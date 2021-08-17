Thames Capital Management Llc Buys Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Ball Corp, Leslies Inc, Sells Caterpillar Inc, Nike Inc, Lyft Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Thames Capital Management Llc Buys Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Ball Corp, Leslies Inc, Sells Caterpillar Inc, Nike Inc, Lyft Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Thames Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Ball Corp, Leslies Inc, TaskUs Inc, TransUnion, sells Caterpillar Inc, Nike Inc, Lyft Inc, Micron Technology Inc, DraftKings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Thames Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q2, Thames Capital Management Llc owns 49 stocks with a total value of $426 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of THAMES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/thames+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of THAMES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 93,009 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio.
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 182,512 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17%
  3. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 49,200 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio.
  4. Visa Inc (V) - 69,782 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio.
  5. Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) - 572,606 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Thames Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $107.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 124,629 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ball Corp (BLL)

Thames Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Ball Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.19 and $93.98, with an estimated average price of $86.51. The stock is now traded at around $89.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 137,433 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Leslies Inc (LESL)

Thames Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Leslies Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.44 and $31.25, with an estimated average price of $27.36. The stock is now traded at around $24.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 298,419 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: TaskUs Inc (TASK)

Thames Capital Management Llc initiated holding in TaskUs Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.11 and $34.97, with an estimated average price of $31.59. The stock is now traded at around $39.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 236,263 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: TransUnion (TRU)

Thames Capital Management Llc initiated holding in TransUnion. The purchase prices were between $90 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $103.9. The stock is now traded at around $119.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 60,926 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)

Thames Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $366.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 19,253 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ross Stores Inc (ROST)

Thames Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Ross Stores Inc by 42.19%. The purchase prices were between $115.26 and $132.96, with an estimated average price of $124.66. The stock is now traded at around $124.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 97,717 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Boeing Co (BA)

Thames Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Boeing Co by 138.07%. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $229.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 23,669 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)

Thames Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 28.50%. The purchase prices were between $42.02 and $48.71, with an estimated average price of $44.63. The stock is now traded at around $56.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 260,221 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: International Game Technology PLC (IGT)

Thames Capital Management Llc added to a holding in International Game Technology PLC by 55.19%. The purchase prices were between $15.6 and $26.06, with an estimated average price of $20.85. The stock is now traded at around $19.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 327,796 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Thames Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 23.86%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3298.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 4,117 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR)

Thames Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Shift4 Payments Inc by 28.43%. The purchase prices were between $78.05 and $101.4, with an estimated average price of $94.07. The stock is now traded at around $82.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 93,496 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Thames Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $208.86 and $244.79, with an estimated average price of $231.15.

Sold Out: Nike Inc (NKE)

Thames Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55.

Sold Out: Lyft Inc (LYFT)

Thames Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Lyft Inc. The sale prices were between $46.02 and $64.64, with an estimated average price of $57.7.

Sold Out: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Thames Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $76.8 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58.

Sold Out: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)

Thames Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.99 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $53.

Sold Out: Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)

Thames Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $161.53 and $199.66, with an estimated average price of $177.57.



Here is the complete portfolio of THAMES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:

1. THAMES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. THAMES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. THAMES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that THAMES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider