN, MMYT,
- Reduced Positions: AEO, ON, EBAY, FCX, NXPI, C, GOLD, MU, INTC, FTDR, SCHW, EFX, BWXT, CNHI, XPO, SBSW, VNO, GSK, FTNT, CCJ, IBM, TAP, CAH, BSX, ADP, ZBH, AON, FRC, UHS,
- Sold Out: MDT, WH, XOM, EQNR, TMUS, BMA, TAL,
These are the top 5 holdings of Majedie Asset Management Ltd
- Equifax Inc (EFX) - 578,416 shares, 9.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.38%
- Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 824,416 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.71%
- Etsy Inc (ETSY) - 396,412 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 559.00%
- NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) - 359,237 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.14%
- Newmont Corp (NEM) - 1,083,698 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27%
Majedie Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Hasbro Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $99.99, with an estimated average price of $96.09. The stock is now traded at around $99.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 180,468 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Altice USA Inc (ATUS)
Majedie Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Altice USA Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.08 and $37.83, with an estimated average price of $34.93. The stock is now traded at around $27.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 304,354 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII)
Majedie Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.89 and $222.66, with an estimated average price of $212.71. The stock is now traded at around $205.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 45,821 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)
Majedie Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $202.68 and $223.72, with an estimated average price of $214.72. The stock is now traded at around $234.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 41,696 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
Majedie Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68. The stock is now traded at around $110.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 35,099 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Etsy Inc (ETSY)
Majedie Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Etsy Inc by 559.00%. The purchase prices were between $156.59 and $224.03, with an estimated average price of $185.37. The stock is now traded at around $190.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.56%. The holding were 396,412 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR)
Majedie Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Interactive Brokers Group Inc by 139.76%. The purchase prices were between $63.26 and $77.36, with an estimated average price of $69.3. The stock is now traded at around $62.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 277,425 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)
Majedie Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 22.18%. The purchase prices were between $135.37 and $148.55, with an estimated average price of $141.75. The stock is now traded at around $140.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 225,935 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Majedie Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 76.15%. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $38.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 253,984 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Majedie Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 28.42%. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $114.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 180,375 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)
Majedie Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co by 71.90%. The purchase prices were between $40 and $44.52, with an estimated average price of $42.05. The stock is now traded at around $38.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 256,281 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Majedie Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $118.13 and $131.5, with an estimated average price of $125.35.Sold Out: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH)
Majedie Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $69.78 and $76.88, with an estimated average price of $73.79.Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Majedie Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59.Sold Out: Equinor ASA (EQNR)
Majedie Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Equinor ASA. The sale prices were between $18.93 and $23.18, with an estimated average price of $21.04.Sold Out: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Majedie Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59.Sold Out: Banco Macro SA (BMA)
Majedie Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Banco Macro SA. The sale prices were between $12.53 and $18.35, with an estimated average price of $14.88.
Here is the complete portfolio of Majedie Asset Management Ltd.
1. Majedie Asset Management Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Majedie Asset Management Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Majedie Asset Management Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Majedie Asset Management Ltd keeps buying
