Thames Capital Management Llc Buys Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Ball Corp, Leslies Inc, Sells Caterpillar Inc, Nike Inc, Lyft Inc

- New Purchases: AMD, BLL, LESL, TASK, FB, TRU, NVST, SNAP, PEGA, PAYC, SITE, NFLX,
- Added Positions: ROST, BA, CARR, IGT, AMZN, FOUR, CTRN, CMG, MNST, BYD,
- Reduced Positions: NSC, SOXL, CZR, RRR, HLT, MGM,
- Sold Out: CAT, NKE, LYFT, MU, DKNG, SWKS, CSX, WCC, FTCH, MP, WDC, SI, XRT, DMYD, MTZ, BKNG, YALA,
These are the top 5 holdings of THAMES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 93,009 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 182,512 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 49,200 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio.
- Visa Inc (V) - 69,782 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio.
- Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) - 572,606 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio.
Thames Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $107.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 124,629 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Ball Corp (BLL)
Thames Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Ball Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.19 and $93.98, with an estimated average price of $86.51. The stock is now traded at around $89.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 137,433 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Leslies Inc (LESL)
Thames Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Leslies Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.44 and $31.25, with an estimated average price of $27.36. The stock is now traded at around $24.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 298,419 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: TaskUs Inc (TASK)
Thames Capital Management Llc initiated holding in TaskUs Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.11 and $34.97, with an estimated average price of $31.59. The stock is now traded at around $39.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 236,263 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: TransUnion (TRU)
Thames Capital Management Llc initiated holding in TransUnion. The purchase prices were between $90 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $103.9. The stock is now traded at around $119.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 60,926 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)
Thames Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $366.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 19,253 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Ross Stores Inc (ROST)
Thames Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Ross Stores Inc by 42.19%. The purchase prices were between $115.26 and $132.96, with an estimated average price of $124.66. The stock is now traded at around $124.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 97,717 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Boeing Co (BA)
Thames Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Boeing Co by 138.07%. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $229.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 23,669 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)
Thames Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 28.50%. The purchase prices were between $42.02 and $48.71, with an estimated average price of $44.63. The stock is now traded at around $56.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 260,221 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: International Game Technology PLC (IGT)
Thames Capital Management Llc added to a holding in International Game Technology PLC by 55.19%. The purchase prices were between $15.6 and $26.06, with an estimated average price of $20.85. The stock is now traded at around $19.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 327,796 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Thames Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 23.86%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3298.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 4,117 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR)
Thames Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Shift4 Payments Inc by 28.43%. The purchase prices were between $78.05 and $101.4, with an estimated average price of $94.07. The stock is now traded at around $82.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 93,496 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
Thames Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $208.86 and $244.79, with an estimated average price of $231.15.Sold Out: Nike Inc (NKE)
Thames Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55.Sold Out: Lyft Inc (LYFT)
Thames Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Lyft Inc. The sale prices were between $46.02 and $64.64, with an estimated average price of $57.7.Sold Out: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Thames Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $76.8 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58.Sold Out: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)
Thames Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.99 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $53.Sold Out: Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)
Thames Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $161.53 and $199.66, with an estimated average price of $177.57.
Here is the complete portfolio of THAMES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC.
1. THAMES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. THAMES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. THAMES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that THAMES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying
