Thames Capital Management Llc Buys Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Ball Corp, Leslies Inc, Sells Caterpillar Inc, Nike Inc, Lyft Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Ball Corp, Leslies Inc, TaskUs Inc, TransUnion, sells Caterpillar Inc, Nike Inc, Lyft Inc, Micron Technology Inc, DraftKings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Thames Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q2, Thames Capital Management Llc owns 49 stocks with a total value of $426 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 93,009 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 182,512 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 49,200 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Visa Inc (V) - 69,782 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) - 572,606 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio.

Thames Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $107.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 124,629 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Thames Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Ball Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.19 and $93.98, with an estimated average price of $86.51. The stock is now traded at around $89.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 137,433 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Thames Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Leslies Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.44 and $31.25, with an estimated average price of $27.36. The stock is now traded at around $24.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 298,419 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Thames Capital Management Llc initiated holding in TaskUs Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.11 and $34.97, with an estimated average price of $31.59. The stock is now traded at around $39.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 236,263 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Thames Capital Management Llc initiated holding in TransUnion. The purchase prices were between $90 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $103.9. The stock is now traded at around $119.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 60,926 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Thames Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $366.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 19,253 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Thames Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Ross Stores Inc by 42.19%. The purchase prices were between $115.26 and $132.96, with an estimated average price of $124.66. The stock is now traded at around $124.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 97,717 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Thames Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Boeing Co by 138.07%. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $229.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 23,669 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Thames Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 28.50%. The purchase prices were between $42.02 and $48.71, with an estimated average price of $44.63. The stock is now traded at around $56.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 260,221 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Thames Capital Management Llc added to a holding in International Game Technology PLC by 55.19%. The purchase prices were between $15.6 and $26.06, with an estimated average price of $20.85. The stock is now traded at around $19.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 327,796 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Thames Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 23.86%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3298.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 4,117 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Thames Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Shift4 Payments Inc by 28.43%. The purchase prices were between $78.05 and $101.4, with an estimated average price of $94.07. The stock is now traded at around $82.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 93,496 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Thames Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $208.86 and $244.79, with an estimated average price of $231.15.

Thames Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55.

Thames Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Lyft Inc. The sale prices were between $46.02 and $64.64, with an estimated average price of $57.7.

Thames Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $76.8 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58.

Thames Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.99 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $53.

Thames Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $161.53 and $199.66, with an estimated average price of $177.57.